Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Deals, Where to Buy

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE had its unveiling on the 4th of January, right as CES 2022 kicked off. The newest Fan Edition brings a combination of hardware, trickled down from the flagship S21 Series, and promises a user experience you might have come to expect from premium devices.

The phone goes on sale from the 11th of January and will be available with the most popular retailers, carriers, and Samsung's official website, at a starting price of $699. Hence, to help you navigate the waters better, this article lists where you can buy the device and some of the best deals available for it.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE The latest Galaxy S21 FE comes with the Snapdragon 888 powerful chipset, a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 12MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto sensor on the back to capture moments.

Key Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Features

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, capable of refreshing at 120Hz. When used in Gaming Mode, it can even bump up its touch sampling rate to 240Hz to ensure minimized latency and better accuracy for your interactions. The display also has a hole-punch cutout used for a 32MP shooter and has an optical fingerprint scanner underneath.

For processing, like the rest of the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy S21 FE uses a Snapdragon 888. Regions other than North America will most likely see a version featuring the Exynos 2100. The device is also available in multiple configurations -- 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM, and 8GB RAM with 256GB -- although availability may vary from one seller to another. Unfortunately, unlike with Galaxy S20 FE there isn't any expandable storage.

As for the rear camera system, the Galaxy S21 FE features an array consisting of a 12MP Wide, a 12MP Ultrawide, and an 8MP Telephoto lens. The lenses share a resemblance to the Galaxy S21 Series and should capture good images without sacrificing quality. The phone can also use Space Zoom up to 30x and additional features like Night Mode and Single Take.

Lastly, powering all the hardware on the Galaxy S21 FE is a 4500mAH battery, which can be fast-charged with up to 25W of power. It also supports wireless charging and Samsung's PowerShare feature, which helps charge other Qi-enabled devices.

Where to buy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21 FE BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE AT&T Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Verizon Samsung Galaxy S21 FE T-Mobile

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Deals

Verizon

Get up to $700 off on Galaxy S21 FE with qualifying trade-ins on select Unlimited plans -- when adding a new line or switching to Verizon. Plus, get up to $1,000 to help pay off your phone when you switch.

Current customers can upgrade to Galaxy S21 FE and get $700 off via credits applied over 24 or 30 months with a qualifying trade-in while using specific premium Unlimited plans.

Verizon will accept damaged phones for both offers.

AT&T

Get the Galaxy S21 FE at a discounted rate with a monthly payment of $15 (for 128GB) or $20 (for 256GB) on qualifying installment plans.

T-Mobile

If you're a Metro by T-Mobile customer, you can receive $260 off on Galaxy S21 FE when you switch and verify your ID.