Samsung Galaxy S21 series is here. Now, to get flagship specs you don’t have to spend $1200 on a phone. The vanilla Galaxy S21 starts at $799.99, while the elder sibling, the Plus model gets a price tag of $999.99. However, you can save some bucks depending on where you buy from.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus in the US

The most important phones of 2021 yet are all set to be made available from every major carrier and most major retailers across the world. In the US, you can purchase the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus at Verizon and AT&T. These are also available from Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Samsung

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S21, S21+ begin today at 11 a.m. ET with wide availability for carrier and Unlocked by Samsung versions on January 29. Consumers can take advantage of pre-order deals on the Samsung website and save up to $700, plus get a free Galaxy SmartTag.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 is a compact phone at under 6.5-inch screen size. It features flagship cameras and a flagship SoC. View at Samsung

BestBuy

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 are also available Unlocked at BestBuy. You can purchase the two smartphones here:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 is a compact phone at under 6.5-inch screen size. It features flagship cameras and a flagship SoC. View at BestBuy

Galaxy S21 deals at Verizon

Preorders for the Galaxy S21 5G series on Verizon start January 14 at 11am ET and the phones will be widely available on January 29. The price of Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus is:

Galaxy S21 Plus 5G starts at $33.33 a month for 30 months or $41.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail).

on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail). Galaxy S21 5G starts at $33.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail).

Verizon will also be running promotions for new and current customers.

Switch to Verizon and get a 128GB Galaxy S21+ 5G on the carrier with select trade-in and select Unlimited plans, or save up to $1,000 on any Galaxy S21 when you switch and trade-in an eligible device with a select Unlimited plan

with select trade-in and select Unlimited plans, or on any Galaxy S21 when you switch and trade-in an eligible device with a select Unlimited plan Current Verizon customers can save $600 on a Galaxy S21 series phone with select trade-in on select Unlimited plans

phone with select trade-in on select Unlimited plans Buy any Samsung Galaxy S21 and get another select model on Verizon, or save up to $1,000 on another Galaxy S21 series phone with select Unlimited plans when you add a new line

on another Galaxy S21 series phone with select Unlimited plans when you add a new line Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 starting at $199.99, when you buy any Samsung Galaxy S21

when you buy any Samsung Galaxy S21 Buy a Samsung Galaxy S21 on select Unlimited plans and get $100 Verizon Dollars when you open a Verizon Visa Card account during checkout. Plus, get up to $100 in credit applied over the first 24 months when you use the Verizon Visa Card to pay your wireless bill every month.

when you open a Verizon Visa Card account during checkout. Plus, get up to $100 in credit applied over the first 24 months when you use the Verizon Visa Card to pay your wireless bill every month. Finally, get 25% off all Samsung Galaxy S21 cases and screen protectors and 50% off Verizon-brand charging accessories during the pre-order period. New phone cases and screen protectors will also be available from OtterBox, Coach, Tech21, Incipio, Speck, Kate Spade New York, Lifeproof, Case-Mate, Gear4, Samsung and others.

Note: “Select unlimited plans” is referring to Above, Beyond, Play, Do and Get.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 is a compact phone at under 6.5-inch screen size. It features flagship cameras and a flagship SoC. View at Verizon

Galaxy S21 deals at AT&T

Pre-orders on the carrier start on January 14, and the phones will be widely available starting January 29. AT&T is offering new and existing customers discounts on both, including the chance to get a Galaxy S21 5G for free.

AT&T Deal: New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $800 off any device in the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series when they trade-in an eligible device and buy on a 30-month installment plan with an AT&T unlimited plan. That means they can get the Galaxy S21 for FREE, the Galaxy S21+ for $199.99, or the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $399.99.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 is a compact phone at under 6.5-inch screen size. It features flagship cameras and a flagship SoC. View at AT&T