The latest Galaxy S21 Ultra is now Samsung’s most powerful smartphone. However, being powerful doesn’t stop it from being fragile. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the only variant in Samsung’s recent series to arrive with glass on both sides of its Aluminum frame, and you must also remember that it is the most expensive option. In other words, you should definitely consider getting a good case to protect it.

Now, there are several case options in the market for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. You can consider getting a thin case, a clear case, or a wallet case if your daily activities don’t involve heavy machinery, construction, extreme sports, or constant movement. However, if your days are a bit more active than most people, you should consider getting a rugged case. We have selected some of the best rugged cases available in the market to save you some time and to focus on the best options available, so go ahead and check out if there’s one for you.

Otterbox Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Defender Series Pro Case Safe and Clean protection The Otterbox Defender Series Pro is the rugged protective Galaxy S21 5G case that delivers advanced defense for your device, and it also integrates a silver-based antimicrobial additive to keep your device clean. View at Otterbox

Spigen Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Case Tough Armor Tough and Sleek The Spigen Tough Armor is packed with the latest extreme impact foam under durable layers without losing the slimness and grip. Plus, you get a built-in kickstand and raised edges to protect your phone’s camera. View at Spigen

Spigen Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Case Rugged Armor Tough protection with style With the Spigen Case Rugged Armor you get a car-inspired frame for your new Galaxy device, which offers a slim and grip friendly design, as well as shock protection thanks to its Air Cushion Technology. View at Spigen

ArmadilloTek Vanguard Compatible with Samsung Galaxy 21 Ultra For Tough looks ArmadilloTek’s Vanguard arrives with a unibody concept and One Piece Design uses premium quality polycarbonate outer layer with an enhanced Thermoplastic to provide some of the best protection available for your new device. View at Amazon

Olixar Case with Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Heavy Duty case with screen protector Galaxy S21 case with screen protector featuring all-in-one shock proof drop protection. You also get an Olixar branded screen protector that shields the front screen from everyday use. View at Amazon

We will recommend you to go for the Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case from SUPCASE. This rugged case will give you fall protection from up to 20 feet, and the best part is that you can get it for half the price of most of the cases on this list. It also features a built-in kickstand to help you consume content without having to hold your device, three color options, and you also get a belt holster in the package.

Still, you can choose to go for more expensive options that will also keep your device safe. Samsung’s official rugged case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra would also be a great choice or look at some of Spigen’s and Otterbox’s offerings. These companies have an excellent reputation, and their cases will also keep your phone protected under extreme situations. We will continue to update this list as soon as more rugged case options appear on the market, so you can also come back and check for more cases.