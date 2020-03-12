Maybe you’re planning on going for a walk, for a run, or you just want to hit the gym, and you want to know how many calories you burned. Maybe you wish to know the results of your training, the time you worked out, or you want to keep track of your heart rate. Whatever the case, there are many good options for you, if you’re looking for a new fitness tracker.

Fitbit Charge 3

This is, without a doubt, the best fitness tracker available in the market. It can be yours for just $140, or you can choose the Special edition that costs $20 more. It measures calorie burn, it will also track your heart rate 24/7, and its battery life will go up to seven days. It will easily track more than 15 exercises, and it will automatically record the time spent in light, deep, and REM sleep stages. It’s also swim-proof up to 50mts, and it also connects to your smartphone for real-time GPS to measure your time, pace, and distance during outdoor runs, rides, or walks.

Garmin Vivosmart 4

This fitness tracker is slim and small, but it’s also easy to read. It includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep. Its fitness and health monitoring tools include estimated wrist-based heart rate, all-day stress tracking, relaxation breathing timer, and more. Its battery will last up to 7 days. It’s usually priced at $129.99, but right now, you can get it for less than $100, and you can choose between five color options.

Fitbit Versa 2

This is not a fitness tracker per se, and it’s a smartwatch that can be yours for just under $200. It comes with many choices of colored bands and built Alexa services. It can also track your sleep and swimming. You can also use it to listen to your favorite music directly, and yes, heart rate monitor included. You can use it for up to 5 days straight without having to charge it again, and you can get most of the benefits of having a smartwatch.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Now, there is a more affordable option. This fitness tracker is just $41, and it comes with a great battery that will record your activities for up to 20 days in a single charge. It will also give you the most relevant notifications from your apps, such as incoming calls, caller ID, SMS, and activity goals. It is also waterproof up to 50M, so taking a shower or going for a swim will be perfectly fine. You can also check your heart rate automatically and continuously for 24 hours, which means that it can also track your sleep.

