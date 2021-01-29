The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is already available for purchase with massive savings over at Samsung.com. Suppose you’re planning on getting one for yourself. If that’s your situation, you should also consider getting some protection for your device. Now, there are tons of cases in the market. You can find clear cases, some made out of silicone, thin options, and more. However, they won’t give you as much protection as a rugged case.

Rugged cases are designed to be tough and give your phone the best possible protection against falls, scratches, and whatever you may want to throw at it. These cases are for those users who love to practice sports, for construction workers, for anyone who is as clumsy as I am, or for anyone who doesn’t mind the added bulk, just as long as they can protect their new baby. If that’s your situation, we have great news. We have carefully selected some of the best rugged cases to keep your new Samsung Galaxy S21, so take a look and see if there’s something that catches your interest.

Our favorite case out of this selection has to be the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21. This full-body dual-layer TPU and Polycarbonate case will give your device the ultimate drop protection, as it will withstand drops of up to 20 feet. You also get a convenient kickstand that supports portrait and landscape hands-free viewing, so you can put your phone anywhere you want, and the best part is that you get all this great protection for a low price when you compare it to other rugged cases in the market.

Official Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Rugged Protective Cover Samsung’s Rugged protection Drop-tested to military-grade standards, the Protective Standing Cover helps keep your phone safe from damage and drops, and it also comes with a built-in kickstand. View at Samsung

Otterbox Galaxy S21 5G Defender Series Pro Case Safe and Clean protection The Otterbox Defender Series Pro is the rugged protective Galaxy S21 5G case that delivers advanced defense for your device, and it also integrates a silver-based antimicrobial additive to keep your device clean. View at Otterbox

Spigen Galaxy S21 5G Case Tough Armor Tough and Sleek The Spigen Tough Armor is packed with the latest extreme impact foam under durable layers without losing the slimness and grip. Plus, you get a built-in kickstand and raised edges to protect your phone’s camera. View at Spigen

Spigen Galaxy S21 5G Case Rugged Armor Tough protection with style With the Spigen Case Rugged Armor you get a car-inspired frame for your new Galaxy device, which offers a slim and grip friendly design, as well as shock protection thanks to its Air Cushion Technology. View at Spigen

ArmadilloTek Vanguard Compatible with Samsung Galaxy 21 For Tough looks ArmadilloTek’s Vanguard arrives with a unibody concept and One Piece Design uses premium quality polycarbonate outer layer with an enhanced Thermoplastic to provide some of the best protection. View at Amazon

Now, we can also suggest you go for Samsung’s offering, as you may be getting the best possible case for your new Samsung Galaxy S21, but be ready to pay almost twice as much as you would have to pay for our first recommendation. Just remember to check out every option before you make a final decision, and come back once in a while, as we will be updating this list as soon as we get rugged options from more case companies.