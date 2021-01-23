Say what you want about Samsung using a ‘lower-resolution’ FHD+ panel on the Galaxy S21, that screen looks stunning in person. Thankfully, the company has back to a flat panel and has also shaved some more bezel for an even cleaner look. Plus, that gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate is silky smooth and nothing short of eye candy.

While I am thoroughly impressed by the quality, I am equally afraid of getting it scratched or scuffed. Like me, if you’re planning to get the Galaxy S21 (or have already made the purchase), don’t forget to slap a screen protector on top of the panel. Need help finding one? We’ve rounded up the best Galaxy S21 screen protector recommendations to assist you. Go, check these options out:

ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard Simply the best Relying on the acclaimed D30 impact-resistant technology, the ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard screen protector has an anti-microbial coating on top and also cuts down on harmful blue light exposure. View at Best Buy

EGV 3-pack tempered glass screen protector Best on budget With a thickness of just 0.1mm, rocking an oleophobic coating on top, and smart healing film that automatically gets rid of minor scratches and bubbles, the EGV solution sounds great. Best part? You get three for under 5 bucks. View at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion screen guard The allrounder One of the strongest and highest-quality screen protectors you can find out there, it relies on the D30 technology for maximum impact resistance. Plus, if you happen to be a germaphobe, there’s an antimicrobial layer too. View at Best Buy

Olixar tempered glass screen protector Hardened warrior With a hardness of 9H on the Moh’s scale, the Olixar screen protector is as hard as it gets for a tempered glass layer. It is highly scratch and shatter resistant, keeps fingerprint marks at bay and is just 0.27mm thick. ‘ View at Amazon

OtterBox Alpha Flex screen guard Trusted one The name Otterbox is synonymous with high quality and happens to be a go-to brand when it comes to accessories for many. It is extremely durable, precision cut, high on clarity, and offers a good touch response. View at Best Buy

QHOHQ tempered glass screen protector More for less With thickness of just 0.15mm and a light transmission of 99.99%, QHOHQ screen protector also has a rounded arc edge and comes with an oleophobic coating as well. Also, you get 3 camera lens protectors. View at Amazon

TAURI tempered glass screen protector Almost everything This one has a 3D cut around the edges, features an oleophobic coating to keep fingerprint marks aways, has a thickness of just 0.13mm and offers high clarity with 99.99% transmission. The Tauri offering is just about the full package. View at Amazon

ESR Liquid Screen protector For budget buyers The ESR Liquid Skin Screen Protector comes with a self-healing liquid skin that makes minor scratches and small bubbles disappear over time. Plus, it is extremely thin, high on clarity, and won’t hinder the fingerprint sensor. View at Amazon

Ferilinso Tempered glass guard Case companion The Ferilinso offering is actually a clear case that comes with 2 layers of a tempered glass that rank 9H on the Moh scale and have an anti-fingerprint layer. Essentially, you get to protect the whole device on a shoestring budget. View at Amazon

And with that, we end our list of the best Galaxy S21 screen protector across different price points that you can find out there. Now, if you just want a screen protector for the sake of added peace of mind and don’t necessarily want to spend a lot of money, the EGV screen protector sounds like a great option. First, you get three screen protector films for under five dollars. Plus, you also get a decent set of features such as an ultra-thin 0.1mm cross-section profile, high clarity, oleophobic coating on top, and an easy installation process.

However, if you want the best screen protection solution out there to protect your shiny new Galaxy S21 Ultra, look no further than the ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard+ Antimicrobial screen protector. It employs the vaunted D3O impact resistance technology, keeps smudges at bay, has an anti-microbial coating on top, and is also easy on your eyes as it blocks the harmful blue lights.