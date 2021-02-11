The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is one of the best large phones out there. It is different from its vanilla sibling in size but isn’t similar to the Ultra edition in terms of camera and display. It sits in the middle of the latest flagship lineup. If you are one of those who are eyeing to purchase this smartphone, you must also be willing to buy a case for your new shiny device. After all, you don’t want that gorgeous design to scratch. Plus, sometimes people need more from their protective cases. And, wallet cases provide these people with space to store their credit cards as well as cash, while also multiplying as a kickstand. Hence, here are the best Galaxy S21 Plus wallet cases you can buy right now.

Shmimy Case Stylish Wallet This one has a card slot that can hold 2 cards like a wallet. It has dual layer cover supply for full protection like a Heavy Duty Case. There is Support wireless charger work without taking off the case. View at Amazon

HAII Case Multi-purpose Zipper closure ensures all your cards,money and personal staffs stay inside securely;snap-on button above the case to provide double safety. View at Amazon

Arae Case Flip cover for $15 It is made of top quality PU leather. Slim Folio Wallet Type case to minimize bulk and fully protect your smartphone. View at Amazon

Arae Case Wallet at a budget The Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Phone Case is awesome, just pick-up your phone and go. There are 5-card slots can hold License, Credit Card, ID, Bank Card or some Cash. View at Amazon

Venoro Case Style-Quotient It comes with 3 card slots designed, conveniently to store cards, license or some cashes. It is conveniently designed to provide quick access to all touch controls, buttons, and ports. View at Amazon

Kowauri Case Leather Wallet This leather wallet case includes 1 credit cards slots ( flexible card slot for up to 2-3 cards), perfect combination of wallet and cell phone case. It is a soft case. View at Amazon

Samsung LED Wallet Cover Samsung's very own Cover Protection is applied as a coating to protect the phone cover. Take a call and get notifications with the colorful LED display on the LED Wallet Cover. View at Amazon

Feitenn Leather Wallet Case Flip leather case With slim thin Samsung S21 Plus 5G folio case, it is easy and convenient to carry your device on pocket whenever on travel or outside. View at Amazon

WintMing case Designed for creatives The compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus wallet case with card slots allows you carry around your ID, credit or debit cards, coins and cash without having to take your wallet with you. View at Amazon

If you are serious about buying a multi-purpose wallet case, we recommend the HAII for Galaxy S21 Plus Wallet Case. It has a zipper closure that ensures all your cards, money and personal stuff stay inside securely. There is a snap-on button above the case to provide double safety. With this multi-functional zipper case, you get a comfortable touch feel. It has a 2-in-1 detachable design with magnetic suction separation. It provides excellent protection and prevents scratches, fingerprints, dirt, and daily wear and tear from accumulating. You get easy access to all ports and controls. The case looks stylish and feels natural and soft. You can store up to 17 credit cards, including two ID slots, 3 pockets for cash, and one zipper for coins. It is one of the best Galaxy S21 Plus wallet cases.

If you are in the market for a minimalistic approach, we recommend the Kowauri case. It includes one credit card slot ( flexible card slot for up to 2-3 cards). You get a perfect combination of wallet and smartphone case. The soft case can cover the edges of both sides, and covers all corners. It keeps the screen from scratching or touching the ground. Plus, it is durable and shockproof. This slim wallet case is made of PU leather TPU bottom case. The wallet is made of PU leather for a comfortable touch.

If you’re looking for wallet cases for the other Galaxy models, you can find Galaxy S21 wallet cases here, and Galaxy S21 Ultra wallet cases here.