The latest Galaxy S21 Ultra is now Samsung’s most powerful smartphone. However, being powerful doesn’t stop it from being fragile. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the only variant in Samsung’s recent series to arrive with glass on both sides of its Aluminum frame, and you must also remember that it is the most expensive option. In other words, you should definitely consider getting a good case to protect it.

Now, there are several case options in the market for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. You can consider getting a thin case, a clear case, or a wallet case if your daily activities don’t involve heavy machinery, construction, extreme sports, or constant movement. However, if your days are a bit more active than most people, you should consider getting a rugged case. We have selected some of the best rugged cases available in the market to save you some time and to focus on the best options available, so go ahead and check out if there’s one for you.

    Official Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Rugged Protective Cover

    Samsung’s Rugged protection

    Drop-tested to military-grade standards, the Protective Standing Cover helps keep your phone safe from damage and drops, and it also comes with a built-in kickstand.
    SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Designed for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

    Extreme Rugged Protection

    Multi-layered TPU and Polycarbonate materials create ultimate drop protection, and it includes a built-in Kickstand supports portrait and landscape hands-free viewing.
    Otterbox Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Defender Series Pro Case

    Safe and Clean protection

    The Otterbox Defender Series Pro is the rugged protective Galaxy S21 5G case that delivers advanced defense for your device, and it also integrates a silver-based antimicrobial additive to keep your device clean.
    Spigen Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Case Tough Armor

    Tough and Sleek

    The Spigen Tough Armor is packed with the latest extreme impact foam under durable layers without losing the slimness and grip. Plus, you get a built-in kickstand and raised edges to protect your phone’s camera.
    Spigen Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Case Rugged Armor

    Tough protection with style

    With the Spigen Case Rugged Armor you get a car-inspired frame for your new Galaxy device, which offers a slim and grip friendly design, as well as shock protection thanks to its Air Cushion Technology.
    ArmadilloTek Vanguard Compatible with Samsung Galaxy 21 Ultra

    For Tough looks

    ArmadilloTek’s Vanguard arrives with a unibody concept and One Piece Design uses premium quality polycarbonate outer layer with an enhanced Thermoplastic to provide some of the best protection available for your new device.
    Olixar Case with Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

    Heavy Duty case with screen protector

    Galaxy S21 case with screen protector featuring all-in-one shock proof drop protection. You also get an Olixar branded screen protector that shields the front screen from everyday use.

We will recommend you to go for the Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case from SUPCASE. This rugged case will give you fall protection from up to 20 feet, and the best part is that you can get it for half the price of most of the cases on this list. It also features a built-in kickstand to help you consume content without having to hold your device, three color options, and you also get a belt holster in the package.

Still, you can choose to go for more expensive options that will also keep your device safe. Samsung’s official rugged case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra would also be a great choice or look at some of Spigen’s and Otterbox’s offerings. These companies have an excellent reputation, and their cases will also keep your phone protected under extreme situations. We will continue to update this list as soon as more rugged case options appear on the market, so you can also come back and check for more cases.

