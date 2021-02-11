Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best flagship smartphones you can buy right now. It comes with an excellent display, a gorgeous design, a flagship set of cameras as well as a massive battery capacity. The smartphone is an all-rounder. If you are in the market for this flagship phone, we suggest you spend a bit more on some protection. And, what’s even better? When the protective case doubles as your wallet! The wallet cases not only protect your smartphones but also provide you the option to keep your IDs and credit cards with the phone. Hence, we have compiled a list of the best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases you can buy right now.

Spigen Slim Armor CS For the Stylish Absolute Protection with Dual Layers and Air Cushion Technology, There is Exterior card slot that holds up to 2 cards. It has a minimalistic design. View at Amazon

Darktronics Multi-purpose Premium PU Leather Wallet Case, which is wear-resistant, drop-resistant, anti-scratch and not easy to deform. Magnetic Closure keeps your phone Safe and Anti-falling. View at Amazon

FYY Case Black Leather This case is designed to protect your cards information from stealing with blocking material of RFID shielding technology. The strong magnetic closure keeps your phone safe like glove, fall assistance. View at Amazon

Arae Case With Wrist Strap Made of Top quality PU leather. this premium leather are selected for quality, strength, character and grain, Specially Designed wallet Case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. View at Amazon

Vakoo Wallet Series Faux Leather Case The leather case compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is made of high-quality PU leather and flexible TPU inner shell, the magnetic closure ensures that your cell phone are safely stowed. View at Amazon

Kowauri Minimalist This Case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leather wallet case includes 1 credit cards slots ( flexible card slot for up to 2-3 cards), perfect combination of wallet and cell phone case. View at Amazon

Samsung Samsung's own Take a call and get notifications with the colorful LED display on the LED Wallet Cover. You can even assign custom icons to your contacts for a fun spin on caller ID. View at Amazon

HAII case Heavy Duty Zipper closure ensures all your cards,money and personal staffs stay inside securely;snap-on button above the case to provide double safety. View at Amazon

iMangoo Case Wallet at a Budget 3 card slots for ID card, credit card, drive license or cash, without carrying bulky purse; Magnetic Closure keeps all your valuables in place neatly and securely. View at Amazon

We recommend the FYY Wallet Case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It comes with RFID Blocking. For the unaware, Radio Frequency Identification technology is used to identify specific targets and to read and copy electronic data through radio signals. Most Credit Cards, Debit Cards, ID Cards are set-in the RFID chip, the RFID reader can easily read the card’s information within 10 feet(about 3m) without touching them. This case is designed to protect your card information from stealing with blocking material of RFID shielding technology. Moreover, it is made of premium cowhide genuine leather that provides a stylish and elegant look. It has a notes pocket and three card slots to store your business cards, ID card, and some notes. The strong magnetic closure keeps your phone safe like glove, fall assistance. It is the best Galaxy S21 Ultra wallet case.

Another case that we recommend is the HAII for Galaxy S21 Ultra Wallet Case. The Zipper closure ensures all your cards, money and personal stuff stay inside securely. It can a snap-on button above the case to provide double safety. Further, here is a multi-functional zipper and 2-in-1 Detachable Design. It provides excellent protection and prevents scratches, fingerprints, dirt, and daily wear and tear from accumulating. You also get easy access to all ports and controls. The case looks stylish and feels natural and soft.

If you’re looking for wallet cases for the other Galaxy models, you can find Galaxy S21 Plus wallet cases here, and Galaxy S21 wallet cases here.