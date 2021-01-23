Samsung has done an awesome job with the design of its new Galaxy S21 series. Just like in previous iterations, we have received three models for you to choose from, the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S21 that’s now available for $799.99. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that sells for $1,199.99, and the new Samsung Galaxy S21+, for those who don’t want to go all out but don’t want to settle for the vanilla version. It is currently selling for $999.99, and if you’re planning on getting one, you may also want to consider getting a new case to keep your device safe from possible falls.

Now, we have taken the time to select some of the best thin cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21+, which will give your new device the protection it needs without having to add extra bulk. There are several options to choose from, so take a look and decide which case fits your needs.

Official Galaxy S21+ 5G Silicone Cover Comfortable and stylish Samsung’s Silicone Cover case is made of soft silicone that gives your phone sleek protection without having to add extra bulk, and its matte finish will also keep fingerprints away. View at Samsung

Official Galaxy S21+ 5G Clear Cover Samsung’s essential protection Samsung’s official Clear Cover for the Galaxy S21 Plus is slim yet durable, and it adds a layer of protection that doesn't thicken the phone's shape. View at Samsung

Organicore for Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Eco-Friendly protection Incipio’s Organicore features materials made from plants and Impact Struts Technology, to create a case that delivers 8 feet of drop protection. View at Incipio

Otterbox Galaxy S21+ 5G Symmetry Series Case Thin and Clean Otterbox’s Galaxy S21 Plus 5G case that's easy to install and fortified with drop protection, that also features a silver-based antimicrobial additive. View at Otterbox

Spigen Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Case Liquid Air Slim and grip-friendly Spigen’s Liquid Air case for the Galaxy S21 Plus brings sleek and slim into your hands, with single layer that will give your device the protection it needs. View at Spigen

Spigen Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Case Thin Fit Classic Protection Spigen’s Thin Fit case for the Galaxy S21 Plus leaves your device flawlessly fitted and guarded from everyday bumps, while managing to stay lightweight and slim. View at Spigen

Nillkin Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Case Light-weight and stylish This Ultra-thin case fits your phone with high precision cutouts that allow easy access to all buttons, controls and ports, and it also features a slide cover to protect your phone’s camera. View at Amazon

Zagg Gear4 Denali case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Clear and strong Havana is more than just a pretty case. It comes with reinforced top, bottom, and corners with D3O to give your device amazing drop protection. View at Zagg

Olixar Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Great daily protection The Olixar Clear case for the Galaxy S21 Plus is ultra-thin and transparent, giving your device great daily protection without adding extra bulk to your phone. View at Amazon

Olixar Carbon Fiber Case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Extra protection in a slim package The Olixar Carbon Fiber Case for the Galaxy S21 Plus features a slim TPU body that will provide shock absorption. Its external case is coated to prevent slips, at the same time that it will improve comport and enhance grip. View at Amazon

ESR Clear Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy 6.7-Inch Clean and clear The ESR Clear Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus will give you shock-resistant protection in a slim, light and clear polymer body. In other words, you will get amazing protection in a thin package. . View at Amazon

ESR Metal Kickstand Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy 6.7-Inch For hands free action ESR’s Metal Kickstand Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is made from powerful flexible polymer that will give your device better impact protection than plastic. s View at Amazon

AINOYA Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 2021 Plus 6.7 Inch For military grade protection AINOYA’s Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus case is made with an Anti-yellowing, military grade PC back and soft TPU silicone bumper. This is all packed together in a slim design that will give your device protection from drops of up to six feet. View at Amazon

ATRAING Galaxy S21 Plus Case For better grip ATRAING’s case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is made of hard acrylic and a flexible TPU bumper. It won’t add extra weight or bulk to your new device, at the same time that it is designed to enhance your grip on the device View at Amazon

Dbrand Skins for the Samsung Galaxy S21+ For the Bold For those who are just looking to keep scratches away from the surface of their new Samsung Galaxy S21, a Dbrand skin may be the way to go. Customize the design of the back panel of your device with more than 20 different options. View at Dbrand

Totallee Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus A minimalist design Totallee’s case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus comes in two color variants. You can get it in Mate solid black or in a transparent version that features an ultra-thin minimalistic design, just 0.1 oz of added weight. View at Totallee

Caseology Vault Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Strong yet slim protection The Caseology Vault case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus comes in Mate Black or Urban Grey. It comes with a two-year limited warranty. View at Amazon

Or favorite cases, or the ones that we would recommend the most, are the official Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus cases from the same company that created the device. I believe that Samsung knows just how much of a beating can each of its devices receive. It’s true that the Galaxy S21 Plus may not be as fragile as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t require protection. If it were my phone and my money, I would go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G silicone cover in Black, even though there are more color options available.

However, we can also say that third-party case makers do a great job in protecting your devices. We have listed several case options from brands such as Incipio, Otterbox, Spigen, Olixar, and more, which means that you will have tons of options to choose from. We will continue to add more thin cases as more companies launch their options. Remember that this list doesn’t follow a specific order and that the price tag and the protection you get will depend on what you’re looking for.