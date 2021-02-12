Protective cases are made for, well, protecting your phone against all sorts of damage ranging from accidental falls to ugly scratches. However, a majority of them not only hide the aesthetics of your shiny new phone, but also come in some rather dull colors. And when that phone happens to be the pricey Galaxy S21 Ultra with its fresh new design, it becomes even harder to go ahead and slap a cover on it. However, not all cases are bland and dull-looking. We’ve rounded up the best Galaxy S21 Ultra colorful cases to save you the trouble of getting lost in a sea of online listings. Have a look:

ArmadilloTek Vanguard No corner cut If your primary criterion is shielding your Galaxy S21 Ultra from all forms of mechanical damage and doing so in style, the ArmadilloTek Vanguard is the one you should go for. View at Amazon

Caseology Nano Pop case Minimal approach For those who seek something that offers the right blend of clean design and zest of colors, the two-tone finish on Caseology Nano Pop is just perfect. Plus, the material quality is terrific. View at Amazon

Cutebe Cute Crystal Clear case Frosty looks In case you love ethnic Indian design elements, the Cutebe Clear Crystal Case offers just that, complemented by a slim fit design with raised corners for an added drop protection. View at Amazon

DISNEY COLLECTION case Disney fandom If the mere mention of Disney excites you, why not flaunt it? The DISNEY COLLECTION Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Clear case lets you choose between some iconic character paints. View at Amazon

Goospery Pearl Jelly Funky colors Seeking neon aesthetics in their purest form? the Goosepery Pearl Jelly Case for Galaxy S21 Ultra offers a rich color palette to choose from and is compatible with wireless charging too. View at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Case Nature inspired Smitten by the beautiful pattern on minerals such as amethyst, marble or the oceanic waves? The i-Blason Cosmo case will let you rock those aesthetics on your pricey Galaxy S21 Ultra. View at Amazon

iDLike for Galaxy S21 Ultra Case Flower funk Accessories with a flowery design language have a solid fan following, and the iDLike Clear Floral Case caters to that audience with a neat design and assurance of good build quality. View at Amazon

Ringke Fusion-X Camo case Camo love I love camo tees, and have occasionally splurged on camo skins too. If your taste matches mine, the Ringke Fusion-X case will offer a good blend of camo aesthetics and sturdiness. View at Amazon

Samsung Official Silicone Case Clean and protective If you prefer the clean design, thin profile, and comfortable surface texture of silicone cases, the official Samsung silicone case for Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best option you’ll find out there. View at Samsung

Supcase UB Pro Case Solid shielding I’ve been a fan of Supcase’s rugged cases for a while now, and the Unicorn Beetle Pro Series is among my favorites. If you seek a no-compromise protection, This one should be on your watchlist. View at Amazon

URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Sturdy and stylish If you aren’t a fan of bulky rugged cases, but desire the protection they offer in a cleaner form factor with some eye-pleasing colors, I would recommend the Urban Armor Gear UAG case. View at Amazon

ZASE Clear Liquid Glitter Case Glitter n sparkle For folks who aren’t shy of flaunting their love for glittery aesthetics, the two-tone Zase case for Galaxy S21 Ultra strikes a good balance between sparkly design and sturdy build quality. View at Amazon

Alright, so the only reason I would put a case on a sleek phone such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra is because I want to keep scuffs and cracks from ruining my expensive flagship. And if that’s the case, I would go all in. With that approach in mind, the first option that comes to my mind is the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series case. Made out of multi-layered TPU and Polycarbonate materials, this one has been drop-tested from a height of up to 20 feet. Plus, it has a useful kickstand at the back and a detachable rotating holster. And oh, the purple and red trims are quite easy on the eyes as well.

However, if my primary requirements are a minimalist profile with only a dash of color, I would go with the Caseology Nano Pop case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This one has an understated two-tone finish and employs the air cushion technology around the corners to offer superior drop protection. It also has an internal lining for more efficient shock absorption and raised edges on both sides to protect the screen and camera lenses.

Don’t like what you see here? Go check out our best Galaxy S21 Ultra rugged cases and the best Galaxy S21 Ultra thin cases lists for more options. And oh, also check out Jaime Rivera’s take on the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the video below for some real-world experience of the Samsung flagship and whether you should splurge north of $1200 on it: