The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is the middle variant of the three flagships announced by Samsung. It features a refreshing new design. The camera module now flows over the devices’ left edge and blends seamlessly with the frame. It features a flat display, which is protected by the Gorilla Glass 7. However, it also comes equipped with a glass back. And, if you are a clumsy person like me, it would worry you. I drop my phones a lot. Hence, I always invest in a good case alongside my flagship purchase. We suggest you also buy a case for your latest device. We have compiled a list of the best Galaxy S21 Plus cases which you can buy right now.

Restoo Hard Armor case For the rugged With hybrid material design with durable hard PC Back and flexible TPU Bumper protects your Galaxy S21 Plus all-around. It protects your phone when falling from a great height within 1.5 meter. View at Amazon

ESR Metal Kickstand case For the Multipurpose It has a powerful flexible polymer provides S21 Plus better impact protection than hard plastic. The stand lets you video call your friends or watch videos. View at Amazon

PhuLok Case For the Hard Users It is certified to exceed Military Grade Drop Test standards, premium dual-layers heavy duty armor, enhance shock-absorption protection, prevents your device from accidental drops and shocks. View at Amazon

iDLike Floral Case For the Women It has Vintage style, blooming roses and leaves pattern. There are Hard Back Panel + Flexible TPU Bumper + 4 Extra Corners Cushion. View at Amazon

Redpepper Crystal Clear Case For the Minimalist It has a Transparent design and smooth, excellent quality finishing, which ensures a perfect fit for your S21 Plus. The 1.5mm raised lip protects your camera. View at Amazon

MMY Case For the Sporty It offers 360-degree protection with easy to rotate and sturdy kickstand on the case. It offers military-grade protection. View at Amazon

Sucnakp Heavy Duty case For the Rough It offers Heavy Duty Protection,Shockproof TPU to Protector you phone against drop,shock,impacts and bumps. View at Amazon

Weycolor Case For all-round protection. It comes with a screen protector. It is made from liquid silicone that provides a soft feel and has a more comfortable grip. View at Amazon

Sucnakp Bumper case It has Full edge protection,easy to clean,Anti finger print. The soft TPU perfect cover with your phone. View at Amazon

Our favorite is the Restoo Hard Armor case for the Galaxy S21 Plus. It offers 360-degree protection with a hybrid material design that has a durable hard PC Back and flexible TPU Bumper. With shock absorption technology for all corners, this case ensures that your Galaxy S21 Plus is free from damage when falling from a great height within 1.5 meters. With an anti-slip stripe back, you can grip your new phone easily and firmly. It comes with a three-year warranty as well, which is more than the number of updates that these Android phones get.

We also recommend the MMY case. This is one of the best Galaxy S21 Plus cases that is slim and form-fitted to the original phone shape and size. It offers full protection as the TPU is combined with the built-in PC to protect your phone from drops, scratches, and bumps. It has military-grade protection and Air-Cushion Technology for all corners, and all-around protection for your device with a slim design. Moreover, it also comes with an HD screen protector. It has a kickstand that is easy to rotate and sturdy on the case. It gives you the convenience to watch videos and movies hands-free with the desired comfort and stability.