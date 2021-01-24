The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the largest and most powerful model of the latest Galaxy S21 series. Unfortunately, it is also the most fragile, as it is the only device to feature glass on both sides of its aluminum frame. So, you may want to consider getting a new case to protect this $1,200 investment. You also have to remember that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra already comes with a large footprint, so your best choice could be a new thin case that will give you protection from falls and scratches without having to add extra bulk.
We have selected some of the best thin cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and we have listed them below. This way, you won’t have to lose your time going through several sites trying to find the best one for your new phone. We already did that for you, so take a look and see if you find a case that fits your needs.
-
Samsung’s official Clear Cover for the Galaxy S21 Ultra is slim yet durable, and it adds a layer of protection that doesn't thicken the phone's shape.
-
Samsung’s Silicone Cover case is made of soft silicone that gives your phone sleek protection without having to add extra bulk, and its matte finish will also keep fingerprints away.
-
Incipio’s Organicore features materials made from plants and Impact Struts Technology, to create a case that delivers 8 feet of drop protection.
-
Otterbox’s Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G case that's easy to install and fortified with drop protection, that also features a silver-based antimicrobial additive.
-
Spigen’s Liquid Air case for the Galaxy S21 brings sleek and slim into your hands, with single layer that will give your device the protection it needs.
-
Spigen’s Thin Fit case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra leaves your device flawlessly fitted and guarded from everyday bumps, while managing to stay lightweight and slim.
-
This Ultra-thin case fits your phone with high precision cutouts that allow easy access to all buttons, controls and ports, and it also features a slide cover to protect your phone’s camera.
-
Havana is more than just a pretty case. It comes with reinforced top, bottom, and corners with D3O to give your device amazing drop protection.
-
The Olixar Clear case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra is ultra-thin and transparent, giving your device great daily protection without adding extra bulk to your phone.
-
The Olixar Carbon Fiber Case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra features a slim TPU body that will provide shock absorption. Its external case is coated to prevent slips, at the same time that it will improve comport and enhance grip.
-
The ESR Clear Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will give you shock-resistant protection in a slim, light and clear polymer body. In other words, you will get amazing protection in a thin package.
-
ESR’s Metal Kickstand Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is made from powerful flexible polymer that will give your device better impact protection than plastic.
-
AINOYA’s Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra case is made with an Anti-yellowing, military grade PC back and soft TPU silicone bumper. This is all packed together in a slim design that will give your device protection from drops of up to six feet.
-
ATRAING’s case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is made of hard acrylic and a flexible TPU bumper. It won’t add extra weight or bulk to your new device, at the same time that it is designed to enhance your grip on the device.
-
For those who are just looking to keep scratches away from the surface of their new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, a Dbrand skin may be the way to go. Customize the design of the back panel of your device with more than 20 different options.
-
Totallee’s case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultracomes in two color variants. You can get it in Mate solid black or in a transparent version that features an ultra-thin minimalistic design, just 0.1 oz of added weight.
-
The Caseology Vault case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes in Mate Black or Urban Grey. It comes with a two-year limited warranty, and it is made with a tough and flexible layer of shockproof TPU with drop-proof pattern is built to withstand everyday impacts.
As you can see, there are several thin cases to choose from, but of course, we know that there are some better than others. If you ask me, I’d most definitely try Samsung’s official products, since the company understands its products and knows what kind of protection the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra needs.
However, there are some great options from third-party companies, and we have some respected names on the list. We also recommend that you consider the cases from Zagg, Otterbox, Spigen, Incipio, and Olixar, but in the end, the choice is yours. Check them out to see If there’s something right for you, and remember that the prices and protection will vary from product to product. This list may feature more products in the near future, as more and more case companies will continue to launch their thin cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.