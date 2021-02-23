So, you bought the Galaxy S21 and have been thoroughly impressed by the whole package? Yet, the idea of a scratch or an accidental fall is giving you nightmares? Well, you don’t always have to spend another wad of serious cash on a protective case, something that we going to exhibit with this best Galaxy S21 cheap cases list. Have a look at your options, all of which are from well-known brands:

Caseology Nano Pop Series Case for Galaxy S21 Two-tone guard Caseology Nano Pop case for the Galaxy S21 has a cool two-tone design, is made up of scratch-resistant material, and features an internal lining for extra protection too. View at Amazon

Caseology Parallax Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Case Stylish shield Employing a 3D design for added protection and extra protection, the Caseology Parallax case offers military-grade drop protection and has raised bezels too. View at Amazon

Spigen Slim Armor CS Designed for Galaxy S21 Case Multifunctional This one has a sturdy polycarbonate external frame, a shock-absorbing internal TPU lining with Air Cushion tech, and has a hidden slot that can house two cards. View at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Galaxy S21 Case Deceptively strong If you prefer thin cases, the Spigen Thin Fit is among the best out there. It has a scratch-resistant polycarbonate build and TPU lining with proprietary Air Cushion tech. View at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Galaxy S21 Case Slim and sturdy If you need extra assurance, Spigen also offers the Tough Armor case that brings military-grade durability to the table with a new foam design for added shock protection. View at Amazon

spigen ultra hybrid case designed for Galaxy s21 Crystal Clear If you prefer clear silicone cases, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is among the best that the market has to offer right now. It has raised bezels on both sides and TPU bumper as well. View at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Designed for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G The Juggernaut Claimed to brush off drops from a height of up to 20 feet, the Supcase UB Pro Series case has a multi-layered TPU build, a built-in kickstand as well as a rotating holster too. View at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Designed for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Classy option For those who want a case that is protective and can stand out from the crowd as well, the Tendlin solution offers a stylish build made out of wood veneer, leather, and TPU. View at Amazon

TORRAS Shockproof BUMPER Case Designed for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Slim and strong This slim case by Torras comes with a military-grade MIL STD-810G certified build, but retains a very clean and pocket-friendly profile with an anti-scratch finish on top. View at Amazon

And that brings an end to our list of the best Galaxy S12 cheap cases. Now, if you’re a fan of thin cases that don’t add much bulk to the device and accentuate its form factor, the Spigen Thin Fit case will serve you just fine. Employing a blend of polycarbonate and TPU, this case relies on the Air Cushion for added protection against accidental bumps and has a scratch-resistant surface too.

However, if you happen to be looking for something a tad more stylish and unique, the Tendlin case would be my top recommendation. This one employs a wood veneer, leather, and soft TPU rubber for a great in-hand experience. And there is a textured frame as well for added grip. And did I tell you that it simply looks fantastic?

