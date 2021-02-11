Samsung Galaxy S21 is one of the best cheap flagships you can buy right now. It comes with a gorgeous design, a compact display as well as flagship-grade cameras. If you are in the market for it, we suggest you spend a bit more on some protection. And, double your investment with a wallet case. The wallet cases not only protect your smartphones but also provide you the option to keep your IDs and credit cards with the phone. Here is a list of the best Galaxy S21 wallet cases you can buy right now.

Are case With Wrist Strap Made of Top quality PU leather. this premium leather are selected for quality, strength, character and grain, Specially Designed wallet Case for Samsung Galaxy S21.

Zuslab case Rough and Tough It offers polished surface, precise laser edge, offers crystal-clear support with easy installation and bubble-free application. Exterior card slot holds up to 2 cards with sliding the button.

Samsung case The official Take a call and get notifications with the colorful LED display on the LED Wallet Cover. You can even assign custom icons to your contacts for a fun spin on caller ID.

WintMing With a pattern It is compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 case with stand feature easily opens like a book, built in kickstand lets you make hands-free video calls, read, or watch movies or ebooks anywhere comfortably.

COOYA For the affordable The Samsung S21 5G Case is awesome, just pick-up your phone and go. There are 5-card slots can hold License, Credit Card, ID, Bank Card or some Cash. It's easy to take out.

FYY All-Black Strong magnetic closure keeps your phone safe like glove, fall assistance. Interior TPU case with precise cutting and buttons, provides easy touching and quick response.

TUCCH For the heavy users The kickstand function is convenient for movie-watching or video-chatting. Interior TPU case with precise cutting and buttons provides easy access to all features.

FYY Case PU Leather Card Holders and Note Holder provide you to put debit card, credit card, ID card, receipts or some change while on the go.

FulSoulComM At a budget The effective magnetic leather strap has a strong enough magnetic component to hold the case firmly closed, keeping your phone safe and protected.

We recommend the FYY Wallet Case for the Galaxy S21. It comes with RFID Blocking. For the unaware, Radio Frequency Identification technology is used to identify specific targets and to read and copy electronic data through radio signals. Most Credit Cards, Debit Cards, ID Cards are set-in the RFID chip, the RFID reader can easily read the card’s information within 10 feet(about 3m) without touching them. This case is designed to protect your card information from stealing with blocking material of RFID shielding technology. Further, it is made of premium cowhide genuine leather that provides a stylish and elegant look. It has a notes pocket and three card slots to store your business cards, ID card, and some notes. The strong magnetic closure keeps your phone safe like glove, fall assistance. It is one of the best Galaxy S21 wallet cases.

If budget is not a problem, we suggest you go for the official Samsung LED Wallet Case. You can take a call and get notifications with the colorful LED display on the LED Wallet Cover. You can even assign custom icons to your contacts for a fun spin on caller ID. Plus, keep your cards accessible by slipping them into the card pocket inside the cover. That way you always know where they are: with your phone. A shell-type design offers enhanced protection for your phone, while the new fabric-like material makes the grip especially comfortable in your hand. This is arguably the best Galaxy S21 wallet case.

