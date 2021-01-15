Samsung Galaxy S21 has managed to impress us with what it brings to the table, especially in terms of raw firepower and camera capabilities. However, one aspect that really out for me was the phone’s fresh design, especially that dual-tone finish. The device is also IP68-rated, which means it means it can survive a few occasional dunks inside a bucket of water. What that ingress protection doesn’t ensure is security against scratches and accidental falls. Naturally, a case is the best choice here, but at the cost of hiding its sweet design. This is where clear cases come to the rescue. And to save you the trouble, we’ve rounded up the best Galaxy S21 clear cases:

ESR Clear Polymer Case Featherlight I can say from personal experience that the ESR Clear Cases is one of the thinnest protective solutions for phones. This shock-resistant case also has raised edges to protect the camera island and display. View at Amazon

ESR Metal Kickstand Case Added versatility Another excellent option from ESR, this shock-absorbent case has a smudge-resistance clear surface. Plus, the dual-mode kickstand lets you place the phone in both portrait as well as landscape orientation. View at Amazon

Ainoya Clear Grip Case Great grip The shock-proof Ainoya Clear Grip Case has ridged sides and padded corners for added protection against accidental falls from a height of up to 6 feet. There is an oleophobic coating at the back too. View at Amazon

IVSO Clear case Multi layer shielding The IVSO offering provides dual-layer protection, has an antioxidant layer to stop yellowing and has shockproof corners. Plus, it comes with a screen guard that can handle falls from up to 20 feet. View at Amazon

Arae Clear Case Drop protected The Arae Clear Case for Galaxy S21 comes with a tad too pronounced corners that are claimed to offer superior protection against bumps. Plus, the corners are hardened to resist deformation over time. View at Amazon

BAISRKE Case Frame fit Made out of high-quality TPU and polycarbonate, the BAISRKE clear case for Samsung Galaxy S21 has an anti-scratch frame and offers military-grade protection. The raised lips on both sides are an added safety. View at Amazon

Temdan Case The sturdiest Temdan’s clear case for the Samsung flagship features a precision molded frame to offer the highest degree of protection againt mechanical impact. Plus, it also comes with an in-built screen protector. View at Amazon

Restoo Case Edge protected Instead of relying on protruding corners with air cushion, the Restoo case instead opts for a uniformly thick frame that offers better shielding also looks clean. And oh, the raised lips will offer more safety. View at Amazon

Pulen Case Budget option The cheapest option on this list, the PULEN clear case doesn’t cut corners when it comes to protecting your pricey flagship. Made out of soft gel, it has raised corners and bezels for maximum protection. View at Amazon

Those were our top picks for the best Galaxy S21 clear cases. However, if I were to pick a favorite, I would go with the ESR metal kickstand case. Made out of durable polycarbonate, the ESR case is quite thin and has padded sides to protect against bumps and scratches. The best part about it is the metal kickstand at the back, which lets you place the Galax S21 on a flat surface in both portrait and landscape orientation. Plus, the angle lets you make angular adjustments within a 60-degree range.

However, if you don’t want to drop a lot of money on a clear case, the PULEN clear case will serve the purpose for less than eight bucks. Made out of soft silicone, the PULEN case will protect your phone against dirt, smudges, and scratches. Plus, the raised corners and bezels on both sides ensure that the device can brush off mechanical impact and abrasive forces.