Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Rugged Cases

After spending the entirety of 2021 behind curtains, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE finally became official earlier this week at CES 2022, and it does offer a lot of value for $699. So if you're picking one up this year, protecting your device might be one of your first thoughts. Thus, in this article, we have laid out some of the top rugged case options to buy for your new device.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE The latest fan edition from Samsung offers a robust package of hardware that includes a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888, and a triple camera array capable of capturing great shots.

If you are planning on buying a Galaxy S21 FE but want to know how it stacks up against the more expensive Galaxy S21 or whether it's an improvement over its predecessor, make sure to click the underlined text in this excerpt.

Best Rugged Cases for Galaxy S21 FE

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro The Best Option SUPCASE's Unicorn Beetle Pro will ensure your Galaxy S21 FE remains safe in the roughest of environments. It has a built-in screen protector, offering unhindered functionality for the optical fingerprint scanner and a kickstand that makes propping your phone convenient. It also offers 20-foot drop protection, for which it has undergone testing. Spigen Tough Armor With Absorbent Foam Spigen's Tough Armor Case has a multi-layer design that consists of TPU, polycarbonate, and foam layers. These elements work together to protect against drops, while the raised lip around the screen helps with scratch prevention. There is also an included kickstand if you wish to set your phone down on tables. Spigen Rugged Armor Basic Rugged Protection Spigen's Rugged Armor Case is a cost-effective product that features the OEM's Air Cushion Technology and a shock-absorbent material to protect against falls and possible damage. Its key features also include its simple design and tactile buttons. Clayco Xenon Supports Wireless Charging The Clayco Xenon is a case similar to SUPCASE's Unicorn Beetle Pro but guarantees support for wireless charging. It combines a polycarbonate back with a TPU frame to ensure your device has protection from bumps, scrapes, or falls. There is also a screen protector attachment included. Caseology Vault Military Grade Protection The Caseology Vault is a simple shockproof TPU Case whose design will protect your phone from the occasional bump or fall without adding too much weight. It features detailed cutouts and has tactile buttons that don't detract from the feel of your device. The case is also compatible with wireless charging. Caseology Parallax Featuring a 3D Pattern The Caseology Parallax is a rugged protection option that implements a dual-layered design, one TPU, and another polycarbonate to keep your phone safe. The back also features a unique pattern that does look pleasing to the eyes. It's available in three colors, Black, Pink, and Navy Blue. OtterBox Commuter With Antimicrobial Protection The OtterBox Commuter Case maintains a slim profile while attempting to keep your phone safe from falls and possible bumps. Its materials include a silver-based additive which provides certain properties to inhibit microbial growth protecting the case against common bacteria. OtterBox Symmetry Popping Colors The OtterBox Symmetry uses a combination of polycarbonate and TPU to make a case that's easy to slip in pockets and protect your phone from damage when it's out in the open. A key selling point for this case is its pop of color that isn't often available in rugged protection options. OtterBox Defender OtterBox's Toughest The OtterBox Defender is the case to get if you're someone who often heads out on an adventure. Its multi-layer construction includes flaps to protect your ports and save your device from the most serious falls. The case can also connect with a holster that doubles as a belt clip or kickstand.

i-Blason Ares Transparent-backed Rugged Protection The i-Blason Ares Case provides 360-degree protection for your Galaxy S21 FE with its TPU bumpers and a screen protector that helps prevent scratches. Its transparent polycarbonate back allows you to sport the color of your smartphone. The manufacturer also claims it's perfectly compatible with wireless chargers. Ringke Onyx Features a Grippy Texture The Ringke Onyx is a TPU-based case with a textured back that helps prevent your phone from sliding off smooth surfaces and attracting fingerprints. There's also an embossed texture on its sides that further enhances the grip you have on the device. It also features Ringke's QuikCatch lanyard holes if you want to attach hand or neck-straps.

Which Rugged Case should you buy for Galaxy S21 FE?

If you've gone through the entire list and still haven't made a decision, here are some of our thoughts on which case you should consider buying.

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is arguably one of the best options for rugged protection. It features port covers, a built-in screen protector, and a holster if you're someone who uses them. It also has a decent design on its back panel. But if that's not for you, the OtterBox Defender shares a lot of similarities and has a more simple and understated look.

Now, if you're looking for rugged protection that doesn't add a lot of weight to your phone, in that case, options from Spigen, Caseology, or Ringke are where we recommend you should look. The Spigen Rugged Armor has been a long-standing recommendation, as not only do these cases provide decent protection but also have accurate cutouts and some of the most tactile buttons. Caseology Vault and Ringke Onyx are the equivalent options to this case.

This marks the end of our list and recommendations. Which cases do you think are great options? Let us know in the comment section below.