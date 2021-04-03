The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus lies between the Ultra and the vanilla model in terms of both price and features. While the Galaxy S21 offers a plastic design, the S21 Plus offers a glass build. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 Ultra comes equipped with top-notch cameras but the optics on the Plus model are similar to that of the vanilla variant. If you have made up your mind about purchasing the Galaxy S21 Plus or have already got one, we recommend you find a case for the phone. And what’s better than a case? A colorful case! Below, we have compiled a list of the best Galaxy S21 Plus colorful cases you can buy right now.

OOK Mandala Design This colorful mandala pattern design is eye-catching and attractive. It will not leave fingerprints and water stains. View at Amazon

MEIKONST Dog Pattern This is a high quality PU leather and TPU back cover case for anti-shock protection and magnetic closure for additional security. View at Amazon

Cutebe For the Ladies Slim fit, does not make your phone look bulky. Protects your device from scratches, bumps, and dings. View at Amazon

YeLoveHaw Glitter Pearly Pattern Special shell pattern showcases your personality, translucent material shows the original color of your phone. View at Amazon

Caka Butterfly Pattern This one uses a special new technology to print the flowers pattern on the soft TPU cover. It has bumper cushions on the four corners and anti-slip silicone on the four sides. View at Amazon

Kanghar Colorful Petals Pattern A hybrid material design with durable hard PC back and flexible TPU bumper, this Galaxy S21 Plus thick case will fully protect your phone. View at Amazon

We recommend the YeLoveHaw Galaxy S21 Plus colorful case. It has a shiny colorful pearly-luster shell pattern design, elements that make you and your phone fashionable and chic, and perfectly match any occasion. The case is translucent, which shows the original color of your phone. Flexible, soft, but really tough TPU material and a raised lip provide added protection for the screen and camera. The shell phone case is a slim fit and lightweight, providing full protection for your device. It comes with a precise cut and design, with easy access to all ports, buttons, speakers, cameras, and features. This case can fit your Samsung Galaxy S21+ perfectly, it’s easy to install and take off, and it’s pocket-friendly.

Our second recommendation is the Meikonst Galaxy S21 Plus colorful case. It is a wallet case that enables you to carry around your ID, credit and debit cards, and cash without having to take your wallet with you. There is a built-in stand function the allows the back of the cover to double as a foldable stand for movie-watching with multi-viewing angles. The high-quality PU leather and TPU back cover case for anti-shock protection and the magnetic closure gives added security.