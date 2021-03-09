The Galaxy S21 Ultra has won a considerable amount of praise for its camera prowess, thanks to improvement in both the hardware as well as software department as well. But the rest of the package is nothing to scoff at either, as the phone is arguably one of the most powerful phones on the planet right now. Now, protecting the phone is a no-brainer, especially when you’ve paid north of $1200 on it. But if you’ve not a fan of bulky or garish-looking protective cases, we’ve rounded up the best Galaxy S21 Ultra leather cases out there. Have a look at the options:

arae galaxy s21 ultra leather case Show some colors If you seek a leather case for Galaxy S21 Ultra that offers a lot of card slots, a versatile kickstand design, and premium build, get the Arae offering. View at Amazon

goosepery blue moon leather case Best on budget This leather folio case from Goosepery employs high quality PU leather with a shock-absorbing frame, magnetic clasp and multiple card slots. View at Amazon

kalibri galaxy s21 ultra leather case Leather hard case If you’re a fan of hard-shell cases, the Kalibri case offers just that with an added dash of leather luxury. Plus, the suede finish on top is just stunning. View at Amazon

kowauri galaxy s21 ultra leather case Form and function Another leather case with a minimal design approach, this one has a flexible card slot at the back and a shock-absorbing bumper frame as well. View at Amazon

ocase galaxy s21 ultra leather case Affordable folio case Made out of premium grade soft PU leather, the Ocase offering has a magnetic clasp, three card slots and a folding rear panel that acts as kickstand. View at Amazon

otterbox strada leather case Offers it all If budget is not a worry and you simply want the best blend of material quality and durability, there is no better option than the Otterbox Strada case. View at Amazon

puroom galaxy s21 ultra leather case Carbon fibre guard The Puroom case blends the luxury appeal of leather with carbon fiber aesthetics with an anti-scratch surface and a sturdy shock-absorbing frame too. View at Amazon

rhinoshield solidsuit galaxy s21 ultra case True minimalism Claimed to survive accidental drops from a height of up to 11 feet, the RhinoShield SolidSuit case for Galaxy S21 also happens to look super sleek. View at B&H

saharacase galaxy s21 ultra leather case Luxurious versatility Crafted from vegan faux leather, the Saharacase offering can hold up to five cards, has an integrated kickstand, and offers a form-fitting design. View at Best Buy

Samsung galaxy s21 ultra leather case In-house option This precision genuine leather case from Samsung offers full-body protection for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, including its rear camera islands as well. View at Amazon

tendlin galaxy s21 ultra leather case A touch of timber For folks who always seek something different, the Tendlin case is a perfect option, thanks to its unique mix of wood, synthetic leather, and TPU build. View at Amazon

torro galaxy s21 ultra leather case Clean and classy I can’t recommend the Torro leather case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It employs high-qualty leather with a super clean design approach at a great price. View at Amazon

And with that, our best Galaxy S21 Ultra leather case list comes to a completion. If you seek my personal pick, I’d easily recommend the official Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leather case. It is made out of genuine leather that comes in a choice of multiple colors, offers a great in-hand feel, and just the right amount of ruggedness.

If you seek something that makes the best use of the folio form factor, the Torro leather case for Galaxy S21 Ultra offers the perfect blend of a minimalist design, great material quality, multiple cards, and cash slots, and a nifty kickstand too, all at an affordable price.

