The middle-child of Samsung’s 2021 flagship portfolio – the Galaxy S21 Plus – might not be getting as much attention, but it is just a larger (and with a bigger battery too) version of the vanilla Galaxy S20. But, there is another key difference – compared to the plastic build of Galaxy S21, the Plus model upgrades to a glass and metal design. But the phone is not cheap – with a starting price of $1,000 – and we understand that you might be apprehensive about dropping more cash on accessories. However, we’ve rounded up the best Galaxy S21 Plus cheap cases, and that too from well-known brands – to save you some cash. Have a look:

Caseology Parallax Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Case Looks and substance If you seek to add a dash of aesthetic flair without sacrificing the sturdiness of your protective case, the Caseolgy PArallax series will serve you just fine. View at Amazon

Goospery Galaxy S21 Plus Wallet Case with Card Holder Multifunctional The Goosepery wallet case has a clever design that hides a card holder at the back. Plus, it has a reinforced frame and comes in a wide array of pleasing color options too. View at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Galaxy S21 Plus Case Tried and tested I’ve been using Spigen Thin Fit Series cases for a while now, and have been thoroughly impressed by their thin profile and impressive material quality over the years. View at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Galaxy S21 Plus Case Fall protected However, if you seek the Spigen Brand value but want something more rugged to protect your pricey phone, the military-grade Spigen Tough Armor case is here to help. View at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Galaxy S21 Case Weathers it all The Unicorn Beetle Pro line of protective cases has been a favorite of my colleagues here at Pocketnow, and from what I’ve experienced, it is arguably the best rugged case. View at Amazon

TENDLIN Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Case Pleasing aesthetics I’m always on the hunt for cases that offer something more in terms of design, and the wood veneer and leather finish of this Tendlin case has me falling in love with it. View at Amazon

TORRAS Crystal Clear Designed for Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Case Clarity and shielding If you happen to be a fan of transparent silicone protective cases, the ultra slim Torras Crystal Clear case with its shock-protection tech is among the best out there. View at Amazon

TORRAS Shockproof Designed for Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Case Minimalist protection Another great offering from Torras, this one offers military grade drop protection from a height of up to 6ft. And it looks clean and has rubberized sides for extra grip. View at Amazon

So, that was all about our best Galaxy S21 Plus cheap cases list. If I were to dole out personal recommendations, I’d go with the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case for those who seek only the best without much concern for aesthetics. This military-grade case has been certified to brush off drops from a height of up to 20 feet and offers a built-in kickstand as well.

However, if you prefer a clean design too, the Torras shockproof case will serve perfectly fine. It offers a military-grade build that can survive accidental falls from a height of up to 6 feet, has a translucent matte grey rear panel that looks quite clean, and offers rubberized sides for extra grip. And it does all that without adding much bulk to the device and looks rather understated too.

If you want more product recommendations, do check out our list of the best Galaxy S21+ rugged cases and screen protectors among others on the Pocketnow website. And we've got a lot more coming, so stay tuned.