Looking to offload unrequired files off your iPhone? These are the best iPhone external storage drives you can buy right now.

While the iPhone is one of the best smartphones you can buy today, it also lacks one of the features that a lot of users desire — a MicroSD card slot. Most of the buyers go with the base 128GB variant and find their iPhone storage getting filled up quite fast — especially now that your iPhone 14 Pro can capture 48MP RAW photographs. While Apple offers an iCloud subscription for iPhone users who want extra storage space, it's not a very convenient solution.

What if you could use a flash drive with your iPhone? All your photos, videos, and other important files would be accessible offline without the need for an internet connection or excessive data usage. You'll be glad to know that there are a number of peripherals available on the market that connect to your iPhone via the Lightning port (or wirelessly) and let you offload excess files. These are the best iPhone external storage drives you can buy right now.

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe

It goes without saying that SanDisk is one of the best brands in the world of external storage devices, and its iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is inarguably one of the best external storage solutions you can get for your iPhone. Besides iPhones, it also supports Android and all types of iOS devices thanks to its 2-in-1 USB-C and Lightning connector. Using this device, you can share photos directly with your friend's Android smartphone to your iPhone without the need of a PC or a computer. In addition, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe offers a number of features that make it the best device for its price. The storage is managed via the official SanDisk app on your iPhone, and it features automatic back up of your photos and videos. Furthermore, you can password-protect your files to prevent others from accessing them on their Android device, PC, or Mac.

Key Features: Supports both iPhone and Android devices

Lightning and USB Type-C connectors

Automatic Photos and Videos backup

Manage storage via app

Brand: SanDisk

Capacity: 128GB

Connection: USB-C and Lightning

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go

If you're looking for a rather quick plug-in-and-go solution, the SanDisk iXpand 128GB flash drive is one of the best options out there. It works with all iPhones running iOS 10.0.2 and above, including the recently launched iPhone 14 series. Storage can be managed via the iXpand app, which is available free of cost on the iOS App Store. Like other devices in the list, it features automatic photo and video backup, and you can even password-protect files using the app.

Key Features: Works with all iPhones running iOS 10.0.2 and above

128GB storage space

Manage storage via the iXpand app

Automatic photos and videos backup

Brand: SanDisk

Capacity: 128GB

Connection: Lightning

iDiskk 4-in-1 USB 3.0 Flash Drive

iDiskk 4-in-1 USB 3.0 Flash Drive is one of the unique external storage solutions you can buy for your iPhone. This device not only works with your iPhone, but you can connect it to practically any device out there since it offers 4-in-1 connectors in the form of Micro-USB, USB-A, USB-C, and Lightning. Thanks to this multi-interface functionality, sharing files between devices is a piece of cake. Moreover, the iDiskk 4-in-1 USB 3.0 Flash Drive offers a number of other features that make it a great buy. It comes with 256GB of onboard storage and features automatic photo and video backup. You can also protect your important files with Touch ID or Face ID in addition to using the traditional password protection. The storage is managed via an app that is free to download from the iOS App Store. For the price, this is one of the best external storage device for your iPhone.

Key Features: Multi-connector interface: Lightning, USB-A, USB-C, Micro-USB

Storage managed via app

Automatic photo and video backup

256GB storage

Brand: iDiskk

Capacity: 256GB

Connection: Lightning, USB-A, USB-C, Micro-USB

Qubii Pro Flash Drive for iPhone

Qubii Pro offers an interesting way to back up photos and videos from your iPhone to external storage devices, as it connects directly to the charger of your phone and backs up the files while charging. It automatically starts the backup procedure when you plug in your iPhone. It backs up your photos, contacts, 4K videos, and more. It also features automatic backup and resumes from where it left off. You can even connect multiple iPhones to this device. It will create different profiles for different devices and automatically back up whichever device is connected. The only con of this storage solution is that it requires an external microSD card to work, which you might have to purchase separately.

Key Features: Back up while charging

Attaches directly onto the charger of your iPhone

Automatic backup pause and resume

Supports up to 2TB microSD card

Brand: Qubii

Capacity: Requires external microSD Card

Connection: Connects directly to the charger

iDiskk 2TB External Hard Drive for iPhone

If a 128GB or 256GB storage solution isn't enough for you, then you should take a look at the iDiskk External Hard Drive for iPhone. Not only does it feature 2TB of storage space, but it also comes with three cable connectors so that you can use it not only with your iPhone but with your iPad, Mac, and even Windows devices. It has a built-in 2000mAh battery, so it doesn't require external power. Other features of this external drive include automatic photo backup via the iOS app, file encryption, and MFi certification (which means it is officially verified by Apple to work with your iOS device). On the whole, if you are looking for an all-in-one solution with a lot of storage space, you should consider buying this external drive.

Key Features: MFi Certified

Storage management via app

Works with other devices in addition to iPhone and iPad

Build-in three cables

Brand: iDiskk

Capacity: 2TB

Connection: USB-C, USB-A, Lightning

iDiskk 1TB External Hard Drive for iPhone with built-in 10000mAh Power Bank

Another interesting device from iDiskk is this 1TB external hard disk. This hard drive not only features support for iPhone, but it also comes with a 10,000 mAh power bank built-in so you can charge your iPhone on the go, all while backing it up. Like other hard drives on this list, it features automatic backup, storage management via an app, and device profiles. In addition to supporting iPhone, you can also connect this external hard disk to your iPad, Windows PC, and Mac devices thanks to the USB-C cable that's included in the box.

Key Features: MFi certified

1TB Storage space

Automatic photo and video backup

Built-in 10,000 mAh power bank

Brand: iDiskk

Capacity: 1TB

Connection: Lightning, Micro-USB, USB-C

SSK Portable External Wireless SSD

If you're looking for an external storage solution for your iPhone, but don't want to get tangled up in cables and wires, then you should keep an eye on this small portable wireless SSD from SSK. This SSD makes its own hotspot and connects to the device wirelessly. It also has a built-in 3,800 mAh battery that can also be used as a power bank for your iPhone. Like other devices on the list, it features automatic backup and storage management via an app. This device can even allow you to access files on it even remotely.

Key Features: Wireless external hard disk

Built-in 3,800 mAh battery

Auto-Backup

Supports all devices

Brand: SSk

Capacity: 1TB

Connection: Wireless

Which External Storage Device Should You Buy for Your iPhone?

The list above comprises some of the most popular external storage devices for your iPhone, but if you still need help choosing one, here are some of our recommendations.

If you're looking for a rather quick plug-in-and-go solution, then we recommend you go with the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go. This external flash drive connects to your iPhone via the Lightning port and lets you manage storage via an app. Additionally, it offers automatic photo and video backup. If, however, you plan to connect the flash drive with devices other than iPhone, you might want to take a look at the SanDisk iXpand Luxe and iDiskk 4-in-1 USB Flash Drive. These drives not only offer the same set of features as the Flash Drive Go but also offer multi-USB connectors meaning they can connect to practically any device out there.

On the other hand, if you're looking for a rather effortless solution, you might want to take a Quibii Pro flash drive for the iPhone. It attaches directly to the charger of your iPhone and backs up your data while your device is charging. It supports up to 2TB of microSD cards, which you need externally in order for this device to work. The only con is that it connects to the USB-A port, so it might not work with the USB-C chargers of modern iPhones. Alternatively, you can also grab a USB-A charger for your iPhone if you plan to use this product.

Lastly, if you have a lot of data on your hand, you might want to take a look at full-size external hard drives that support the iPhone. One of the best products available out there is the iDiskk 1TB External Hard Drive that also doubles as a 10,000 mAh power bank. This device not only lets you offload the excessive files off your iPhone, but it can also work as a battery pack when needed. Another great product available in this category is the SSK Portable External Wireless SSD. It connects to your iPhone wirelessly, so you don't need to get tangled up in cables and wires.

This concludes our collection of the best external storage drives for the iPhone. Feel free to share any other great recommendations in the comments below.