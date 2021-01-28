Samsung’s new flagship series is beautiful, indeed. The three new variants of the Samsung Galaxy S21 come with different features and a couple of design changes that make them stand apart. However, they all feature a glass display, which means that they may break if they happen to fall. So getting yourself a new protective case for your device may be the best choice. Of course, protection needs will vary according to every user’s activities.
A Thin case is perfect for those users who want to protect their new device, but they don’t want to, or they don’t need the extra bulk. Users whose activities won’t put their new Samsung Galaxy S21 in immediate danger, I mean, how dangerous is a game of cards? Or maybe you like to stay at home. Perhaps you take a short walk in the park when you’re bored. Or you go to get a coffee every once in a while. Maybe your phone is usually safe in your pocket, in your bag, or purse. If that’s you, then you should take a look at this list. We have taken the time to search between tons of options for the best thin cases to keep your Samsung Galaxy S21 safe.
-
Samsung’s Silicone Cover case is made of soft silicone that gives your phone sleek protection without having to add extra bulk, and its matte finish will also keep fingerprints away.
-
Samsung’s official Clear Cover for the Galaxy S21 is slim yet durable, and it adds a layer of protection that doesn't thicken the phone's shape.
-
Incipio’s Organicore features materials made from plants and Impact Struts Technology, to create a case that delivers 8 feet of drop protection.
-
Otterbox’s Galaxy S21 5G case that's easy to install and fortified with drop protection, that also features a silver-based antimicrobial additive.
-
Spigen’s Liquid Air case for the Galaxy S21 brings sleek and slim into your hands, with single layer that will give your device the protection it needs.
-
Spigen’s Thin Fit case for the Galaxy S21 leaves your device flawlessly fitted and guarded from everyday bumps, while managing to stay lightweight and slim.
-
This Ultra-thin case fits your phone with high precision cutouts that allow easy access to all buttons, controls and ports, and it also features a slide cover to protect your phone’s camera.
-
Havana is more than just a pretty case. It comes with reinforced top, bottom, and corners with D3O to give your device amazing drop protection.
-
The Olixar Clear case for the Galaxy S21 is ultra-thin and transparent, giving your device great daily protection without adding extra bulk to your phone.
-
The Olixar Carbon Fiber Case for the Galaxy S21 features a slim TPU body that will provide shock absorption. Its external case is coated to prevent slips, at the same time that it will improve comport and enhance grip.
-
The ESR Clear Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 will give you shock-resistant protection in a slim, light and clear polymer body. In other words, you will get amazing protection in a thin package.
-
ESR’s Metal Kickstand Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 is made from powerful flexible polymer that will give your device better impact protection than plastic.
-
AINOYA’s Samsung Galaxy S21 case is made with an Anti-yellowing, military grade PC back and soft TPU silicone bumper. This is all packed together in a slim design that will give your device protection from drops of up to sis feet.
-
ATRAING’s case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 is made of hard acrylic and a flexible TPU bumper. It won’t add extra weight or bulk to your new device, at the same time that it is designed to enhance your grip on the device.
-
For those who are just looking to keep scratches away from the surface of their new Samsung Galaxy S21, a Dbrand skin may be the way to go. Customize the design of the back panel of your device with more than 20 different options.
-
Totallee’s case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes in two color variants. You can get it in Mate solid black or in a transparent version that features an ultra-thin minimalistic design, just 0.1 oz of added weight.
-
The Caseology Vault case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes in Mate Black or Urban Grey. It comes with a two-year limited warranty.
These are some of the best thin cases for your Samsung Galaxy S21. Our favorite pick would be with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Clear Case Cover or the Galaxy S21 5G Silicone cover. Samsung cases may be your best option, as the company knows how much its phones can handle, meaning that they will give them the necessary protection to keep them safe.
However, you can also check out third-party cases, as there are several case companies that do a great job keeping your phone intact. We can recommend cases from Spigen, Incipio, Otterbox, and Olixar, as they have a good record of taking care of previous Samsung devices. Still, you may want to come back in soon, as we will update this list as soon as we get new case options from more respectable case makers.