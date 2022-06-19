Best Father’s Day deals you can score today

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

We have great for those who still don’t know what to get for their dads or for those dads who want to get themselves a little something in case everybody else forgot it’s Father’s Day. We start this selection with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, now receiving a $300 discount, representing 23 percent savings on its unlocked model with 256GB storage space.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, a great camera capable of recording 8K video, and a new design that makes it look like the long-gone Galaxy Note series, and the best part is that it also features stylus support and a built-in S Pen.

If you want a more affordable option, you can go for the vanilla variant that now sells for $700 after a $150 discount on its unlocked version with 256GB storage. Again, you get impressive features but no stylus support and a design that makes you think about its predecessor more than you should.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices available on the market. It features top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, stylus support, and other great features.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

If your dad loves watching TV, you should consider going for the latest deals on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series that now sells for just $300 after scorning a 27 percent discount that will get you $110 savings. This model features vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. You get terrific sound if you have a couple of Amazon Echo smart speakers in your home, as these devices will connect seamlessly automatically to deliver an incredible experience.

You should also check out the larger models, as savings will vary depending on the model you go for. However, we must insist that you take a look at the 65-inch variant, as this model scores the best savings with a 40percent discount, meaning that you can take this model home for $500. Or get the 55-inch Fire TV 4-Series for $350 after a $170 discount. And suppose you already have an amazing display and are only looking to make your smart TV even smarter. In that case, you can also consider going for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max that’s now available for $35 after scoring a $20 discount when you add promo code ADDFTV at checkout. And believe me, it works. I already got one for my TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV features true-to-life picture quality, rich, brilliant colors, and support for 4K Ultra HD content, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Digital Plus, and the latest streaming services available.

Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is the perfect gift for anyone, and it's even better when you find out that Amazon is selling these small smart speakers for $28 after receiving a 44 percent discount that will help you keep $22 in your pocket. In addition, it comes in three different color options for you to choose from, including Charcoal Twilight Blue and Glacier White. And the best part is that you can pair it up with other Echo devices to get unbelievable stereo sound.

You can also opt for the larger fourth-generation Echo that sells for $75 after receiving a $25 discount. This model comes with better sound and detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room, and maybe the most important feature of these smart speakers is that they come with Alexa built-in. In other words, you can control all of your smart home devices with a simple voice command.

And if you want more benefits, you can also consider looking at the Amazon Echo Show 8, which now sells for $100 after scoring a $30 discount. This device will also let you control your smart home with voice commands, but you also get to stream your favorite content on its 8-inch HD touchscreen display with adaptive colors.

Echo Dot The Amazon Echo Dot is one of today's best and most affordable smart speakers. It features Alexa built-in, and it will connect automatically and seamlessly with other Echo products to deliver an exceptional audio experience.

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K

Another great present comes as the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater entertainment projector that now comes with a $200 discount which becomes available when you add the on-page coupon. This means that you will be able to take this 4K projector home for $1,400. The Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater will deliver a true cinema experience, as it lets you watch your favorite movies, sports events, games, and more in astonishing quality. You also get great sound with the Dolby Digital Plus and Sound Dimension, as its speakers have been optimized to deliver 360 degrees of true 3D audio.

And if you want a more affordable option, you can check out the Anker Solar FHD 1080p Projector that sells for $450 after scoring a 12 percent discount that will get you $70 savings. And you can also add improved sound to your home theater setup with Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, which now goes for $248 after a $51.99 discount. This soundbar will deliver a powerful 330W total output to take your media experience to the next level.

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K Take an Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater home to experience a fantastic cinema experience, thanks to its outstanding image and audio quality.

Logitech G733 Lightspeed

If your dad loves gaming, give him a new Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset with Suspension Headband that now sells for $130 after scoring a $20 discount on its Blue and Lilac color variants. The White and Black color options are also on sale, but those will only score you $10 savings.

Either way, the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset with Suspension Headband delivers total freedom with up to 20m of wireless range and LIGHTSPEED wireless audio transmission to keep you connected for up to 29 hours, thanks to its long-lasting battery life. You also get customizable RGB lighting and audio, as well as advanced mic filters that make your voice sound richer, cleaner, and more professional.

If you want a more affordable option, you can consider the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset that sells for $60 after receiving an insane 54 percent discount that will help you save $70. The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset comes with THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound, a retractable microphone with active noise canceling, and other cool features.

Logitech G733 Lightspeed The Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset with Suspension Headband is a fantastic choice for those who love gaming and a great audio experience. They’re completely wireless so that you can move around freely, and you will also be able to customize its stings with G HUB software.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Still in the audio department, we find that you can take a pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 with you for just $329 after the latest 18 percent discount that will get you $70 savings. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 come in two different color options, including Triple Black and Silver Luxe, but both models are selling for the exact same price. So that means that you will also get the same incredible sound, up to 11 levels of active noise canceling, 20 hours of battery life, Alexa support, and premium design, no matter what option you go for.

And if you want a slightly more affordable model, you can opt for the Bose QuietComfort 45, which also feature noise-canceling, two color options to choose from, up to 24 hours of non-stop listening time, quick charge, and $50 savings, meaning that you can pick up a pair for $279. Or save an extra buck and go for the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones that now sell for $278 after receiving a 21 percent discount. These headphones started at $350, meaning you can get a pair and save more than $70.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are some of the best wireless headphones on the market. They include eleven levels of active noise canceling to hear your favorite tunes without distractions, 20-hour battery life, and other great features.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

If your dad doesn’t dig over-ear headphones, you can also consider a more discrete option, as the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds now go for $199 after a very compelling $80 discount that will get you 29 percent savings. These truly wireless earbuds are available in three different colors, but only the Triple Black and Soapstone options are receiving special treatment, as the Stone Blue variant sells for $259, which means you would only get $20 savings. Either way, these earphones will deliver up to 6 hours of battery life while being worn or up to 18 hours with their Qi-enabled charging case.

A more affordable option comes as the Beats Studio Buds, which now sell for $120 after a $30 discount. These feature up to 24 hours of battery life, active noise canceling, water and sweat resistance, and more.

And if you’re still not loving any of those two options, we must also suggest you check out the Sony WF-1000XM4 that now go for $228 after a 19 percent discount. These true wireless earbuds with Alexa built-in feature Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 to deliver outstanding audio, crystal clear calls, up to 24 hours of battery life, and more.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds feature some of the world's most effective noise-canceling tech, a very convenient Transparency Mode, high fidelity audio, and a comfortable design for all-day use.

Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller

Finally, we have the Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand Bundle for Xbox that now sells for $140. This sick-looking wireless controller is compatible with the Xbox One and the latest, more powerful Xbox gaming consoles. It features impulse triggers, textured grips, a 12-hour lasting battery, and powerful magnets to keep it in place while charging.

The Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller’s savings come in two parts. The first savings appear on the product’s landing page, giving you $30 savings, while the extra $10 savings will appear at checkout, which means that you will get a total of $40 savings. And if you’re not a fan of Boba Fett, you can also check out the Mandalorian edition that sells for the same price. Or you can also check out the Xbox Core Wireless Controller that goes for $50 after an 18 percent discount in Robot White.