Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Cases

Thankfully, there are a lot of Samsung S21 Ultra cases available on the market even today. Therefore, we have compiled the following list that contains the best cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra you can buy right now. Whether you're looking for a case that provides maximum protection against drops and scratches, a stylish case that complements your fashion sense, or a wallet-style case that can hold your credit cards and ID, we've got you covered. Read on to find out our top S21 Ultra cases to keep your phone safe and looking great.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a premium phone that still holds up well in 2023. With its excellent cameras, gorgeous display, and overall performance, the S21 Ultra remains one of the best Android phones on the market even today. However, like the latest flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship, the S21 Ultra also features a glass and metal sandwich, which comes with a drawback — it's fragile and requires protection against accidental drops and scratches.

The LOHASIC Leather Case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a handcrafted premium vegan PU leather case, designed with a simple yet elegant vintage style. The case has a comfortable non-slip grip, shockproof and rugged protection, and precise cutouts, providing easy access to all ports. It also has an anti-scratch TPU back with an air cushion to withstand everyday impacts.

The Caseology Vault Case for Galaxy S21 Ultra features a drop-proof pattern and a layer of shockproof TPU. The case guards your phone's vulnerable corners while providing easy access to all ports and buttons. The case is backed by Caseology's 2-Year Limited Warranty.

The Crave Dual Guard for Galaxy S21 Ultra offers premium protection against drops and scratches. Its compact profile allows for an easy grip and happy pockets. The tactile buttons provide a tactile feel. The case comes with a lifetime warranty. This case is available in a number of colors and finish.

Protect your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with the UAG Case— a feather-light yet sturdy case made of a soft impact-resistant core and low profile perimeter edge with traction grip. With ultra-responsive over-sized buttons and a soft raised screen surround bezel, it protects your S21 Ultra from drops and bumps. It's wireless charging compatible and meets military drop-test standards.

This case features professional military-grade protection with a hard PC back and flexible TPU frame. Its matte nano oleophobic coating and soft TPU edges offer a premium feel and excellent non-slip grip. The case is a perfect fit and wireless charging-friendly, making it a great choice for everyday use.

The ArmadilloTek Vanguard for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is designed to provide maximum protection with its full-body multi-layer design that meets 2X military drop-test standards. It features a rugged design with a built-in kickstand and precision-cut cutouts for easy access to all ports. It's also wireless charging compatible and has an easy-to-grip and anti-slip design.

OtterBox Symmetry Case for Galaxy S21 Ultra features a one-piece design pops on and off quickly. The case meets military drop test standards and has raised edges to protect your camera and screen. It comes with OtterBox's limited lifetime warranty and is shipped in bulk packaging.

The ESR Metal Kickstand Case for Galaxy S21 Ultra is built out of a flexible polymer that gives better impact protection than hard plastic. The case has a two-way portrait and landscape stand. The unique kickstand is freely adjustable, providing the right angle for any situation. The shock-absorbing corners protect your phone from drops and bumps.

Spigen Slim Armor Case comes with air cushion technology that provides absolute protection against drops and impacts. The exterior card slot holds up to 2 cards, making it convenient to carry essentials. The case features a shock-absorbing TPU interior and polycarbonate exterior. However, it's not compatible with wireless charging.

Ringke Fusion-X features a rugged exterior providing a better grip for comfortable handling. The raised lips protect the front display from potential scratches and damage. The case has built-in dual QuikCatch lanyard holes for attaching hand or neck straps (strap sold separately). It supports wireless charging.

The dbrand grip case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra offers an elegant and slim design that not only looks great but also provides excellent protection. With its unique grip-enhancing texture, it offers a comfortable and secure grip. The case is also customizable with over 20 different skins to choose from, giving you the ability to personalize your phone's look.

The i-Blason Ares case is made with flexible TPU and polycarbonate materials that protect against dust, dirt, drops, or falls. The transparent back allows the beauty of your phone to show while guarding against scratches. The case has precise cutouts for easy access to all ports and elevated bezels to protect the display and camera lens.

The Samsung S-View Flip Cover for Galaxy S21 Ultra protects your phone while still allowing you to hold it comfortably. You can easily control your phone without opening the cover and read important information like time and date thanks to the S-view cutout. The case snaps securely around your phone to cover the back and prevent scratches.

The Spigen Thin Fit Case for Galaxy S21 Ultra offers a durable but slim design. Its hybrid structure of PC and TPU with air cushion technology provides ultimate protection against drops and impacts. The lightweight slim profile with a premium matte finish coating makes it pocket-friendly. The case has tactile button covers for solid feedback.

Caseology Nano Pop case features a bold two-tone color scheme that offers an eye-catching and stylish contrast. The case is slim, yet protective with an inner defense pattern built to disperse the shock from drops, bumps, and fumbles. It comes with Caseology's 2-year limited warranty.

The Samsung Official Leather Case for Galaxy S21 Ultra is made of high-quality leather to provide luxury materials. It is designed to accentuate the slimness of the phone without adding bulk so that you can maintain the phone's comfortable, ergonomic grip. The case is enhanced with aluminum buttons and a soft microfiber lining to elevate the look of your phone.

The OtterBox Defender case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra offers a rugged design with port covers that keep out dust and debris. It features OtterArmor Microbial Defense, protecting the case from common germs. The detachable belt clip holster doubles as a kickstand for hands-free viewing.

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Case features multi-layered TPU and Polycarbonate materials that can withstand up to 20 feet of drops. The case also features a rotatable holster that adds user-friendly convenience, while the built-in kickstand supports portrait and landscape hands-free viewing. Its precise cutouts give easy access to all ports.

The Casetify Impact Case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features innovative shockproof material for optimal protection and superior impact resistance. The case is slimmer than a dime and has 360-degree all-around impact protection with raised screen bezels and camera rings. It is also compatible with wireless chargers, making it a great investment.

The Spigen Cryo Armor Case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is designed for ultimate phone protection. Its new cooling design with non-slip patterns keeps your phone cool and easy to hold. It has reinforced buttons to ensure tactile feedback, and its air cushion technology provides extreme drop protection.

Which Galaxy S21 Ultra Case Should You Buy in 2023?

With countless cases available, it can be challenging to decide on the perfect one. That's why we've put together our top picks right here to help make your decision easier. These are our recommendations for the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases.

For those who prioritize device protection, the Supcase Ultra Beetle Pro series case is a great option. Its rugged build protects your smartphone from up to 20 feet drops, while the built-in kickstand makes it a convenient accessory for watching videos. The case also features a rotatable holster that allows you to tuck your S21 Ultra with your arm in case of adventures.

The dbrand grip case is slim, elegant, and improves grip, offering excellent overall protection. It's customizable with over 20 different skins that you can apply and switch as per your preference.

Those who want to keep the protection as well as style, the Casetify Impact series case is an excellent option. This case is ultra-slim, yet it provides all-around impact protection. Unlike some rugged cases, the Casetify Impact series is compatible with wireless charging, making it a convenient choice.

Those who are a fan of Spigen cases, you should consider the Spigen Slim Armor for Galaxy S21 Ultra case. It features a hybrid build of polycarbonate and TPU with Air Cushion Technology for a slim but durable design. This case also come with a premium matte coating and tactile buttons for easy feedback.

For those who prefer a touch of luxury, the Samsung Official Leather Case is a standout choice. Its soft leather case accentuates the slimness of your phone, with elegant accents enhanced by aluminum buttons and a soft microfiber lining that elevates the refined look of your phone.

Upgrade Your Galaxy Ultra Smartphone Today!