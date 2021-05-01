Wireless charging is a very useful addition for a smartphone. It is an easier way to charge your phone as you can just put down your phone and forget it, instead of plugging it in. The latest Samsung flagships support wireless charging – the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra all come with support for 15W fast wireless charging. If you have purchased one of these three smartphones, we recommend you buy the correct wireless charger to make the most of your latest purchase. Here we have compiled a list of the best Galaxy S21 wireless chargers you can buy right now.

SAMSUNG 15W Fast Charge 2.0 The Official One Your Galaxy S21 device can be charged in both landscape or portrait mode with this wireless charger. The stand also comes with Qi wireless charging certification, a cooling fan,and an LED indicator. View at Amazon

Spigen Convertible Fast Wireless Charger Spigen Goodness Transform it the way you want, between flat and stand mode for video calling or conferencing. It supports up to a 15W charge with the Galaxy S21 series. View at Amazon

mophie Wireless 15W Charging Pad For the Compact The compact design fits easily on a crowded tabletop. It will recharge your Galaxy S21 quickly and efficiently. View at Amazon

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio For the Multitasker Six coils inside the Wireless Charger Trio makes it simple for you to put your device down and charge it up. No more messing with alignment. View at Amazon

HongYi Wireless Charger 15W For the Affordable Exclusive Multifunctional Intelligent Protect Technology provides temperature control, surge protection, short-circuit prevention on this affordable wireless charger. View at Amazon

Anker 15W Max Wireless Charger For the Sleek This wireless charger bridges the gap between wireless and wired charging speeds. An aluminum base is designed for greater heat dissipation. View at Amazon

We recommend the Anker 15W Max Wireless Charger with USB-C, PowerWave Alloy Pad, and Qi-Certified Fast Charging for the Galaxy S21. It comes with up to 15W maximum charging speeds, and its PowerWave technology bridges the gap between wireless and wired charging speeds. There is an aluminum base, which is designed for greater heat dissipation. It ensures a more stable charging experience. Plus, the anti-slip silicone pads keep your phone in place while powering up. It is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices including other devices like AirPods and iPhones so you can also wirelessly charge them. It is one of the best Galaxy S21 wireless chargers in the market right now.

We also recommend the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio. There are six coils that will make it simple for you to charge your devices despite their alignment. With the dedicated spot for the Galaxy Watch, you can keep your timepiece powered up to get you through the day. An interior magnet on the right side of the charger guides your watch into place to charge. On the left, you can charge your phone, Galaxy Buds series, and more alongside charging your Galaxy S21. The slender form features a minimalist design with simple icons and an LED light as accents. It is one of the best multi-device Galaxy S21 wireless chargers.