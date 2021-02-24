The most striking aspect about the Galaxy S21+ for me is the fresh design language. Yes, it is fast, offers capable cameras, and packs a beautiful 120Hz display as well among other perks. But that glass-and-metal build is just too hard to take my eyes off. But what if it meets an unfortunate abrasion or any other damage? Well, you can protect your Samsung flagship, and that too in style, by picking one from these Galaxy S21 Plus leather case recommendations. Check this list out:

anccer newborn Galaxy s21 plus leather case Minimalist style Among the hot favorites on my case recommendation list is the minimalist Anccer Newborn that offers a clean design with a shock-absorbing frame. View at Amazon

arae Galaxy s21 plus leather folio case Offers it all Made out of high-quality polyurethane leather, this one has plenty of card slots, a soft inner TPU cover to hold the device, and a pretty useful kickstand too. View at Amazon

feitenn Galaxy s21 plus leather folio case Lots of pockets If you’re after versatility and eye-pleasing aesthetics, there is no better option on this list than the Fetienne Detachable Leather Wallet case. Plus, it comes in multiple colors too. View at Amazon

ghostek exec4 Galaxy s21 plus leather case Rugged cover Offering a military-grade build that has been drop-tested from a height of up to 8ft, this one has a detachable card holder and raised bezels as well. View at Best Buy

goosepery canvas leather case Fabric finish If you’re a case that truly stands out, this one from Goospery offers just that, thanks to a blend of leather lining and canvas fabric on the outside. View at Amazon

ocASE Galaxy s21 plus leather folio case Folio on budget This one is made from premium polyurethane leather with a TPU inner case for additional shock absorption. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors. View at Amazon

otterbox strada Galaxy s21 plus leather case Best of the lot If you want a case that offers best of both worlds - sleek looks and uncompromised protection, the Otterbox Strada case is where you should look at. View at Amazon

petocase Galaxy s21 plus leather case Exotic aesthetics For folks who are enamored by the Indian floral aesthetics, the Petocase Folio wallet for Samsung Galaxy S21 is offers about the right mix of style and substance. View at Amazon

tendlin Galaxy s21 plus leather case Timber touch Looking for something unique? How about a blend of wood veneer, PU leather and rubberized grip frame? Well, that’s exactly what you get with Tendlin. View at Amazon

TORRO Galaxy s21 plus leather case Class and luxury For those who value high material quality with a taste for minimalist design, there is no better option on this list than the Torro leather case for Galaxy S21. View at Amazon

samsung Galaxy s21 plus case Samsung solution If you seek the best in terms of material quality, in-hand feel, clean design and longevity, I’d highly recommend getting the official Samsung leather case. View at Amazon

tucch Galaxy s21 plus leather case Pick your shade Made out of soft TPU full-body inner shell and PU leather on the outside, the TUCCH case is among the most versatile and colorful options. View at Amazon

That brings an end to our best Galaxy S21 Plus leather case list. If you were to ask my personal opinion, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Samsung’s own genuine leather wallet case for the Galaxy S21+. Made out of genuine leather, it offers full-body protection with a precision-cut design. If budget is not a constraint, just get this one!

If you want a case that truly stands out, Tendlin has just the right option for you. Its unique hard-shell case is made out of wood veneer, PU leather, and soft TPU rubber with a textured frame for extra grip. This one looks different from any other protective case you’ll find in the market.

