Apple’s MacBook line has cultivated a solid reputation over the years, thanks to a combination of factors such as reliable performance, great build, and unparalleled battery life. But one area where MacBooks lag far behind their Windows 10-running counterparts is the port selection. While this might not necessarily be a huge drawback for those who rely on a laptop as their on-the-go PC without needing to connect it with a ton of other accessories, it becomes a huge red flag for power users.

Especially for folks involved in creative works like video editing or game development where they need a whole set up of monitor(s) and a tonne of other accessories connected to their computing machine all day long. This is where docking stations come to the rescue, offering a tonne of ports without taking a toll on your MacBook’s battery or power output, unlike USB hubs. If you’ve been on the hunt for one, here’s our selection of the best docking station for Macbook Pro and other Macs in 2020.

Belkin Dock Mini Tiny, but useful A docking station does not always have to be a mountain of ports, and this one fits the bill perfectly. It lets you connect with two 4K UHD displays.

G-Technology G-RAID The storage allrounder This one has dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, but the biggest advantage is that it comes fitted with storage drives that range from 8TB to 128TB capacity.

StarTech Dual The 5K driver Yet another easy-to-carry-around option, it has two DisplayPort outlets that can support 4K displays or a single 5K display at 60Hz refresh rate.

LandingZone Station Fully loaded Just slide your MacBook Pro on it and you get access to a ton of ports that will let you connect with up to 3 monitors. No Thunderbolt 3 though.

WAVLINK Thunderbolt 3 Light and versatile The WAVLINK Thunderbolt 3 Docking station has a total of 13 ports that include two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

TOTU Upgraded The display mate TOTU Upgraded Universal USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station will let you connect with up to three monitors and is loaded with other ports too.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dual 4K Monitor magic The Elgato docking station will let you connect with up to two 4K monitors and has two Thunderbolt 3 ports with a single 5K monitor support too.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock Port versatility The CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 docking station has a total of 15 ports that includes two Thunderbolt 3 and DisplayPort support as well.

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock The allrounder This one has five USB Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and comes with a detachable stand to let you place it either vertically or horizontally.

So, these are our picks for the best docking stations for your MacBook Pro. If you are on the lookout for something small yet uncompromising, the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini and the StarTech Dual 4K Monitor Mini Thunderbolt 3 Dock are the ones you should pick up. However, if you want something robust that offers a diverse array of ports, the LandingZone Docking Station (you can select the variant suited for your particular MacBook model) and the TOTU Upgraded Universal USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station is where you should be looking at.

In case you are looking for something minimalist without losing out on port selection, you can go with the Stone Pro Thunderbolt 3 Dock that is currently going for $240 on Amazon and is an excellent choice for the price. Moreover, if you’re after port diversity but don’t want to spend a lot of money, the EUASOO USB-C Docking Station with its 16-port solution is a great package for just $140 right now.