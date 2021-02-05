The latest Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup is, without a doubt, impressive. The three models come packed with awesome features and with tons of power under the hood. However, they’re not unbreakable. With that in mind, there’s a good chance that you may be looking for a case to keep your device safe from falls and scratches. Yes, thin cases and silicone cases offer adequate protection under normal circumstances.

Still, if you are a person who loves action, extreme sports, thrills, or you just want to take an extra step to keep your device safe, you may want to consider a rugged case. These cases offer the best protection for your new device, and this time we will focus on the Samsung Galaxy S21+, so take a look and see if you find the perfect case for your upcoming phone.

This list isn’t arranged in a specific order, so you can take your time to decide which case fits your needs. However, if I were the one buying a new rugged case for my Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, I’d definitely go for SUPCASE’s option, as it provides amazing protection for almost half the price of other options in this list. It features a built-in kickstand, a belt holster, and it will keep your phone safe in falls from up to 20 feet. So yeah, getting amazing protection for less is always a great option.

Otterbox Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Defender Series Pro Case Safe and Clean protection The Otterbox Defender Series Pro is the rugged protective Galaxy S21 5G case that delivers advanced defense for your device, and it also integrates a silver-based antimicrobial additive to keep your device clean. View at Otterbox

Spigen Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Case Tough Armor Tough and Sleek The Spigen Tough Armor is packed with the latest extreme impact foam under durable layers without losing the slimness and grip. Plus, you get a built-in kickstand and raised edges to protect your phone’s camera. View at Spigen

Spigen Galaxy S21 5G Case Rugged Armor Tough protection with style With the Spigen Case Rugged Armor you get a car-inspired frame for your new Galaxy device, which offers a slim and grip friendly design, as well as shock protection thanks to its Air Cushion Technology. View at Spigen

ArmadilloTek Vanguard Compatible with Samsung 21 Plus Case For Tough looks ArmadilloTek’s Vanguard arrives with a unibody concept and One Piece Design uses premium quality polycarbonate outer layer with an enhanced Thermoplastic to provide some of the best protection available for your new device. View at Amazon

Olixar Case with Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Heavy Duty case with screen protector Galaxy S21 case with screen protector featuring all-in-one shock proof drop protection. You also get an Olixar branded screen protector that shields the front screen from everyday use. View at Amazon

Still, there are more options to consider, and if you don’t mind paying extra, you can also go for Samsung’s rugged case or take a look at Spigen’s and Otterbox’s options. Samsung knows just how much protection its new devices need, while the other brands have an amazing reputation, and they have always delivered great options to keep your phone safe from falls and scratches. If you don’t seem to find a rugged case that fits your needs, you can always come back, as we will update this list as soon as more companies make their rugged case options available.