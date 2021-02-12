Yes, the dual-tone finish on the Phantom Violet Galaxy S21 looks stunning. And yes, putting a case on it would simply be a disservice to those aesthetics, and your investment too. But hey, scratches and scuffs don’t look good on a phone either. Now, you already know where this is going – towards cases, of course. But hey, not all cases have to look like an armored vehicle, because some of them come in some eye-catching color options too. Still with me? Well, here are some of the best colorful Galaxy S21 cases you’ll find out there:

ArmadilloTek Vanguard Built like a tank Among the sturdiest cases on this list, thanks to an MIL-STD 810G certified build, this case has a rugged build, a built-in kickstand, and raised lips. Plus, the orange trim looks stunning. View at Amazon

Cutebe Cute Crystal Case Indian inspiration If you’re charmed by the Indian-style Mandala art, the Cutebe Cute Crystal Clear Case for Galaxy S21 offers just the right blend of protective assurance and standout aesthetics. View at Amazon

Cyrill Cecile Floral Case Floral Feels From the house of Spigen comes the Cyrill Cecile floral case for the Galaxy S21. It has a solid build quality with raised lips and has a beautiful - yet clean - floral design on the rear panel. View at Amazon

DISNEY COLLECTION case Disney fandom Growing up watching and loving Disney content, I splurge on its merch now and then. If you’re like me, the Disney Collection case will surely let you flaunt your love of everything Disney. View at Amazon

Goospery Pearl Jelly Neon funk Looking for something bright with a clean design and nothing too garish such as crystals and glitters? The Goospery Pearl case offers just that, and with plenty of color options on the table. View at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Series Mineral Magic Enamored by the beautiful patterns on natural minerals? The i--Blason Cosmo series case for Galaxy S21 case offers just that with a choice between marble, amethyst, and ocean textures. View at Amazon

Ringke fusion-x Camo Case Camo protection The semi-transparent Ringke Fusion-X case for Galaxy S21 has a rugged frame for superior shock absorption and better crip. But the real star here is the camo pattern on the rear panel. View at Amazon

Samsung Official Silicone Case Silicone shield If you prefer cases that offer a skin-like texture with a comfortable grip and don’t add much heft to the device, the official Samsung silicone case won’t disappoint with its quality. View at Amazon

Silverback Galaxy S21 Case Bring the bling If you’re a fan of everything that glitters with gold and crystals, the Silverback case for Galaxy S21 with its moving holographics sparkling bits will surely help you stand out from the crowd. View at Amazon

Supcase UB Pro series Protective champ Easily among the best options if you’re looking for a protective case with sturdiness as the top priority, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro series case is terrific. Plus, the red color is pretty rad. View at Amazon

URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Looks and strength This hand-crafted Urban Armor case offers 5-layer protection, thanks to a rugged frame, shock-absorbent lining, patterned side grip. Plus, the red and mallard trims look pretty neat. View at Amazon

watache fabric case Fabric fabulous I am a huge fan of protective cases with a fabric like finish, and if you’re on the same wavelength as me, the Watache Fabric Case for Galaxy S21 is a great option on budget. View at Amazon

My colleague Sam often tells me that if you’re buying a case, get one that truly serves its purpose, or don’t get one at all. While I hate his bad jokes, I do appreciate his sane advice regarding protective cases. And if you agree with his words too, look no further than the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series case for Galaxy S21. The red, blue, and purple color options don’t look garish, and the carbon fiber strip at the top actually adds a nice contrast to the whole aesthetic appeal. And oh, it has been drop-tested from a height of up to 20 feet and survived, there is a nifty kickstand at the back, and a rotating holster too.

However, if you are looking for a cleaner design with some bright colors, the official Samsung silicone cover for the Galaxy S21 is a great choice. It flaunts a soft-touch rubberized finish and is just 2mm thick, which means it will stick to the Samsung flagship like a second skin without adding much heft to it. And I can tell you from personal experience that the material quality is outstanding.

