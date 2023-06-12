Being a dad is a bit complicated. We must work hard to pay the bills, be loving husbands and fathers, take care of the family, and handle anything that gets broken or needs to be fixed in the house, and nobody says thanks because it’s our responsibility and what we’re supposed to do. And by the end of the day, we do it all with a smile because we’re happy that our family is doing fine.
As the man of the house, we also get excited when we remember that Father’s Day is around the corner, as we have the perfect excuse to get our hands on a new pair of headphones, a new game, a gaming console, a projector, and more, and we don’t have to feel guilty afterward because it’s our day, and we also get to save some money thanks to the latest offers. Now, dads don’t usually have the time to browse for a new toy, so we have decided to make this an easy task by selecting some of the best gift ideas for Father’s Day. And it’s also a great tool for any wife or kid out there who wants to give her husband or dad something cool without breaking the bank.
Echo Dot (fifth-gen) with Clock$35 $60 Save $25
The new Amazon Echo Dot fifth generation comes with an all-new audio experience, a new LED display that shows you the weather, song titles, and more when you ask, and a temperature sensor.
Amazon Echo Gen-4$75 $100 Save $25
Amazon’s 4th generation Echo delivers premium, rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room. It also supports lossless HD audio on select streaming services, voice control for your music, and more.
Amazon Echo Show 8$75 $130 Save $55
The Amazon Echo Show 8 is one of the best and most affordable smart displays available today, and right now, you can get yours for less. It arrives with an 8-inch display, stereo sound, and other great features.
Emotn N1$290 $400 Save $110
The Emotn N1 is a Netflix officially-licensed smart projector that arrives with autofocis, auto keystone, native 1080p resolution and a more affordable price tag, as it now goes for just $330.
Hisense PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST Ultra Short Throw Projector$1698 $3300 Save $1602
The Hisense PX1 TriChroma Laser Cinema Projector features a crisp and sharp 4K image, tons of brightness that will reach up to 2,000 Lumens, 30W Dolby Atmos sound to provide clear speech, crisp highs, and booming lows, and other great features.
PlayStation 5$499 $560 Save $61
The Sony Playstation 5 console is one of the most powerful gaming consoles on the market today, and it provides excellent performance and experience for playing amazing titles. It has a DualSense Wireless controller with immersive haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and hundreds of games, and this version comes bundled with God of War Ragnarök, which makes it even more compelling.
Microsoft Xbox Series S$295 $315 Save $20
The Xbox Series S is one of the best gaming consoles available today. It packs 10GB RAM, 512GB storage, a custom CPU/GPU, and other great features to have you playing your favorite games.
SanDisk 256GB microSDXC-Card for Nintendo-Switch$27 $53 Save $26
The SanDisk 256GB microSDXC-Card for Nintendo Switch will help you spend less time waiting for your games to load and more time playing with read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, plus, you get to add 256GB storage to Nintendo's best gaming console on the market.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom$63 $70 Save $7
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch is one of the best games of the year, going against titles like Hogwarts Legacy, which says a lot. Get ready for hundreds of hours of gaming and embark on a beautiful adventure across Hyrule.
ThermoPro TempSpike$75 $100 Save $25
ThermoPro's TempSpike Wireless Meat Thermometer is a perfect gift for any dad who loves the occasional barbecue, aiming to please his family with the juiciest, most delicious cuts for his family and friends.
Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL$170 $300 Save $130
Ninja's FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill is an excellent option for anyone who doesn’t want to deal with some of the caveats involved with cooking outside, including unexpected weather conditions, bugs, and more. At the same time, you get the tools to air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate your favorite foods. Plus, you also get a smart thermometer to go with your purchase, making it a more attractive option for those dads who love to cook.
ROCCBOX Pizza Oven
ROCCBOX's Pizza Oven by Gozney is the perfect gift for any pizza-loving dad, as it is portable, and this outdoor pizza oven will help you create the best pizzas anywhere you go to give you the ideal balance of thin base and perfectly puffed-up, charred artisan crust in just seconds.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$200 $249 Save $49
The second generation of AirPods Pro brings the wearable very close to our winner, the Sony WF-1000XM4. Having used both, I can say the AirPods are now more comparable to Sony WF-1000XM4 in terms of audio performance. Noise Cancelation is great too! These no longer fall behind the Sony's and are a close first. And like always, throw an iPhone into the fray, and the integration that's on offer with these earbuds makes it a whole different ball game.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II$249 $299 Save $50
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are an excellent option for dads who love listening to their favorite tunes for hours while working, fixing stuff, and more, as they deliver excellent noise canceling, up to 6 hours of non-stop music playback, and more.
Beats Studio 3$169 $350 Save $181
Enjoy great tunes and amazing noise canceling with the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, which will also deliver up to 22 hours of battery life, fast charging, and more.
Apple Watch Series 8$329 $399 Save $70
Apple Watch Series 8 takes the crown from Series 7, becoming the best wearable to buy and keeping track of your fitness levels and notifications. It promises all-day battery life and a new body temperature sensor to improve metric accuracy.
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music$195 $350 Save $155
The Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch is an amazing option for those interested in a healthy lifestyle with tons of exercise included, as it comes with performance monitoring features, such as VO2 max, recovery time, aerobic and anaerobic training effects, training load, and more to help you monitor your progress.
Google Pixel Watch$300 $350 Save $50
The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch from the software giant, and it's been in the works for multiple years. The watch is powered by Wear OS 3 and has Google Assistant, Fitbit health tracking features, and more.
Amazon Echo Auto 2$45 $55 Save $10
The Echo Auto 2nd generation features a slim design, and has an adhesive mount for more placement flexibility. The device has five built-in microphones, and users can ask Alexa to play music, make calls, and check their calendars and to-do lists hands-free.
Avaett D60$150 $190 Save $40
The Avaett D60 Dual 1080P Dash Cam is a great option for those who love hitting the road once in a while, as you will be able to record everything that goes on around you.
So there you have it, an excellent list for any father out there who wants to indulge in some serious shopping or for someone who’s looking to say thanks to the man of the house, as there are always great dads out there who will be pleasantly surprised with any item on this list.
We can’t choose the best option for your dad since that will depend on what he loves, but at least you will have enough options to choose from. And don’t worry; we will update this collection as soon as we get info on more deals to help you save on the perfect gift for Father’s Day. However, if you want my 5 cents, I’d go for one of the latest gaming consoles, especially considering that most dads today grew up playing Super Mario Bros. You can also consider getting a new smart speaker or smart display to help him stay on top of things with one of the best digital assistants around.
