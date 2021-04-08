The Samsung Galaxy S21 comes with all the bells and whistles that you’d want in a high-end phone, but without having to pay north of a thousand dollars. Currently going for around $700, it offers a smooth 120Hz OLED display, fast processor, capable cameras, and an appealing design. But the 4,000mAh battery inside is not really sufficient, especially when it comes to driving a power-hungry chip and a 120Hz display. Needless to say, you’ll need a mobile charging solution, and the best solution would be a charging case. To hell with sockets and cables! We’ve rounded up the best Galaxy S21 battery case options out there to save you the hassle:

Newdery Galaxy S21 Charging Case Gets it done This Galaxy S21 charging case from Newdery comes equipped with a 4,800mAh battery that is large enough to charge the Samsung phone’s battery fully at least once. When placed on a wireless charging pad, both the case and phone charge simultaneously. View at Amazon

Beseller Galaxy S21 Charging Case Reliable alternative Just like the Newdery case mentioned earlier, this one from Beseller has also been fitted with a 4,800mAh battery that is enough to charge the phone fully for one cycle. It also has raised lips and soft rubber padding around the corners for that added dash of protection. View at Amazon

Fraternize Galaxy S21 Charging Case Extra protection This battery case for Samsung Galaxy S21 features a 4,800mAh juicer inside, has four LED lights at the back to show battery status, and features a one-tap charge button. Plus, the whole bundle also includes a screen and camera lens protector as a thoughtful freebie. View at Amazon

That concludes our list of the best Galaxy S21 battery case recommendations. In case you’re looking to explore more charging options for your Galaxy S21, we’ve picked three more products from different segments to help you out. Have a look:

Samsung 2-in-1 Fast Charge Wireless Charger The versatile one This 10,000mAh power bank by Samsung is enough to charge the vanilla Galaxy S21 more than twice, and at a decent output of 15W via a USB cable. However, it also comes equipped with a wireless charging pad that can juice up your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds as well at 7.5W. View at Amazon

Samsung Fast Charge Pad Duo (2021) Pulls double duty If you’re looking at a charging accessory that sits on your desk, the Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad DUO (2021) is among the best options out there. You can simultaneously charge your phone as well as an accessory such as a smartwatch and earbuds at a peak output of 7.5W. View at Amazon

Anker Nano PIQ 3.0 Compact Fast Charger Tiny but mighty Tired of carrying huge power bricks in your backpack? The tiny Anker Nano PIQ 3.0 Compact Fast Charger is just about the perfect solution for you. This device can charge your Samsung flagship as well as iPhones at a peak wattage of 20W, and comes highly recommended from tech experts. View at Amazon

If I were to pick a favorite out of all the accessories mentioned above, I’d go with the Samsung power bank cum wireless fast charger, as it gives me the freedom from carrying cables on me all the time. In case you’re on the hunt for more Galaxy S21 accessories, do check out our list of the best Galaxy S21 cases, and the separate lists for the best wallet cases and rugged cases for the Samsung device as well.