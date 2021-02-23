Samsung really managed to grab some eyeballs with the stunning matte black finish on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. But as they say, all that beauty will prove to be a costly mistake in case of any accidents, which obviously means a protective case is a must-have here. But you don’t always have to spend some serious cash on one. We’ve made this best Galaxy S21 Ultra cheap case list to help you find the right solution on a budget. Give it a read:

    Caseology Nano Pop Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Case

    A pop of color

    Among my favorite protective cases that strike a great balance between sturdiness and minimalist aesthetics, you should definitely have the Caselogy Nano Pop on the list.
    Caseology Skyfall Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Case

    Stealth and clarity

    In case you’re looking for a clear case that also complements the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s matte black finish on the rear panel, the Caseology Skyfall case is tailor-made for your needs.
    Goospery Canvas Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Fabric wallet Flip case

    For fabric fans

    For a device as large as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a wallet case makes a lot of sense. The Goosepry flip case with a canvas fabric finish by Goospery is a great option here.
    Goospery Liquid Silicone Case for Galaxy S21 Ultra Jelly Rubber Bumper Case

    Fits like a glove

    If you prefer soft, skin-like feel of silicone cases but don’t want to spend a fortune on what Samsung offers, the Goospery Liquid Silicone case serves fine.
    Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Galaxy S21 Ultra Case

    Thin yet strong

    Easily among the best thin protective cases, the Spigen Thin Fit offers the desired mix of great material quality, thin profile without any added bulk, and brand value too.
    Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Galaxy S21 Ultra Case

    Stealthy shield

    In case you’re looking for a case that offers military grade durability but doesn’t like an alien warship, Spigen Tough Armor Case for Galaxy S21 Ultra is the right one for you.
    SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Designed for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

    Wither the storms

    One of the most well-equipped rugged cases out there, the Supcse Unicorn Pro Series offering should be on your shopping list if ruggedness is your top priority.
    TENDLIN Wood Grain Leather case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

    Stands out

    One of the best-looking cases on this list by far, the composite wood veneer, synthetic leather and TPU build with textured edges of the Tendlin case is unparalleled.
    TORRAS Shockproof Compatible for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Case

    Looks and substance

    If you care about aesthetics and ruggedness to equal measure, The Torras shockproof case will offer you just that in a thin profile that is also quite easy on the eyes.

Well, that was all about our best Galaxy S21 Ultra cheap case recommendation list. As far as personal picks go, I’d recommend the Spigen Thin Fit case as it doesn’t much bulk to the device and fits just like a second skin. Plus, the material quality is top-notch and it also does a good job of keeping scratches and smudges at bay. 

In case you prefer silicone cases, the Goospery Liquid Silicone case will serve you just fine. It has a silky-smooth exterior finish and a soft microfiber lining inside to protect the phone’s glass-made rear panel. It offers a great grip and doesn’t add much bulk to the overall device either. Plus, you can pick it up in a wide range of colors such as grey, black, and bright red to name a few. 

And hey, we’ve also compiled separate product recommendation lists such as the best rugged cases and screen protectors for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which you should also check out on the Pocketnow website. Plus, hear from Pocketnow’s Jaime Rivera how good (or bad) the Galaxy S21 Ultra is, in the video below: 

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
