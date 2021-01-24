The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the largest and most powerful model of the latest Galaxy S21 series. Unfortunately, it is also the most fragile, as it is the only device to feature glass on both sides of its aluminum frame. So, you may want to consider getting a new case to protect this $1,200 investment. You also have to remember that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra already comes with a large footprint, so your best choice could be a new thin case that will give you protection from falls and scratches without having to add extra bulk.

We have selected some of the best thin cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and we have listed them below. This way, you won’t have to lose your time going through several sites trying to find the best one for your new phone. We already did that for you, so take a look and see if you find a case that fits your needs.

Official Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Clear Cover Samsung’s essential protection Samsung’s official Clear Cover for the Galaxy S21 Ultra is slim yet durable, and it adds a layer of protection that doesn't thicken the phone's shape. View at Samsung

Official Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Silicone Cover Comfortable and stylish Samsung’s Silicone Cover case is made of soft silicone that gives your phone sleek protection without having to add extra bulk, and its matte finish will also keep fingerprints away. View at Samsung

Organicore for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Eco-Friendly protection Incipio’s Organicore features materials made from plants and Impact Struts Technology, to create a case that delivers 8 feet of drop protection. View at Incipio

Otterbox Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Symmetry Series Case Thin and Clean Otterbox’s Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G case that's easy to install and fortified with drop protection, that also features a silver-based antimicrobial additive. View at Otterbox

Spigen Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Case Liquid Air Slim and grip-friendly Spigen’s Liquid Air case for the Galaxy S21 brings sleek and slim into your hands, with single layer that will give your device the protection it needs. View at Spigen

Spigen Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Case Thin Fit Classic Protection Spigen’s Thin Fit case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra leaves your device flawlessly fitted and guarded from everyday bumps, while managing to stay lightweight and slim. View at Spigen

Nillkin Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Case Light-weight and stylish This Ultra-thin case fits your phone with high precision cutouts that allow easy access to all buttons, controls and ports, and it also features a slide cover to protect your phone’s camera. View at Amazon

Gear4 Havana case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Clear and strong Havana is more than just a pretty case. It comes with reinforced top, bottom, and corners with D3O to give your device amazing drop protection. View at Zagg

Olixar Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra For great daily protection The Olixar Clear case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra is ultra-thin and transparent, giving your device great daily protection without adding extra bulk to your phone. View at Amazon

Olixar Carbon Fiber Case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Extra protection in a slim package The Olixar Carbon Fiber Case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra features a slim TPU body that will provide shock absorption. Its external case is coated to prevent slips, at the same time that it will improve comport and enhance grip. View at Amazon

ESR Clear Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Clean and clear The ESR Clear Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will give you shock-resistant protection in a slim, light and clear polymer body. In other words, you will get amazing protection in a thin package. View at Amazon

ESR Metal Kickstand Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra For hands free action ESR’s Metal Kickstand Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is made from powerful flexible polymer that will give your device better impact protection than plastic. View at Amazon

AINOYA Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy 2021 Ultra 6.8 Inch For military grade protection AINOYA’s Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra case is made with an Anti-yellowing, military grade PC back and soft TPU silicone bumper. This is all packed together in a slim design that will give your device protection from drops of up to six feet. View at Amazon

ATRAING Galaxy S21 Ultra Case For better grip ATRAING’s case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is made of hard acrylic and a flexible TPU bumper. It won’t add extra weight or bulk to your new device, at the same time that it is designed to enhance your grip on the device. View at Amazon

DBrand Skins for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra For the Bold For those who are just looking to keep scratches away from the surface of their new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, a Dbrand skin may be the way to go. Customize the design of the back panel of your device with more than 20 different options. View at Dbrand

Totallee Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra A minimalist design Totallee’s case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultracomes in two color variants. You can get it in Mate solid black or in a transparent version that features an ultra-thin minimalistic design, just 0.1 oz of added weight. View at Totallee

Caseology Vault Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Case Strong yet slim protection The Caseology Vault case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes in Mate Black or Urban Grey. It comes with a two-year limited warranty, and it is made with a tough and flexible layer of shockproof TPU with drop-proof pattern is built to withstand everyday impacts. View at Amazon

As you can see, there are several thin cases to choose from, but of course, we know that there are some better than others. If you ask me, I’d most definitely try Samsung’s official products, since the company understands its products and knows what kind of protection the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra needs.

However, there are some great options from third-party companies, and we have some respected names on the list. We also recommend that you consider the cases from Zagg, Otterbox, Spigen, Incipio, and Olixar, but in the end, the choice is yours. Check them out to see If there’s something right for you, and remember that the prices and protection will vary from product to product. This list may feature more products in the near future, as more and more case companies will continue to launch their thin cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.