Are you looking to stay fit or get in shape? We collected some of the best fitness trackers that money can buy, and here are the best devices to help you stay healthy and achieve your fitness goals. Some devices can even help you monitor stress, make contactless payments, and provide guidance on how to improve your performance. We also recommend you check out our best smartwatches, the best smartwatches that can take an ECG. If you’re after blood pressure monitoring, we have a list for that too.

There are far too many wearables to choose from, so we decided to pick the ones that stand out. Our list provides a few higher-end fitness trackers, and a few for the price-conscious. We also included a couple of budget options, in case you only need some features, or perhaps you’re on a tight budget. Luckily, there’s a fitness tracker for everyone, regardless of your wrist size, and your wallet.

Which fitness tracker should you buy in 2023?

Fitbit Charge 5 Best overall $124.95 $179.95 Save $55 Fitbit Charge 5 ships with a new design that implements curves at its edges and a display that brings color to the Charge lineup. If you're looking for a fitness tracker that's good-looking, premium, and highly capable, this is an accessory worth checking out! Pros Accurate GPS

Supports contactless payments

Excellent and accurate tracking features

Easy to use Cons It doesn't let you control music

Battery could be better $124.95 at Amazon $149.95 at Best Buy

The Fitbit Charge 5 is easily one of the best fitness trackers in 2023. But what makes it so special, you might ask? The Charge 5 has a modern, sleek, and stylish design, and it packs a lot of features that make it an appealing fitness tracker. It has heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress management, and a built-in GPS. The Charge 5 can also last for up to seven days on a single charge.

It’s an ideal fitness tracker for anyone looking to get in shape, or wanting to stay healthy. The Fitbit ecosystem is known as one of the most accurate platforms, and the Charge 5 costs a reasonable amount for what you get for your money. If you want something that’s easy to use, accurate, and looks great, you can’t go wrong with the Fitbit Charge 5.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 Second best overall The Garmin Vivosmart 5 is an excellent fitness tracker. It can track your heart rate, GPS location, sleep, and other sports activities with ease, and it can last for up to seven days on a single charge. Pros Clean UI & easy to use

Lightweight and comfortable

Excellent tracking features Cons Monochrome display

No GPS $149.99 at Amazon $149.99 at Best Buy

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 is another excellent fitness tracker, excellent for users who are not a fan of large and bulky smartwatches. The Vivosmart 5 checks most of the boxes regarding features, and it comes with sleep tracking, a heart rate monitor, a pulse oximeter, and a seven-day battery life.

As you can expect, the Vivosmart also syncs with your smartphone and lets you get notifications from your favorite apps. It has a clean and easy-to-use user interface, and the device itself is lightweight and comfortable. It’s accurate, and highly regarded as one of the best fitness trackers at a price that doesn’t break the bank. The Garmin Vivofit 4 is also an excellent alternative to the Vivosmart 5, sporting similar features. It has a smaller display, and requires no charging thanks to its 1-year battery life.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Premium Pick $249.99 $329.99 Save $80 The Garmin Vivoactive 4 keeps track of your energy levels, and lets you focus on improving your health. If you want a basic smartwatch and perfect fitness trackers, this is a great combination of the two. Pros Supports contactless payments

Music streaming

Accurate fitness tracking

One-week battery life Cons Expensive $249.99 at Amazon $349.99 at Best Buy

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is closer to a smartwatch than a fitness tracker, but we thought we’d include it due to its excellent functionality and great set of features. The watch comes with GPS and on-device music streaming features, as well as Garmin Pay for contactless payments. The Vivoactive 4 has a large 1.3-inch display and an always-on functionality, and it gets plenty bright outside even in direct sunlight.

As for fitness features, it packs a lot. It’s 5ATM water resistant, meaning rain, a shower, and even swimming will be fine. The watch has great tracking features, letting you track your heart rate, SpO2, respiration, and sleep. It has all the features you need to improve your workouts and an excellent accessory to help you stay on your feet. The Vivoactive 4 can last for a week on a single charge, and it provides accurate tracking information. It can also give you notifications from your phone, and it’s a great wearable, but it comes at a high price.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Affordable Fitbit The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an affordable fitness tracker, available in multiple colors. It features an always-on wellness tracking feature, able to track your heart rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen, sleep, and other sports activities. Pros Great and colorful display

Comfortable to wear

Long-lasting battery life

Accurate fitness tracking Cons Small display

Fitbit premium subscription required for all features

No contactless payments $98.95 at Amazon $99.95 at Best Buy

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is affordable, and costs less than the Charge 5. It’s a great alternative if you’re looking for a cheaper fitness tracker from Fitbit. The Inspire 3 lets you measure your steps, calories, heart rate, and burned calories. There’s also sleep tracking, and SpO2 monitoring.

As for specs, it comes with a colorful AMOLED display that shows you the time, and health activities such as heart rate, step count and more. The Inspire 3 weighs almost nothing, making it comfortable to wear all day long, which you’ll want to do, as it has a long battery life.

While the screen might be small, and it might not have a built-in GPS, the fitness band can connect to your smartphone, providing useful insights about your habits and sports activities. It’s one of the cheapest Fitbit wearables on the market, and it’s a perfect device for those seeking guidance on how to get in shape and stay healthy.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Best budget The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is one of the best and most affordable fitness trackers. It comes with a 1.62-inch display, SPO2, sleep and HR tracking. It has support for more than 110 sports modes, and it features a comfortable 14-day battery life. Pros Lots of colorful bands

Accurate HR and Sp02 tracking

Affordable & easy to use Cons No contactless payments

It doesn't have built-in GPS $46 at Amazon

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is an affordable fitness tracker, and it’s perfect for those who are on a tight budget. It offers most of the same functionality as other fitness trackers for double the price. It’s accurate, offers sleep and stress monitoring, has a large and bright display, and of course, a heart rate sensor.

The Band 7 can last for two weeks on a single charge. It can sync with your phone, and offer all of the useful information in the application. The Xiaomi Band 8 was recently unveiled alongside the new Xiaomi 13 Ultra, and it packs advanced fitness tracking capabilities and improved battery life.

HUAWEI Band 7 Affordable tracking HUAWEI Band 7 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, weighs only 16 grams, and features up to two weeks of battery life, making it one of the best fitness trackers out there. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. Pros Beautiful design

Excellent tracking features and accuracy

Affordable price Cons No built-in GPS $59 at Amazon (US) £49 at Amazon (UK)

The HUAWEI Band 7 is an excellent fitness tracker, and one of the best fitness devices of its kind at an affordable price. The Band 7 has a large and bright AMOLED display with minimal bezels. It’s lightweight, and comfortable, and the silicon band feels soft and smooth on your wrist.

When it comes to the features, the Band 7 has a lot going for it. First, it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, and its precise health and sleep-tracking features make it a no-brainer for anyone looking to get in shape and stay healthy. It can last a long time on a single charge, and it’s water-resistant up to 50m. It can sync with your smartphone and is an excellent accessory at a great price.

Amazfit Band 7 Great on a budget $43.99 $49.99 Save $6 The Amazfit Band 7 comes with a 1.47-inch always-on display. It's powered by the efficient Zepp OS, and the tracker can last for up to 28 days on a single charge. It's 5ATM water-resistant, and it tracks sports activities, heart rate, sleep, and more. Pros Beautiful display Comfortable design Long battery life Continuous HR and stress tracking Cons No contactless payments Unreliable GPS $43.99 at Amazon $49.99 at Best Buy

Amazfit Band 5 Great on a budget $31.99 $39.99 Save $8 The Amazfit Band 5 is an ultra-affordable fitness tracker. It has a small, but mighty display, heart rate monitoring, and sports tracking capability. It lets you evaluate your sleep and workouts, and it's an excellent device if you're on the budget. Pros Budget-friendly Amazon Alexa Great standard fitness features Cons No GPS $31.99 at Amazon $35.99 at Best Buy



The Amazfit Band 7 is super affordable and has a large 1.47-inch OLED display. It has small bezels, and it makes the band look elegant and stylish. Thanks to the size, reading notifications and fitness data is also a breeze. The watch can last for two weeks on a single charge, and there’s an option to enable the always-on functionality.

As far as fitness features go, it’s a solid band. It supports 120 sports profiles, heart rate and SpO2, menstrual cycle tracking, and even built-in media controls. It lets you keep track of your health scores, providing useful insight into how you could improve your workouts.

The Amazfit Band 5 is an excellent alternative to the Band 7, costing less. It has most of the same features, but in a smaller and more compact form factor. It has a smaller display, no GPS, and cannot automatically detect exercise modes and activities, but it’ll still track your heart rate. It’s water resistant, and it’s a great inexpensive fitness band.

Honor Band 6 Ideal for HONOR users $44 $46.99 Save $2.99 The HONOR Band 6 is a great budget smartwatch with many fitness features. It lets you measure your heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen levels, and blood pressure. It works with nearly all devices, and it's an excellent affordable fitness tracker with some smartwatch functionalities. Pros Affordable

Water-resistant

Long battery life Cons Screen isn't bright enough

No GPS

Only 10 workout modes $44 at Amazon £44.99 at HONOR (UK)

The HONOR Band 6 sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, and offers various fitness tracking features, including SpO2, and 24-heart rate monitoring features. The wearable also comes with a blood pressure monitor functionality, enabling you to see and track useful information straight on the band directly. Additionally, there’s also a mobile app that lets you see even more information on your phone.

Like most fitness bands in this category, the Band 6 lets you connect and sync data and notifications with your smartphone. It’s worth noting that the GPS functionality is limited to a select few devices, and the Band only has 10 workout modes. Luckily, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring are still here, and the Band can last up to two weeks on a single charge.

Our Recommendation

The Fitbit Charge 5 might not be the best fitness tracker for hardworking athletes, but it’s the perfect wearable for most users who just want to stay healthy and get in shape. It has advanced tracking features, an easy-to-use interface, and a lightweight design that feels comfortable, even after wearing it for more than a week.

It tracks everything you need to stay informed, and Fitbit offers useful insights on improving your workouts and getting the most out of your activities. It can track 20 different sports activities and detect them automatically, making life easier. It also has the ability to perform ECG tests, right on your wrist, measure blood oxygen saturation, and menstrual cycle monitoring. Fitbit also offers a free 6-month subscription to its Fitbit Premium service at no extra cost.