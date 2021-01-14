The gorgeous Galaxy S21 Ultra is official. The smartphone packs a 6.8-inch display with WQHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) resolution that also supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports an all-new camera setup of a 108MP primary camera and a 12MP wide-angle shooter. It is accompanied by a 10MP camera with 3x hybrid optical zoom output, while the second 10MP telephoto camera offers up to 10x hybrid optical zoom output. It rocks a glass-and-metal build, which is prone to get scratched. You might want to protect your new purchase. Therefore, we have compiled a list of the best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases for you.

Restoo Slim Clear Case For the Minimalist It sports a crystal clear design to help you flaunt your new purchase whilst also protecting it. The case has raised bezels to protect your screen and camera.

Temdan Slim Case Slim and Clear Keeps your phone slim and stylish with the original beauty of your phone. The back made of hard PC holds up to daily wear and tear.

Anccer Anti-Drop Case For the Elegant The precise position of buttons makes it easy to access all buttons and ports. It comes with smooth skin shield design with luxury color.

Sucnakp Case For the Active It sports accurate cutouts and a soft TPU perfect cover with your phone. Not too loose neither too tight.

iDLike for Women For the Florals Vintage style, blooming flowers poppy, bird and flying butterfly pattern showcase your personality. It is slim and transparent.

Nillkin CamShield Pro For the Sporty 0.2mm lifted bezel Slide camera protect cover protects the camera from scratches and protect your privacy. It is made of environmental friendly TPU.

ZYZX Heavy Duty case For the Rugged This case is made of environment-friendly plastic and anti-stretch TPU rubber; Flexible, impact-resistant TPU provides reliable, excellent protection from scratches.

Sacnakp durable case For the Abuser Heavy Duty Protection, Shockproof TPU to protect your phone against drop, shock, impacts and bumps. It has raised edges as well.

Foluu Wallet cover For the Flippy A flip wallet design with 1 card slot for carrying your credit card, ID card, debit card or something else. It is not only a soft phone case.

Our favorite is the Nillkin CamShiled Pro Case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It comes with a 0.2mm lifted bezel slide camera protect cover that protects the camera from scratches. Plus, we can say it protects your privacy too. It has accurate adjustments to the gap between the slide camera cover and case. The camera cover is easy to slide but not easy to lose. It is made of environmentally friendly TPU and PC material. It is anti-fingerprint and has upgraded impact resistant bumpers and impact-resistant corners for more protection. Further, it has the design of a non-slip bar on both sides that offers a comfortable grip. It has a classic texture that matches all styles. It is one of the best Galaxy S21 ultra cases. Plus, it comes with precise function holes.

We also recommend the Foluu Wallet case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has a flip wallet design with 1 card slot for carrying your credit card, ID card, debit card, or something else. It is not only a soft phone case but also a wallet for your convenience. Moreover, it comes with a built-in stand to bring you different viewing angles for hands-free movie-watching or video-chatting. You can find the most suitable hands-free viewing experience. This full-body protection case with an anti-slip texture surface surrounding all the edges lets you hold your phone more tightly and safely.