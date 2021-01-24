I’ve had some hands-on time with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and I can say without an iota of doubt that the latest Samsung flagship has the best display I’ve come across in a while on a smartphone. The pixel-dense WQHD+ AMOLED display operating at a 120Hz refresh rate is a visual treat.

Everything looks sharp and vibrant with great contrast and wide viewing angles. But what would not be so awesome is a shattered or cracked panel. To avoid that ghastly fate, I would wholeheartedly suggest you put a screen protector on that gorgeous display. And hey, I just rounded up this best Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protector list to save you the trouble:

ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard Crown jewel What do you get if you add a layer of blue light filter to the ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion+ D3O Antimicrobial Screen Protector? You get this product - and despite the price premium - it as good as they get. View at Best Buy

Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector Trustworthy The Spigen name in itself is an assurance of quality, and the NeoFlex screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is no different. It comes with an assurance of bubble-free application and high material clarity. View at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion screen guard At the top Among the best solutions, both in terms of brand value and sheer product quality, the ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion+ D3O Antimicrobial Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra should be on your list. View at Best Buy

ESR Liquid tempered glass screen guard Affordable shielding Made out of ultra-thin and clear flexible polymer material, this one also rocks a self-healing liquid skin that can make minor scuffs and bubbles go away over time. Plus, you get 3 sheets for a little over 10 bucks. View at Amazon

LK tempered glass screen protector Cheap and best The most affordable screen protector on the list, offering three tempered glass sheets for under five dollars, it has an anti-chip 3D curved edge, an oleophobic layer on top and a self healing film to hide scratches. View at Amazon

Magglass tempered glass protector Top pick Among the most affordable screen protectors with an anti-microbial coating on top, the MagGlass Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra tempered glass protector offers 9H hardness and high touch response. View at Amazon

Maxvitavela tempered glass protector Peak privacy With a rating of 9H on the Moh’s hardness scale, it is as strong as tempered glass screen protectors get. Plus, it is also one of the most affordable solutions to come with a layer of privacy protection material. View at Amazon

OtterBox Alpha flex glass screen guard Premium protection The Otterbox Alpha Flex series screen protector for Galaxy S21 Ultra has a crystal coating on top that is scratch and shatter-resistant. Rocking a precision cut fit, it also promises high clarity and touch sensitivity. View at Best Buy

QHOHQ tempered glass screen protector Precision cut Offering full surface coverage for the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s display including the edges, this non-tempered glass screen protector provides high shock absorption, is just 0.15mm thick, and comes with lens covers too. View at Amazon

Well, that brings an end to our best Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protector list. Now, if we were to cherry-pick a product that offers a great combination of price and quality, I’d go with the Magglass Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Tempered Glass Screen Protector. Ranking at 9H on the Moh hardness scale, this is as sturdy as a tempered glass gets. Plus, it has an anti-microbial layer and oleophobic coating on top as well, and at a price that is hard to beat.

However, if you’re looking for the best that the industry has to offer, the ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard+ D3O Antimicrobial Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is where you should put your money. Employing the renowned D3O impact protection material, it offers superior shock absorption while also being flexible to the right extent. Plus, it has an anti-microbial layer on top, offers high material clarity, and has a surface finish that keeps dirt and smudges at bay. As I said earlier, it is the best there is, and offers almost everything you would want from an ideal screen protector.