Looking to free up space on your Galaxy S23, Pixel 7, OnePlus 11, or any other Android phone? These are the best external storage drives you can buy.

There are plenty of great Android flagships out there. From the sleek and powerful Samsung Galaxy S23 series to the innovative Google Pixel 7, there is an Android flagship out there for you. However, there's one critical feature that's often missing — a microSD expansion slot. Without this feature, users are often limited to the internal storage of their smartphones, and with the increasing size of photos, videos, and apps, it's easy to see how quickly that storage can become filled up.

This is where external storage drives come in handy. Thankfully, there are plenty of external storage drives on the market that can help expand the storage capacity of your Android smartphone. In this article, we'll take a look at some of the best external storage drives for Android smartphones, their features, and why they're worth considering.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB offers both USB Type-C and USB 3.1 connectivity for easy file transfers between devices. It is compatible with smartphones having USB Type C ports and on the go (OTG) support. The retractable design has both USB Type C and traditional USB connectors, and its performance boasts up to 150MB/s read speeds. See at Amazon

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C Flash Drive is a 2-in-1 flash drive that can seamlessly move content between USB Type-C devices and USB Type-A computers. It can free up space on your USB Type-C smartphone and automatically back up photos with the SanDisk Memory Zone app. This high-performance USB 3.1 Gen 1 drive has read speeds of up to 150MB/s. See at Amazon

Samsung Type-C USB Flash Drive The Samsung USB-C Flash Drive is a compact and reliable storage solution that offers fast transfer speeds up to 400MB/s. It has a reversible plug that fits seamlessly into USB Type-C devices, and is compatible with laptops, tablets, phones, and more. With 256GB of storage, it's tough and trustworthy with its waterproof, shock-proof, and X-ray-proof body. It's backed by a 5-year warranty. See at Amazon

iDiskk 4-in-1 USB 3.0 Flash Drive The iDiskk 4-in-1 USB 3.0 Flash Drive is an excellent external storage solution for Android smartphone users due to its multi-interface functionality, making it compatible with practically any device out there. It offers automatic photo and video backup, fingerprint/face lock protection, and password protection, making it a secure option. With 256GB of onboard storage and a free app to manage it, it's a great buy for the price. See at Amazon

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe Supports Both Android and iPhone If you happen to have both Android smartphone and iPhone, or transfer files between Android devices and iPhones frequently, then the SanDisk iXpand Luxe is the best option out there. It features 128G of storage and features both USB-C and Lightning connector for seamless connectivity. You can manage storage on your devices using the SanDisk app. See at Amazon

Samsung T7 The Samsung SSD T7 Portable External Solid State Drive 1TB is an excellent choice for Android smartphone users who require easy and reliable data storage. It offers fast transfer speeds and a solid aluminum unibody construction. The T7 is roughly the size of a credit card, and comes embedded with software to set up a password and get firmware updates. There is support for Android app as well. See at Amazon

SSK Portable External Wireless SSD The small, portable wireless SSD from SSK is an excellent external storage solution for Android smartphone users as it eliminates the need for cables and wires. It has a built-in 3,800 mAh battery that can double as a power bank for your smartphone. The device's hotspot connects wirelessly, and it offers automatic backup, storage management via an app, and remote file access. See at Amazon

Which External Storage Device Should You Buy for Your Android Device?

The list above comprises some of the most popular external storage devices for Android devices, but if you still need help choosing one, here are some of our recommendations.

One highly recommended option is the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive. This drive offers both USB Type-C and USB-A connectivity and is compatible with smartphones having USB Type-C ports and on-the-go (OTG) support. It has a retractable design with both USB Type-C and traditional USB connectors and boasts up to 150MB/s read speeds. With its affordable price point and reputable brand name, it is undoubtedly one of the best value-for-money options available.

Another excellent option is the Samsung Type-C USB Flash Drive. With transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s, this compact and reliable storage solution is compatible with laptops, tablets, phones, and more. It offers 256 GB of storage and is waterproof, shock-proof, magnet-proof, temperature-proof, and X-ray-proof body, making it a trustworthy option. It is also backed by a 5-year warranty.

The SSK Portable External Wireless SSD is an excellent external storage option for Android users looking for a cable-free and portable solution. It has a built-in 3,800 mAh battery that can double as a power bank for your smartphone. Its small size makes it easy to carry in your bag or pocket, making it an ideal travel companion.

This marks the end of our list containing the best external storage drives for Android devices. Which one is your favorite? Which one are you going to buy? Let us know in the comments below!