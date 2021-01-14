The first major flagship of 2021 is here. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has been announced and it is already up for pre-order. The price starts at $1,199.99. However, you can save some amount if you pre-order the phone. You can benefit from the range of offers available.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the US

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is all set to be made available via every major carrier and most major retailers across the world. In the US, you can purchase the Galaxy S21 Ultra from Verizon and AT&T. It is also available from Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Samsung

You can now pre-order the Galaxy S21 Ultra starting at 11 AM ET today, January 14. Its wide availability for carriers and Unlocked by Samsung versions is set for January 29. Consumers can take advantage of pre-order deals on Samsung.com and save up to $700, plus get a free Galaxy SmartTag.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the company's latest flagship. It sports a 108MP primary camera, which is accompanied by three more cameras. There is a flagship SoC in the form of snapdragon 888. View at Samsung

Best Buy

Best Buy is also selling the Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked at its store. You can purchase the smartphone here:

Galaxy S21 Ultra deals at Verizon

Preorders for the Galaxy S21 5G series on Verizon start January 14 at 11 am ET and the phones will be widely available on January 29. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G starts at $39.99 a month for 30 months or $49.99 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,199.99 retail).

The offers are:

Current Verizon customers can save $600 on a Galaxy S21 series phone with a select trade-in on select Unlimited plans

phone with a select trade-in on select Unlimited plans Buy any Samsung Galaxy S21 and get another select model on Verizon, or save up to $1,000 on another Galaxy S21 series phone with select Unlimited plans when you add a new line

on another Galaxy S21 series phone with select Unlimited plans when you add a new line Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 starting at $199.99, when you buy any Samsung Galaxy S21

when you buy any Samsung Galaxy S21 Finally, get 25% off all Samsung Galaxy S21 cases and screen protectors and 50% off Verizon-brand charging accessories during the pre-order period. New phone cases and screen protectors will also be available from OtterBox, Coach, Tech21, Incipio, Speck, Kate Spade New York, Lifeproof, Case-Mate, Gear4, Samsung, and others.

Galaxy S21 Ultra deals at AT&T

Pre-orders on the carrier start on January 14, and the phone will be widely available starting January 29. AT&T is offering new and existing customers discounts, including the chance to get a Galaxy S21 5G for free.

AT&T Deal on Galaxy S21 Ultra: New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $800 off any device in the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series when they trade-in an eligible device and buy on a 30-month installment plan with an AT&T unlimited plan. That means they can get the Galaxy S21 for FREE, the Galaxy S21+ for $199.99, or the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $399.99.

