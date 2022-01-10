Best Elegant Cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The Galaxy S21 FE, a part of Pocketnow's Best of CES 2022 Awards, is Samsung's value proposition product and is a pretty great deal for those who need a larger phone that doesn't hurt their wallet but still offers features on par with flagships.

It has the least number of compromises of any Fan Edition device released before, and it's great to see it maintain the $699 price tag of its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE. So, if you've picked up a unit or plan on buying one soon, here are some of the best elegant case options to consider for your phone.

If you're looking for cases that will provide rugged protection for your adventures or simple silicone and TPU alternatives that will add an adequate amount of protection, click or tap on the underlined text in this excerpt to see our other buying guides.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE The latest Galaxy S21 FE comes with the Snapdragon 888 powerful chipset, a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 12MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto sensor on the back to capture moments.

Best Elegant Cases for Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 FE S View Cover Flip Cover Aesthetic The Samsung S View Cover features a nice wraparound design that will keep your phone free from scratches and protect it in case of falls. The cutout in the front works with the device to feature a convenient interface, allowing you to control your music, calls, or alarms without having to flip open the flap. Galaxy S21 FE Silicone Cover Plain and Simple The Samsung Silicone Cover is a basic accessory that'll protect your phone while leaving a soft feeling in your palm due to its matte finish and material choice. It's one of the best options available due to its clean look and color options. The holes, which help attach a hand strap, are an added functional bonus. i-Blason Cosmo Stylish & Protective The i-Blason Cosmo is the perfect case to get if you're looking for something with a stylish look that doesn't compromise device protection. It features a built-in screen protector that'll save your phone from scratches, while its TPU structure protects against falls and bumps. kate spade new york - Hollyhock Designer Hardshell The kate spade new york Hollyhock features a nice floral print that will make sure your Galaxy S21 FE looks nice while being protected. The accessory features a hard plastic back with a TPU frame that adds 6ft drop protection and maintains compatibility with wireless chargers. OtterBox Symmetry Clear - Stardust Sparkling Rugged Protection The OtterBox Symmetry Clear Case for Galaxy S21 FE is an accessory that promises a high level of protection like other products from OtterBox while maintaining the slim profile of your device. This particular Stardust version adds an extra sparkle, while you can also choose to buy a clear unit. Caseology Nano Pop Simple Color Combos The Caselogy Nano Pop is a silicone cover that provides the opportunity for color matching your accessory to your phone. We recommend the Light Violet and Black Sesame versions as pairings for the Lavender and Graphite versions of the Galaxy S21 FE.

Which Elegant Case should you buy for Galaxy S21 FE?

If you're looking for a case that adds a high degree of protection to their smartphone while ensuring it looks chic, the i-Blason Cosmo is an option to keep in mind. Not only does the accessory bring a stylish look, but with its TPU construction and built-in screen protector, it prevents scratches and severe damage from falls or bumps.

Now, if you're want to add more functionality to your smartphone and even reduce its usage to an extent, the S View Cover from Samsung is a good buy. The cutout in the front will allow you to quickly access key interaction with your device, hence, reducing the number of times you will pick it up and possibly delve into social media. Its all-around protection, owing to its flip cover design is also a huge plus.