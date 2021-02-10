When it comes to Valentine’s Day gift ideas for health freaks, and even those who like to keep track of their health but with lesser intensity, a fitness tracker is just about the best option. There are a lot of options to choose from, depending upon the kind of advanced features you want and the premium you are willing to pay for them. Of course, the boundaries between a smartwatch and fitness trackers are blurring these days, but in this fitness tracker gift guide, we are focusing on products that are more fitness-oriented than smart functionalities. Have a look:

Looks like a watch, but good at fitness tracking

amazfit bip u Yes, it does look like an Apple Watch, but this costs way lesser and is more of a glorified fitness tracker. It is extremely lightweight, packs a 1.43-inch display, promises up to 9 days of battery life, and offers features such as heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep tracking, breathing analysis to name a few. View at Amazon

Charge Ahead

Fitbit Charge 4 If your significant other happens to be a fitness enthusiast, a fitness band makes a lot of sense. And the most trusted name in the domain right now is Fitbit, with the Charge 4 being one of the best in the brand’s portfolio. Thanks to built-in GPS, it is perfect for outdoor runs and hikes. It offers features such as continuous heart rate tracking, calories burn measurement, goal-based exercise modes, and support for payments. Plus, it is water-resistant as well and is quite easy on the eyes too. View at Amazon

The most advanced one

Fitbit Sense A high-end offering from Fitbit, it pairs with an EDA Scan app to detect electrodermal activity that may indicate your stress level. It also offers ECG support, just like the Apple Watch Series 6, and can detect the risks of atrial fibrillation. There is also an on-wrist skin temperature sensor, high & low heart rate notifications alert, blood oxygen saturation measurement, built-in GPS, and up to 6 days of battery life. View at Amazon

Killer looks, great features

garmin venu sq The Garmin Venu Sq has a color display with always-on mode, and gives it a smartwatch vibe too. It can help you track fitness metrics such as heart rate, respiration, hydration, stress, sleep, and menstrual cycle to name a few. It comes with over 20 preloaded sports apps for activities such as running, cycling, and swimming among others. Plus, you get support for contactless payments as well. View at Amazon

The feature-rich option

garmin vivo 4 Among the best options in Garmin’s portfolio for fitness enthusiasts, the Garmin Vivo 4 supports 24x7 heart rate monitoring, respiration tracking, blood oxygen saturation level measurement via the SPO2 sensor, and the ability to create customized training routines using the companion app. Plus, you can locally download your music to the device and connect it with Bluetooth headphones too. Plus, the company touts an impressive battery life of up to 8 days on a single charge. View at Amazon

Fitness band on a budget

honor band 5 One of the most affordable options on the list, the Honor Band 5 is a seriously good fitness tracker. I’ve personally used it for a few months, and have come out thoroughly impressed with the overall quality and performance for that asking price. You get support for features such as swim tracking, blood oxygen saturation level analysis, sleep tracking, heart rate detection, and the ability to log data for sports such as running, cycling and rowing. The AMOLED display is a sweet addition in this segment, and the promised battery life of around 20 days is just the cherry on top. View at Amazon

Glorified fitness band that looks like a watch

Honor Watch ES This one builds upon the Honor Band 5, but offers a larger 1.64-inch AMOLED display that makes it look more like a smartwatch than a fitness band. It offers support for features such as continuous heart rate monitoring, stress measurement, blood oxygen saturation level analysis, an impressive 95 workout modes, and an onboard assistant to keep track of your notifications. Plus, the promised battery life of around 10 days is not too shabby either. View at Amazon

Straight from the house of Samsung

Samsung galaxy fit 2 One of the most affordable fitness wearables from Samsung, the Galaxy Fit 2 looks quite neat and packs a bright 1.1-inch AMOLED display that can be paired with band colors in multiple shades. It allows 24x7 heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring, and is said to last up to 15 days on a single charge. It comes with a 5ATM water-resistance rating and tracks sleep metrics (REM cycles, deep sleep, and total sleep time). Plus, the ability to send preset replies from the band itself is quite handy. View at Amazon

Great quality, unbeatable price

xiaomi mi band 5 Another super affordable option on the list, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. It supports features such as eleven sports (rowing machine, jump rope, yoga, elliptical, etc.) continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring, 50m water resistance, and the ability to remotely capture photos with your phone. Plus, you can choose from a wide range of color options for the strap. View at Amazon

Honorable Mentions

Now, if you want something more than a fitness tracker, you jump into the smartwatch territory, and the two best options in that domain are the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch3. If you come down the price segment a notch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 and the Apple Watch SE will serve you just fine. And with that, we conclude our list of the best fitness tracker gift options for Valentine’s Day. Need more inspiration? Check out our Best smartwatch for him on Valentine’s Day and Best Tech for her on Valentine’s Day gift guides as well.