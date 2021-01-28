Samsung Galaxy S21 is now out in the market. And given its flagship status, it’s no surprise that this phone rocks an appealing design, a fire breathing processor, and powerful imaging hardware with a ton of camera tricks among other perks. But one aspect that truly shines on Samsung flagships is their gorgeous display. This time too, it’s no exception with the Galaxy S21+. And did I tell you that it’s flat, and not curved? HallelujahI But hey, a shattered screen or one with a hairline crack is never a good sight. And that’s why we recommend slapping a screen protector on it. Convinced yet, but don’t know where to start looking? We got you covered. Choose from these best Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors, and thank us later!

ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard Elite solution With the renowned D30 technology and glass fusion process handling the strength part, ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard also has a layer of blue light filter to cut down on their harmful effect. Buy at Best Buy

Spigen NeoFlex tempered Screen Protector Just get it Spigen needs no introduction when it comes to accessories, and the NeoFlex screen protector is no exception. It offers high material clarity, bubble-free application, and a promise of zero screen glare occurrence. Buy at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion screen guard Premium protection The ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protector for the Galaxy S21 Plus is among the more affordable protective solutions from the brand, but with exception of a blue light filter, it has the best of everything the brand has to offer. Buy at Best Buy

IVSO TEMPERED GLASS SCREN PROTECTOR Shoestring security Ranking 9H on the Moh hardness scale, the IVSO is among the strongest screen protectors out there. This scratch and abrasion-resistant tempered glass also has an oleophobic layer and bundles a camera protector in the package. Buy at Amazon

EGV TEMPERED GLASS SCREN PROTECTOR Budget champion Alright, you get three screen protectors for less than five dollars. Need I say more? Okay, this one is just 0.1mm thick, has an oleophobic coating, and comes with a smart healing film that can handle minor scratches and bubbles. Buy at Amazon

ESR LIQUID SCREEN PROTECTOR Affordable assurance Used it, loved it. If you’re considering it, let me tell you that it has a self-healing coating that automatically gets rid of minor scratches and bubbles. It also ranks high when it comes to clarity, thinness, and material strength. Buy at Amazon

Letang TEMPERED GLASS SCREN PROTECTOR More for less Made out of the glass with 9H hardness, this protective solution from Letang offers high transparency, has a 2.5D edge curve, and smudge resistance too. Plus, you also get a set of three lens protective films in the bundle. Buy at Amazon

LK TEMPERED GLASS SCREN PROTECTOR Budget boss This one is also made out 9H tempered glass, which is as strong as this class of products get. It has a fingerprint and dust protection layer, rocks a 3D edge arc, offers high glass clarity, and comes with three equally durable lens protectors. Buy at Amazon

Magglass TEMPERED GLASS SCREN PROTECTOR Tried and tested One of the most affordable tempered glass screen protectors with an antimicrobial coating on top, the MagGlass offering is also extremely durable with a 9H hardness rating on Moh’s scale. In my experience, it’s been a terrific choice. Buy at Amazon

OtterBox ALPHA flex tempered glass Solid legacy Yes, Otterbox makes great protective solutions for your gadgets, and the Alpha Flex tempered glass carries that legacy forward. This precision-cut screen protector for the Samsung flagship offers high clarity and material strength as well. Buy at Best Buy

PULEN TEMPERED GLASS SCREN PROTECTOR Worth it For just around thirteen dollars, you get a bundle of three laser-cut screen protectors with a 9H hardness scale, high transparency, oleophobic layer, and two camera lens protectors to keep those snappers protected against damage. Buy at Amazon

QHOHQ TEMPERED GLASS SCREN PROTECTOR Bang for bucks The 3-pack bundle of QHOHQ screen protector offers a light transmission of 99.99%, a thickness of just 0.15mm, rounded arc around edges, an oleophobic coating, and lens protection too. Now, try and beat that on value proposition! Buy at Amazon

That brings an end to our list of the best Galaxy S21 Plus screen protector across various price brackets and feature sets. As for personal picks, I’d naturally want the maximum bucks for my benjamins. And searching with that approach, I would get the IVSO tempered glass screen protector that offers a satisfyingly high 9H hardness output and costs less than fifteen dollars for a pack of six glass sheets. And as a sweet bonus, you also get camera lens protectors in the bundle as well.

But if your priority is the best screen protector that can be found out there, your search should ideally end with the ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard+ Antimicrobial screen protector for the Galaxy S21 Plus. It is extremely durable and comes with benefits such as an antimicrobial coating on top and a blue filter to maximize eye protection as you consume content on the Samsung flagship’s AMOLED display.