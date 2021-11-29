Best deals on TWS earphones this Cyber Monday

Samsung announced its Galaxy Buds 2 along with Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 this year. The earphones support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a dynamic 2-way speaker system, up to 29 hours of battery life, Qi Wireless Charging, an app to control earbuds, and much more! At $109, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is one of the best TWS earphones you can get this Cyber Monday. And oh, if you're confused about the purchase, check out our full review here.

If you're in for an affordable TWS this Cyber Monday, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is an excellent choice. At $100, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live feature Active Noise Cancellation, wireless charging, AKG-tuned 12mm speaker, support for voice Assistants, and a kidney-bean-like design that fits perfectly into the ears. Check out the deal down below!

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are available for just $80 this Cyber Monday. These earbuds from Samsung feature ANC, up to 22 hours of playback time, sound tuned by AKG, and much more. Check out the deal at Walmart down below!

Beats Studio Buds are the new TWS from the company. They feature fast pairing on both Android and iPhone, ANC, support for voice assistants, up to 24 hours of playback time, IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, and much more. Check out the deal down below!

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is the premium-level earbuds from the Korean giant. These premium earbuds from Samsung feature an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter in each earbud, IPX7 water resistance, Active Noise Cancellation, and much more. Check out the deal down below!

Jabra Elite 85t are the premium TWS from the well-known earphone brand. They feature 11 levels of Active Noise Cancellation from "full ANC to full HearThrough." At the price of $140, Jabra Elite 85t is one of the best premium TWS earphones you can get this Cyber Monday.

Apple announced its third-generation AirPods this fall, and they're already available at a discounted price on Amazon this Cyber Monday. They feature Spatial Audio, an all-new design, Adaptive EQ, up to 30 hours of playback time, and more.

If you're looking for a well-trusted set of earbuds for your Apple ecosystem, Apple AirPods are the one to get this Cyber Monday. These feature MagSafe wireless charging, quick pairing with Apple devices, iCloud sync, crystal clear calls, and much more. Check out the deal on Amazon down below.

AirPods Pro is the premium set of wireless earbuds from Apple. They feature best-in-class Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), silicon ear tips for a comfortable fit, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio, force sensors for controlling the earbuds, H1 chip for iCloud syncing and Siri, and much more. Check out the deal down below!

If you're looking for a set of truly wireless earphones for workouts and sports, Powerbeats Pro are the earphones to get this Cyber Monday. Not only do they feature 9 hours of playback time on a single charge, but they also feature Apple's H1 chipset for fast pairing. You can connect these to both Android and iOS devices, but they also feature IPX4 water resistance. Check out the deal on Amazon down below!

Lastly, but definitely not the least, the premium set of wireless earbuds from Sony are also available at a discounted price on Amazon. They feature, "industry-leading noise cancellation," "crystal-clear call quality," and much more. If you're in for a set of premium and best-in-class earbuds from Sony this Cyber Monday, check out the deal down below.