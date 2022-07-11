These are the best eReaders in 2022

Books can be large and weigh a lot, and they can also tear very quickly, although the feel of holding them and turning the pages is unmatched, and cannot be replicated with a tablet or an eReader in any way. That being said, eReaders offer the best way to consume books on the go, and they can also fit hundreds of your favorite novels and stories. These devices can also last for weeks on a single charge, making them convenient and the ultimate way to read books wherever you are.

Amazon Prime day is right around the corner, and the store is already offering discounts on several of its best eReaders. In this guide, we collected some of the most affordable and premium eReader tablets you can buy now.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Fire 7 Tablet

The Amazon Fire 7-inch tablet is lightweight and one of the most affordable tablets on the market. With over 235,000 ratings on Amazon, it’s also one of the most popular devices on the market, and there’s a good reason for it. It comes pre-loaded with all of the Amazon applications, and you can find all of your favorite Amazon services, including kindle.

It’s available in four different colors and lets you store hundreds of your favorite books and comics. When you’re done reading, you can browse the web, social media, and even watch movies on the large screen. If you’re looking for the best bang for your buck, you should consider this.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Best bang for buck The Amazon Fire 7-inch tablet offers the best of both worlds for consuming digital content, and books on-the-go. It enables you to watch and stream your favorite content from services such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. You can also store hundreds of your favorite books and comics.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch

Apple’s iPad offers excellent performance for playing graphics-intensive games, streaming your favorite shows and movies, and scrolling the web and social media. It’s also one of the most popular devices used for reading, the Amazon Kindle app, and a large selection of other competing eReader services. Buying the iPad is a better solution if you want to do more than just reading, and you want more options for reading your selected books. The App Store contains millions of apps, letting you convert and consume comics, and just about any written content.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch Best tablet The 2021 iPad is an affordable tablet that lets your loved one relax and stay entertained. The large display is perfect for gaming, drawing, and watching movies. This iPad is also compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Kindle with a built-in front light

The Amazon Kindle used to have an e-ink display that was unusable at night and in dark environments, as it didn’t have a built-in light. The new tablets from Amazon finally have it built-in, making them ideal for consuming content at any time. The tablet has 8GB of storage and adjustable brightness to let you read comfortably, indoors and outdoors, day and night.

The tablet also lets you pair your earbuds and headphones wirelessly, or by using the speakers, letting you enjoy audiobooks with Audible. If you’re an avid reader, you might also want to consider signing up for Kindle Unlimited, which gives you unlimited access to over 2 million titles and thousands of audiobooks and more.

Kindle - with built-in front light Best all-around The Kindle tablet comes with a backlight, and it lets you store hundreds of your favorite books, novels, and comics on the device that can last for weeks on a single charge. You can purchase books directly from the Kindle app, or you can upload your own library. It's one of the best eReaders on the market today. Kindle Kids Colorful & 2-year guarantee The Kindle Kids tablet comes with four colorful cover options, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ subscription, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. It has a glare-free display and a long battery life, making it excellent for reading books, comics and just about anything.

Kindle Paperwhite

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-ink tablets on the market. The eReader features a large 6.8-inch e-ink display with adjustable brightness and warm light, and a waterproof design. It has a glare-free 300 PPI screen and is excellent for reading at night and even in direct sunlight.

The Kindle Paperwhite lets you store thousands of your favorite stories, and it also allows you to access more than two million titles and audiobooks using the Kindle Unlimited subscription service. The tablet also comes with a USB-C port, making it easy and convenient to charge with the same cable as your smartphone and other devices.

Kindle Paperwhite Waterproof & comes with a large display The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best eReaders on the market. It's a waterproof tablet, and it features a large 6.8-inch 300ppi glare-free display. It also features a USB-C port, making it easy to charge it with your existing accessories and cables. Kindle Paperwhite Kids Waterproof & comes with a large display The Kindle Paperwhite Kids tablet is a better experience than the Kindle Kids model. It's waterproof, come switch a larger display, and comes with identical features to the standard Paperwhite tablet. It's also available in more colorful options, making it excellent for children.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition comes with most of the same functionality as the original Paperwhite model, but it has a few additional benefits, significantly improving the experience. The Signature Edition features the same glare-free 6.8-inch 300 ppi display, but it has more storage at 32GB, and it has a longer battery life. The tablet’s screen can automatically adjust based on your surroundings and has wireless charging.

Like the original Paperwhite, it comes with a 1-year limited warranty, and it supports the same covers and protective cases. Thanks to the new charging methods, Amazon also claims the tablet lasts up to 10 weeks on a single charge, making it one of the longest-lasting Kindle devices in the lineup.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Wireless Charging & Adjustable Display The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offers even more benefits and features than the original Paperwhite model. It comes with wireless charging, more storage, and an adjustable display. If you want the best and most feature-rich device, this is a must-have.

Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Oasis has many features in common with the original Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition eReaders. However, the Oasis features a larger, 7-inch 300 ppi display. It’s also much thinner and lighter, making it one of the most compact premium tablets on the market. The tablet also has intuitive controls to turn the pages, and it has an ergonomic feel and design to help you read for longer.

Like the other Kindle eReaders from Amazon, it features the same services, and users can access more than 2 million books and audiobooks at a press of a button, making it convenient to consume content on the go or in the comfort of your home.

Kindle Oasis Best Premium The Amazon Kindle Oasis is one of the highest-end eReader tablets on the market. It comes with a large 7-inch 300 ppi display, and it has a waterproof design. It has an adjustable warm light feature, and it's a thin and light device, letting you store hundreds of newspapers, magazines, books and audiobooks.

Kobo Libra 2

The Kobo Libra 2 is one of the best alternatives to the Amazon Kindle lineup. It features a large 7-inch 300ppi display. It’s a thin and lightweight tablet, features a long battery life, 32GB of storage, and a waterproof design. The tablet also supports landscape mode, and it has dedicated physical page-turn buttons for a simpler navigation.

The 7-inch display also features adjustable brightness and temperature slider, allowing you to change every aspect of your reading experience. The tablet also supports audiobooks, and you can connect a speaker or earbuds seamlessly by using Bluetooth. The tablet comes in two colors, black and white, and it’s slightly cheaper than the Kindle Oasis.

Kobo Libra 2 Best alternative to Kindle The Kobo Libra 2 is the best alternative to Amazon's Kindle lineup. It features a 7-inch 300ppi HD screen, and it features a waterproof design and 32GB of built-in storage. It supports landscape mode, and it has dedicated page-turn buttons. The screen can also be adjusted to suit your surroundings.

HUAWEI MatePad Paper

HUAWEI announced its MatePad Paper eReader back in February. The HUAWEI MatePad Paper features a large 10.3-inch e-ink display, and it has a screen-to-body ratio of over 85%. It features a proprietary algorithm that makes the screen feel like natural paper. It even supports the second generation HUAWEI M-Pencil which supports multiple input methods, such as handwriting, voice recording, and even handwriting-to-text conversion.

The tablet runs HUAWEI’s own Harmony OS 2, and users can even use continuous features, assuming they have compatible HUAWEI tablets, smartphones and laptops. The tablet is available in Europe for €499, which is on the more expensive side.