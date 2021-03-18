The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE emerged as the dark horse in the company’s 2020 smartphone portfolio, garnering generally positive reviews for its great balance of competitive pricing and impressive specs. The phone proved to be a sleeper hit and looks quite appealing too. But what’s not appealing is a cracked screen, scratched rear panel, or dents on the side. And to avoid that macabre fate, we highly recommend putting a case on your phone. And before you dread the idea of getting lost in a sea of online product listings, we’ve compiled this list of the best Galaxy S20 FE cases for you. Check it out:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Silicone Case Silicone shield Nothing beats the appeal of a silicone case, thanks to its soft-touch surface finish, the ability to keep fingerprint marks at bay, and protecting your phone from accidental falls and scratches. This one from the house of Samsung is simply among the best out there. View at Amazon

Goospery Liquid Silicone Case Budget silicone If you don’t to spend a lot of money on the official Samsung silicone case, the Goospery Liquid Silicone Case for Galaxy S20 FE is your best option. At less than half the price of what Samsung commands, it offers great material quality and wide array of cool colors to choose from. View at Amazon

Caseology Parallax for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Case Double duty I’ve used the Caseology Parallax case for almost half a year, and have come out thoroughly impressed by its sturdy build that employs a hard PC bumper, soft TPU lining and the beautiful geometric pattern on the rear panel that comes in three colors. View at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G S-View Flip Case Window view The official S-View Flip case for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a beautiful fabric pattern with antimicrobial properties. It has a relatively slim profile, while the cutout allows you to attend calls, control music playback, see notifications, check battery level and time with ease. View at Amazon

Torras Crystal Clear Galaxy S20 Fe case Clear guard The Torras Crystal Case for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G employs a unique dot material solution to prevent yellowing and bubbles. Plus, it employs what the company calls Briolette shock protection tech to keep your budget Samsung flagship in pristine shape and color. View at Amazon

OtterBox Symmetry Series Case Sleek protection Aside from rocking a clean design with a slim profile and sturdy material quality, the OTTERBOX symmetry case for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G also employs antimicrobial technology to keep common microbes at bay from residing on the phone’s surface. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Case for Galaxy S20 FE Dark Knight Spigen Rugged Armor case for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is among my top favorites, as it offers a great blend of understated styling and safety solutions such as a flexible TPU case with interior spider-web pattern, air cushions for shock absorption and raised lips. View at Amazon

SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series case Sturdy Supreme If you desire peace of mind above all else, and don’t care much about design, the SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro series will serve you well with its military-grade built, an in-built screen guard, a useful kickstand, rotatable holster, and precision cut cutouts for ease of use. View at Amazon

URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Rugged Case Made to thrive Another rugged case for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, but one that also keeps its weight in check, the URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG case features a patented hard outer armor shell and soft impact resistant core. This one also offers military-grade protection against falls. View at Amazon

TORRAS Shockproof case for Galaxy S20 FE Suave and solid If there is one case that strikes the perfect balance between style and substance for me, it had to be the Torras shockproof case. This one has been drop-tested from a height of 6 feet, while the proprietary X-SHOCK technology can also brush off bumps, all the while looking pretty clean. View at Amazon

Speck Presidio Exotech S case Lean and mean The Speck Presidio Exotech S case for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a single-layer design with a soft-touch finish. Offering military-grade protection against drops. It also provides antimicrobial properties and has raised bezels on both sides for an added dash of protection. View at Best Buy

SaharaCase Folio Wallet Leather Case Leather appeal One can’t deny the luxurious and classy charm of a folio case, especially one that is made out leather. This one by Sahara Case also has a hidden card slot with a secure flap that holds up to five cards. It is made out of vegan faux leather that can survive its fair share of wear and tear. View at Best Buy

And that brings an end to our round-up of the best Galaxy S20 FE cases. If I were to pick one, I’d go with the SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series case. Drop-tested from a height of 20 feet, this military-grade rugged case employs multi-layered TPU and hard polycarbonate materials that can brush off accidental bumps and falls with ease. Plus, you get a few extras such as an in-built screen guard, a kickstand at the back, and a rotating holster too. And as a sweet cherry on top, you get to choose from among a trio of eye-catching color options as well.

The second protective option on my list would be the Goospery Liquid Silicone case. It costs half as much compared to what Samsung commands for its official silicone case, and comes in a wide color palette ranging from bright red and pink sand to more understated options such as Lavendar Gray, Stone, and Navy.

Looking to deck out one of your core Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones? Check out our list of the best cases for Galaxy S20 5G and the camera-centric Galaxy S20 Ultra, in addition to a host of other useful product recommendation lists on the Pocketnow website.