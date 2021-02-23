So, you bought the Galaxy S21 and have been thoroughly impressed by the whole package? Yet, the idea of a scratch or an accidental fall is giving you nightmares? Well, you don’t always have to spend another wad of serious cash on a protective case, something that we going to exhibit with this best Galaxy S21 cheap cases list. Have a look at your options, all of which are from well-known brands: 

    Caseology Nano Pop Series Case for Galaxy S21

    Two-tone guard

    Caseology Nano Pop case for the Galaxy S21 has a cool two-tone design, is made up of scratch-resistant material, and features an internal lining for extra protection too.
    Caseology Parallax Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Case

    Stylish shield

    Employing a 3D design for added protection and extra protection, the Caseology Parallax case offers military-grade drop protection and has raised bezels too.
    Spigen Slim Armor CS Designed for Galaxy S21 Case

    Multifunctional

    This one has a sturdy polycarbonate external frame, a shock-absorbing internal TPU lining with Air Cushion tech, and has a hidden slot that can house two cards.
    Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Galaxy S21 Case

    Deceptively strong

    If you prefer thin cases, the Spigen Thin Fit is among the best out there. It has a scratch-resistant polycarbonate build and TPU lining with proprietary Air Cushion tech.
    Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Galaxy S21 Case

    Slim and sturdy

    If you need extra assurance, Spigen also offers the Tough Armor case that brings military-grade durability to the table with a new foam design for added shock protection.
    spigen ultra hybrid case designed for Galaxy s21

    Crystal Clear

    If you prefer clear silicone cases, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is among the best that the market has to offer right now. It has raised bezels on both sides and TPU bumper as well.
    SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Designed for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

    The Juggernaut

    Claimed to brush off drops from a height of up to 20 feet, the Supcase UB Pro Series case has a multi-layered TPU build, a built-in kickstand as well as a rotating holster too.
    SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Designed for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

    Classy option

    For those who want a case that is protective and can stand out from the crowd as well, the Tendlin solution offers a stylish build made out of wood veneer, leather, and TPU.
    TORRAS Shockproof BUMPER Case Designed for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

    Slim and strong

    This slim case by Torras comes with a military-grade MIL STD-810G certified build, but retains a very clean and pocket-friendly profile with an anti-scratch finish on top.

And that brings an end to our list of the best Galaxy S12 cheap cases. Now, if you’re a fan of thin cases that don’t add much bulk to the device and accentuate its form factor, the Spigen Thin Fit case will serve you just fine. Employing a blend of polycarbonate and TPU, this case relies on the Air Cushion for added protection against accidental bumps and has a scratch-resistant surface too. 

However, if you happen to be looking for something a tad more stylish and unique, the Tendlin case would be my top recommendation. This one employs a wood veneer, leather, and soft TPU rubber for a great in-hand experience. And there is a textured frame as well for added grip. And did I tell you that it simply looks fantastic? 

 If you’re looking at more accessory recommendations, we’ve also compiled lists of the best rugged cases and screen guards for the Galaxy S21 on the Pocketnow website, so go check them out as well. Plus, if you’ve got any doubts regarding the Galaxy S21 and how it performs, make sure to check out this review video as well where Jaime Rivera breaks it down for potential buyers:

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
google android app tracking att pocketnow
Pocketnow Daily: Android 12 Sneak Peek Leaked: New Widgets & Privacy!! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible features that may arrive with Android 12, Apple’s AR headset, and more.
Amazfit-GTS-2-mini-delay
Best Tech Accessories for him and her on Valentine’s Day
Finding that perfect Valentin’s Day gift can be a daunting task? If you’re looking at tech gifts, pick one from our tech accessories guide.
new iPad Air
Apple’s latest iPad Air, Sony WF-1000XM3 and more are also on sale
Today’s Amazon deals also feature the latest iPad Air, the entry-level iPad, several earphone options from Sony, and more