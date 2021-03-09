The Galaxy S21 Ultra has won a considerable amount of praise for its camera prowess, thanks to improvement in both the hardware as well as software department as well. But the rest of the package is nothing to scoff at either, as the phone is arguably one of the most powerful phones on the planet right now. Now, protecting the phone is a no-brainer, especially when you’ve paid north of $1200 on it. But if you’ve not a fan of bulky or garish-looking protective cases, we’ve rounded up the best Galaxy S21 Ultra leather cases out there. Have a look at the options:
If you seek a leather case for Galaxy S21 Ultra that offers a lot of card slots, a versatile kickstand design, and premium build, get the Arae offering.
This leather folio case from Goosepery employs high quality PU leather with a shock-absorbing frame, magnetic clasp and multiple card slots.
If you’re a fan of hard-shell cases, the Kalibri case offers just that with an added dash of leather luxury. Plus, the suede finish on top is just stunning.
Another leather case with a minimal design approach, this one has a flexible card slot at the back and a shock-absorbing bumper frame as well.
Made out of premium grade soft PU leather, the Ocase offering has a magnetic clasp, three card slots and a folding rear panel that acts as kickstand.
If budget is not a worry and you simply want the best blend of material quality and durability, there is no better option than the Otterbox Strada case.
The Puroom case blends the luxury appeal of leather with carbon fiber aesthetics with an anti-scratch surface and a sturdy shock-absorbing frame too.
Claimed to survive accidental drops from a height of up to 11 feet, the RhinoShield SolidSuit case for Galaxy S21 also happens to look super sleek.
Crafted from vegan faux leather, the Saharacase offering can hold up to five cards, has an integrated kickstand, and offers a form-fitting design.
This precision genuine leather case from Samsung offers full-body protection for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, including its rear camera islands as well.
For folks who always seek something different, the Tendlin case is a perfect option, thanks to its unique mix of wood, synthetic leather, and TPU build.
I can’t recommend the Torro leather case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It employs high-qualty leather with a super clean design approach at a great price.
And with that, our best Galaxy S21 Ultra leather case list comes to a completion. If you seek my personal pick, I’d easily recommend the official Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leather case. It is made out of genuine leather that comes in a choice of multiple colors, offers a great in-hand feel, and just the right amount of ruggedness.
If you seek something that makes the best use of the folio form factor, the Torro leather case for Galaxy S21 Ultra offers the perfect blend of a minimalist design, great material quality, multiple cards, and cash slots, and a nifty kickstand too, all at an affordable price.
If you want more accessory recommendations, do check out the best Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors and clear cases on the Pocketnow website. We have a whole bunch of Galaxy S21 ultra accessories recommendations on the Pocketnow website, which you should definitely take a look at. And don’t forget to our deep dive on the Samsung flagship in the video below: