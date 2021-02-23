Samsung really managed to grab some eyeballs with the stunning matte black finish on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. But as they say, all that beauty will prove to be a costly mistake in case of any accidents, which obviously means a protective case is a must-have here. But you don’t always have to spend some serious cash on one. We’ve made this best Galaxy S21 Ultra cheap case list to help you find the right solution on a budget. Give it a read:

Caseology Nano Pop Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Case A pop of color Among my favorite protective cases that strike a great balance between sturdiness and minimalist aesthetics, you should definitely have the Caselogy Nano Pop on the list. View at Amazon

Caseology Skyfall Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Case Stealth and clarity In case you’re looking for a clear case that also complements the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s matte black finish on the rear panel, the Caseology Skyfall case is tailor-made for your needs. View at Amazon

Goospery Canvas Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Fabric wallet Flip case For fabric fans For a device as large as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a wallet case makes a lot of sense. The Goosepry flip case with a canvas fabric finish by Goospery is a great option here. View at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Galaxy S21 Ultra Case Thin yet strong Easily among the best thin protective cases, the Spigen Thin Fit offers the desired mix of great material quality, thin profile without any added bulk, and brand value too. View at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Galaxy S21 Ultra Case Stealthy shield In case you’re looking for a case that offers military grade durability but doesn’t like an alien warship, Spigen Tough Armor Case for Galaxy S21 Ultra is the right one for you. View at Amazon

TENDLIN Wood Grain Leather case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Stands out One of the best-looking cases on this list by far, the composite wood veneer, synthetic leather and TPU build with textured edges of the Tendlin case is unparalleled. View at Amazon

TORRAS Shockproof Compatible for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Case Looks and substance If you care about aesthetics and ruggedness to equal measure, The Torras shockproof case will offer you just that in a thin profile that is also quite easy on the eyes. View at Amazon

Well, that was all about our best Galaxy S21 Ultra cheap case recommendation list. As far as personal picks go, I’d recommend the Spigen Thin Fit case as it doesn’t much bulk to the device and fits just like a second skin. Plus, the material quality is top-notch and it also does a good job of keeping scratches and smudges at bay.

In case you prefer silicone cases, the Goospery Liquid Silicone case will serve you just fine. It has a silky-smooth exterior finish and a soft microfiber lining inside to protect the phone’s glass-made rear panel. It offers a great grip and doesn’t add much bulk to the overall device either. Plus, you can pick it up in a wide range of colors such as grey, black, and bright red to name a few.

And hey, we’ve also compiled separate product recommendation lists such as the best rugged cases and screen protectors for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which you should also check out on the Pocketnow website. Plus, hear from Pocketnow’s Jaime Rivera how good (or bad) the Galaxy S21 Ultra is, in the video below: