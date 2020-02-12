Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series is finally upon us. And if you have already decided to splurge on the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or the top-tier Galaxy S20 Ultra, better start hunting for a case to protect that $1000+ investment of yours. Not sure where to start? No worries. We’ve compiled a list of the best Galaxy S20 series cases out there, covering everything from minimalist design and luxurious finish to rugged aesthetics.

Totallee Thin Galaxy S20 case

Let’s start with something subtle – a clear case. The Totallee Thin is pleasantly light and just 0.02-inches thin, so you won’t even feel it is there. It is branding free, ensuring that you can flaunt your new Galaxy S20 in all its gradient glory. And oh, it also supports wireless charging. You can pick it up in a transparent white or matte black colour options.

Buy: Totalle Thin Galaxy S20 Case ($35)

Supcase Galaxy S20 Plus Unicorn Beetle Style Slim Clear case

Want something minimalist to preserve the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s looks, but also strong enough to protect it against accidental bumps? The Supcase Galaxy S20 Ultra Unicorn Beetle Style Slim Clear Case is the perfect option for you. The casing is scratch resistant, while the raised edges protect that gorgeous Super AMOLED display. It allows wireless charging, and at just $19, it won’t burn a hole in your pocket either.

Buy: Supcase Galaxy S20 Ultra Unicorn Beetle Style Slim Clear case ($19)

Spigen Galaxy S20 Case Neo Hybrid

Spigen is a well-known name, and with the Neo Hybrid case, it brings a beautiful two-tone body design that is reinforced with a rigid frame. The back has a rubberized texture for better grip, while the thick edges ensure protection from accidental drops. It also won’t hinder wireless charging or reverse charging on the Galaxy S20. Additionally, it has 3D Sound Tunnel for a better sound experience. Neat touch, right?

Buy: Spigen Galaxy S20 Case Neo Hybrid ($34.99)

ESR Metal Kickstand Galaxy S20 case

Want something more versatile? How about a case that can protect your brand new Galaxy S20 and also has a kickstand to let you watch videos on that fluidic 120Hz panel? If your answer is yes, the ESR Metal Kickstand Galaxy S20 case is for you. The raised edges protect the screen and camera module, while the metal kickstand supports both vertical and horizontal viewing with a 60-degree adjustment freedom. And it comes in black too, just in case you were wondering.

Buy: ESR Metal Kickstand Galaxy S20 case ($18.99)

Snakehive Vintage Chestnut Brown Leather Wallet for Galaxy S20

If you have a sophisticated taste and are looking for something premium, look no further than Snakehive’s collection. The Snakehive Vintage Chestnut Brown Leather Wallet for the Galaxy S20 is made from smooth European full grain cowhide nubuck leather. It also has three credit card slots and a larger space for keeping notes. The coated plastic holder keeps the phone securely fit, and it can also be folded to be used as a kickstand for watching videos.

Buy: Snakehive Vintage Chestnut Brown Leather Wallet for Galaxy S20 ($37.99)

ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series for Samsung Galaxy S20

Want to go all out on ruggedness and don’t care too much about aesthetics? Well, the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series For Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra might just be the case you are looking for. It has a double layer protection with reinforced corners and meets the MIL-STD 810G military standards for shock and fall protection. It also has a built-in kickstand and supports NFC payments as well as wireless charging.

Buy: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra ($29.98)