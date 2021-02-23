The middle-child of Samsung’s 2021 flagship portfolio – the Galaxy S21 Plus – might not be getting as much attention, but it is just a larger (and with a bigger battery too) version of the vanilla Galaxy S20. But, there is another key difference – compared to the plastic build of Galaxy S21, the Plus model upgrades to a glass and metal design. But the phone is not cheap – with a starting price of $1,000 – and we understand that you might be apprehensive about dropping more cash on accessories. However, we’ve rounded up the best Galaxy S21 Plus cheap cases, and that too from well-known brands – to save you some cash. Have a look: 

    ArmadilloTek Vanguard Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Case

    Rugged warrior

    When it comes to rugged smartphone cases, the ArmadilloTek Vanguard series with its military-grade build and nifty kickstand is among the best.
    Caseology Parallax Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Case

    Looks and substance

    If you seek to add a dash of aesthetic flair without sacrificing the sturdiness of your protective case, the Caseolgy PArallax series will serve you just fine.
    Goospery Galaxy S21 Plus Wallet Case with Card Holder

    Multifunctional

    The Goosepery wallet case has a clever design that hides a card holder at the back. Plus, it has a reinforced frame and comes in a wide array of pleasing color options too.
    Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Galaxy S21 Plus Case

    Tried and tested

    I’ve been using Spigen Thin Fit Series cases for a while now, and have been thoroughly impressed by their thin profile and impressive material quality over the years.
    Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Galaxy S21 Plus Case

    Fall protected

    However, if you seek the Spigen Brand value but want something more rugged to protect your pricey phone, the military-grade Spigen Tough Armor case is here to help.
    SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Galaxy S21 Case

    Weathers it all

    The Unicorn Beetle Pro line of protective cases has been a favorite of my colleagues here at Pocketnow, and from what I’ve experienced, it is arguably the best rugged case.
    TENDLIN Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Case

    Pleasing aesthetics

    I’m always on the hunt for cases that offer something more in terms of design, and the wood veneer and leather finish of this Tendlin case has me falling in love with it.
    TORRAS Crystal Clear Designed for Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Case

    Clarity and shielding

    If you happen to be a fan of transparent silicone protective cases, the ultra slim Torras Crystal Clear case with its shock-protection tech is among the best out there.
    TORRAS Shockproof Designed for Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Case

    Minimalist protection

    Another great offering from Torras, this one offers military grade drop protection from a height of up to 6ft. And it looks clean and has rubberized sides for extra grip.

So, that was all about our best Galaxy S21 Plus cheap cases list. If I were to dole out personal recommendations, I’d go with the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case for those who seek only the best without much concern for aesthetics. This military-grade case has been certified to brush off drops from a height of up to 20 feet and offers a built-in kickstand as well. 

However, if you prefer a clean design too, the Torras shockproof case will serve perfectly fine. It offers a military-grade build that can survive accidental falls from a height of up to 6 feet, has a translucent matte grey rear panel that looks quite clean, and offers rubberized sides for extra grip. And it does all that without adding much bulk to the device and looks rather understated too.

If you want more product recommendations, do check out our list of the best Galaxy S21+ rugged cases and screen protectors among others on the Pocketnow website. And we’ve got a lot more coming, so stay tuned. 

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and more devices are on sale
Take a look at some of the best deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, that feature the Samsung Galaxy S21, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and more
iPad 2020
Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s March Event Seems PACKED! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible launch of a new iPad Pro, Apple’s future mixed reality headset, and more.
iPhone XR, Microsoft’s Surface Headphones and more are on sale today
Check out the latest deals that come from Amazon and Woot, where we find Apple’s iPhone XR, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more on sale