There are tons of cases available for your new Samsung Galaxy S21. However, that doesn’t mean that they are all qualified to give your phone the protection it needs. We have already made a couple of listings focused on thin, clear, or rugged cases for your new device, but this has to be the best list yet. We have taken the time to search through tons of options, leaving only the ones we believe are the best of the best. This list doesn’t show options in a specific order, as each person has different needs. Just check them out, and see if you can find the best protection for your new device.

Official Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Rugged Protective Cover Samsung’s Rugged protection Drop-tested to military-grade standards, the Protective Standing Cover helps keep your phone safe from damage and drops, and it also comes with a built-in kickstand. View at Samsung

Official Galaxy S21 5G Clear Cover Samsung’s essential protection Samsung’s official Clear Cover for the Galaxy S21 is slim yet durable, and it adds a layer of protection that doesn't thicken the phone's shape. View at Samsung

Official Samsung Galaxy S21 5G S-View Cover Fancy cover case The Galaxy S21 5G S-View Cover won’t hold your card or cash, but it will help to keep your phone’s display safe, at the same time that it will display some of your phone’s essential information, without having to reveal more. View at Samsung

Official Samsung Galaxy S21 5G LED Wallet Cover Practical protection Samsung’s LED Wallet Cover will keep your phone safe from falls, but it will also block microbial growth to protect against certain bacteria. Plus, it will also allow you to take or reject calls without having to touch your phones screen. View at Samsung

Otterbox Galaxy S21 5G Defender Series Pro Case Safe and Clean protection The Otterbox Defender Series Pro is the rugged protective Galaxy S21 5G case that delivers advanced defense for your device, and it also integrates a silver-based antimicrobial additive to keep your device clean. View at Otterbox

Spigen Galaxy S21 5G Case Slim Armor CS Protection and cash The Slim Armor CS case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 preserves your cards and cash and protects from daily drops so you can be sure all your essentials are safe. View at Spigen

Spigen Galaxy S21 5G Case Rugged Armor Tough protection with style With the Spigen Case Rugged Armor you get a car-inspired frame for your new Galaxy device, which offers a slim and grip friendly design, as well as shock protection thanks to its Air Cushion Technology. View at Spigen

Caseology Vault Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 Strong yet slim protection The Caseology Vault case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes in Mate Black or Urban Grey. It comes with a two-year limited warranty. View at Amazon

Totallee Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 A minimalist design Totallee’s case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes in two color variants. You can get it in Mate solid black or in a transparent version that features an ultra-thin minimalistic design, just 0.1 oz of added weight. View at Totallee

ESR Metal Kickstand Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy 6.2-Inch For hands free action ESR’s Metal Kickstand Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 is made from powerful flexible polymer that will give your device better impact protection than plastic. View at Amazon

ESR Clear Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy 6.2-Inch Clean and clear The ESR Clear Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 will give you shock-resistant protection in a slim, light and clear polymer body. In other words, you will get amazing protection in a thin package. View at Amazon

Zagg Gear4 Denali case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Clear and strong Havana is more than just a pretty case. It comes with reinforced top, bottom, and corners with D3O to give your device amazing drop protection. View at Zagg

Organicore for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Eco-Friendly protection Incipio’s Organicore features materials made from plants and Impact Struts Technology, to create a case that delivers 8 feet of drop protection. View at Incipio

Restoo Case Edge protected Instead of relying on protruding corners with air cushion, the Restoo case instead opts for a uniformly thick frame that offers better shielding also looks clean. And oh, the raised lips will offer more safety. View at Amazon

Pulen Case Budget option The cheapest option on this list, the PULEN clear case doesn’t cut corners when it comes to protecting your pricey flagship. Made out of soft gel, it has raised corners and bezels for maximum protection. View at Amazon

Kqimi Case for Samsung Galaxy S21 For Leather lovers It is constructed out of 3 premium material: high-end leather, soft TPU Bumper and sturdy internal PC matte shell, which enables a stylish, sophisticated appearance and luxury sense. View at Amazon

XRPow Wallet Case for Galaxy S21 Great Folio case This folio cover provides a quick and simple Snap-on/out wallet installation, and it also provides shock absorption, plus protection against bumps and drops that will also help you keep all your cards and cash in a safe place. View at Amazon

Olixar Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Great daily protection The Olixar Clear case for the Galaxy S21 is ultra-thin and transparent, giving your device great daily protection without adding extra bulk to your phone. View at Amazon

Well, that’s it for now. We hope you found this list useful, and we also hope we saved you some time in your search for the best protection for your device. If you’re still not sure, we can always recommend some of our personal choices. For example, if you want the best-rugged protection, you should take the Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21, as you will get amazing protection for a low price. If you’re looking for the best clear case, you may want to go for Samsung’s option, and depending on how many cards you want to carry with your phone, we can also recommend you get the Spigen Slim Armor CS case.

We can also recommend that you take a look at some options from well-known case makers such as Olixar, Otterbox, Incipio. These brands have an outstanding record of giving protection to smartphones, tablets, and more. Just remember that a thin case won’t give you the best protection if you practice extreme sports and that maybe a rugged case won’t be the best option if you’re sitting in an office all day long. You can also come back later, as we will keep on adding great options to protect your Samsung Galaxy S21 as more companies continue to launch their products.