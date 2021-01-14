Galaxy S21 Ultra deals

The first major flagship of 2021 is here. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has been announced and it is already up for pre-order. The price starts at $1,199.99. However, you can save some amount if you pre-order the phone. You can benefit from the range of offers available.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the US

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is all set to be made available via every major carrier and most major retailers across the world. In the US, you can purchase the Galaxy S21 Ultra from Verizon and AT&T. It is also available from Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Samsung

You can now pre-order the Galaxy S21 Ultra starting at 11 AM ET today, January 14. Its wide availability for carriers and Unlocked by Samsung versions is set for January 29. Consumers can take advantage of pre-order deals on Samsung.com and save up to $700, plus get a free Galaxy SmartTag. 

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
      The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the company's latest flagship. It sports a 108MP primary camera, which is accompanied by three more cameras. There is a flagship SoC in the form of snapdragon 888.

    Best Buy

    Best Buy is also selling the Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked at its store. You can purchase the smartphone here:

      Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
        The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the company's latest flagship. It sports a 108MP primary camera, which is accompanied by three more cameras. There is a flagship SoC in the form of snapdragon 888.


      Galaxy S21 Ultra deals

      Galaxy S21 Ultra deals at Verizon

      Preorders for the Galaxy S21 5G series on Verizon start January 14 at 11 am ET and the phones will be widely available on January 29. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G starts at $39.99 a month for 30 months or $49.99 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,199.99 retail).

      The offers are:

      • Current Verizon customers can save $600 on a Galaxy S21 series phone with a select trade-in on select Unlimited plans
      • Buy any Samsung Galaxy S21 and get another select model on Verizon, or save up to $1,000 on another Galaxy S21 series phone with select Unlimited plans when you add a new line
      • Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 starting at $199.99, when you buy any Samsung Galaxy S21
      • Finally, get 25% off all Samsung Galaxy S21 cases and screen protectors and 50% off Verizon-brand charging accessories during the pre-order period. New phone cases and screen protectors will also be available from OtterBox, Coach, Tech21, Incipio, Speck, Kate Spade New York, Lifeproof, Case-Mate, Gear4, Samsung, and others.
        Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
          The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the company's latest flagship. It sports a 108MP primary camera, which is accompanied by three more cameras. There is a flagship SoC in the form of snapdragon 888.
        pocketnow samsung galaxy s21 ultra

        Galaxy S21 Ultra deals at AT&T

        Pre-orders on the carrier start on January 14, and the phone will be widely available starting January 29. AT&T is offering new and existing customers discounts, including the chance to get a Galaxy S21 5G for free.  

        • AT&T Deal on Galaxy S21 Ultra: New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $800 off any device in the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series when they trade-in an eligible device and buy on a 30-month installment plan with an AT&T unlimited plan. That means they can get the Galaxy S21 for FREE, the Galaxy S21+ for $199.99, or the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $399.99.
          Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
            The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the company's latest flagship. It sports a 108MP primary camera, which is accompanied by three more cameras. There is a flagship SoC in the form of snapdragon 888.

          I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
          You May Also Like
          Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
          Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leak shows the add-on stylus rocking a fresh design
          The redesigned stylus for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly be sold separately and will set buyers back by €40 (~ $50).
          Snapdragon 480
          Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform goes official for budget devices
          The first commercial devices powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform are expected to be announced in early 2021.
          Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Black Friday Deals Pocketnow
          Get your favorite Samsung Galaxy device with awesome savings right now
          Check out the latest Samsung Galaxy deals that feature up to $700 savings on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series and more