Samsung’s new flagship series is beautiful, indeed. The three new variants of the Samsung Galaxy S21 come with different features and a couple of design changes that make them stand apart. However, they all feature a glass display, which means that they may break if they happen to fall. So getting yourself a new protective case for your device may be the best choice. Of course, protection needs will vary according to every user’s activities.

A Thin case is perfect for those users who want to protect their new device, but they don’t want to, or they don’t need the extra bulk. Users whose activities won’t put their new Samsung Galaxy S21 in immediate danger, I mean, how dangerous is a game of cards? Or maybe you like to stay at home. Perhaps you take a short walk in the park when you’re bored. Or you go to get a coffee every once in a while. Maybe your phone is usually safe in your pocket, in your bag, or purse. If that’s you, then you should take a look at this list. We have taken the time to search between tons of options for the best thin cases to keep your Samsung Galaxy S21 safe.

Official Galaxy S21 5G Silicone Cover Comfortable and stylish Samsung’s Silicone Cover case is made of soft silicone that gives your phone sleek protection without having to add extra bulk, and its matte finish will also keep fingerprints away. View at Samsung

Official Galaxy S21 5G Clear Cover Samsung’s essential protection Samsung’s official Clear Cover for the Galaxy S21 is slim yet durable, and it adds a layer of protection that doesn't thicken the phone's shape. View at Samsung

Organicore for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Eco-Friendly protection Incipio’s Organicore features materials made from plants and Impact Struts Technology, to create a case that delivers 8 feet of drop protection. View at Incipio

Otterbox Galaxy S21 5G Symmetry Series Case Thin and Clean Otterbox’s Galaxy S21 5G case that's easy to install and fortified with drop protection, that also features a silver-based antimicrobial additive. View at Otterbox

Spigen Galaxy S21 5G Case Liquid Air Slim and grip-friendly Spigen’s Liquid Air case for the Galaxy S21 brings sleek and slim into your hands, with single layer that will give your device the protection it needs. View at Spigen

Spigen Galaxy S21 5G Case Thin Fit Classic Protection Spigen’s Thin Fit case for the Galaxy S21 leaves your device flawlessly fitted and guarded from everyday bumps, while managing to stay lightweight and slim. View at Spigen

Nillkin for Samsung Galaxy S21 Case Light-weight and stylish This Ultra-thin case fits your phone with high precision cutouts that allow easy access to all buttons, controls and ports, and it also features a slide cover to protect your phone’s camera. View at Amazon

Zagg Gear4 Denali case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Clear and strong Havana is more than just a pretty case. It comes with reinforced top, bottom, and corners with D3O to give your device amazing drop protection. View at Zagg

Olixar Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Great daily protection The Olixar Clear case for the Galaxy S21 is ultra-thin and transparent, giving your device great daily protection without adding extra bulk to your phone. View at Amazon

Olixar Carbon Fiber Case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Extra protection in a slim package The Olixar Carbon Fiber Case for the Galaxy S21 features a slim TPU body that will provide shock absorption. Its external case is coated to prevent slips, at the same time that it will improve comport and enhance grip. View at Amazon

ESR Clear Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy 6.2-Inch Clean and clear The ESR Clear Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 will give you shock-resistant protection in a slim, light and clear polymer body. In other words, you will get amazing protection in a thin package. View at Amazon

ESR Metal Kickstand Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy 6.2-Inch For hands free action ESR’s Metal Kickstand Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 is made from powerful flexible polymer that will give your device better impact protection than plastic. View at Amazon

AINOYA Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 6.2 Inch For military grade protection AINOYA’s Samsung Galaxy S21 case is made with an Anti-yellowing, military grade PC back and soft TPU silicone bumper. This is all packed together in a slim design that will give your device protection from drops of up to sis feet. View at Amazon

ATRAING Galaxy S21 Case For better grip ATRAING’s case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 is made of hard acrylic and a flexible TPU bumper. It won’t add extra weight or bulk to your new device, at the same time that it is designed to enhance your grip on the device. View at Amazon

Dbrand Skins for the Samsung Galaxy S21 For the Bold For those who are just looking to keep scratches away from the surface of their new Samsung Galaxy S21, a Dbrand skin may be the way to go. Customize the design of the back panel of your device with more than 20 different options. View at DBrand

Totallee Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 A minimalist design Totallee’s case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes in two color variants. You can get it in Mate solid black or in a transparent version that features an ultra-thin minimalistic design, just 0.1 oz of added weight. View at Totallee

Caseology Vault Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Strong yet slim protection The Caseology Vault case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes in Mate Black or Urban Grey. It comes with a two-year limited warranty. View at Amazon

These are some of the best thin cases for your Samsung Galaxy S21. Our favorite pick would be with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Clear Case Cover or the Galaxy S21 5G Silicone cover. Samsung cases may be your best option, as the company knows how much its phones can handle, meaning that they will give them the necessary protection to keep them safe.

However, you can also check out third-party cases, as there are several case companies that do a great job keeping your phone intact. We can recommend cases from Spigen, Incipio, Otterbox, and Olixar, as they have a good record of taking care of previous Samsung devices. Still, you may want to come back in soon, as we will update this list as soon as we get new case options from more respectable case makers.