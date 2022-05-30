Best deals today: Xbox Series S, Apple TV 4K, V-MODA headphones, and more

Xbox Series S

We have great news for those interested in purchasing one of Microsoft’s latest gaming consoles, as the Xbox Series S is now available for just $240 after scoring a very, and I mean very attractive 37 percent discount. This means that you will be able to pick up a new disk-less gaming console with 512GB storage space, 10GB RAM, a custom AMD Zen 2 octa-core processor capable of delivering 3.6GHz speeds, and still be able to save $146.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is the perfect option for those gamers who want to try the Xbox experience without having to pay top dollar. Of course, having one of the latest gaming consoles also means that you will get access to the latest games and anything that Microsoft may throw at us in the next couple of years.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Indeed, the Xbox Series S is not as powerful as the Series X, but you will also be able to enjoy all the goodies that come with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and the best part is that you also get one month of this amazing service when you purchase this model. You can also consider purchasing a new 27-inch ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor to go with your new gaming console, as it is currently selling for $259 after a 21 percent discount. Or you can also consider a larger option that comes as the ASUS Ultra-Wide Freesync HDR 34-inch Gaming Monitor that goes for $361 after a $68 discount.

Xbox Series S The Xbox Series S is one of the best gaming consoles available today. It packs 10GB RAM, 512GB storage, a custom CPU/GPU, and other great features to have you playing your favorite games.

Apple TV 4K

Next, we have an exciting deal on the 2021 Apple TV 4K model that is now available for $170 after scoring a 15 percent discount representing $29 savings. This model comes with 64GB of internal storage space, and it is one of the best options for those hardcore Apple fans who want to experience Apple’s streaming services. This model features Dolby Atmos for immersive and room-filling sound and Apple’s A12Bionic Chip, which helps it boost the overall media experience. You also get 4K resolution, high frame rate HDR, Dolby Vision, and support for every popular streaming service available, including Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix, and more.

The Apple TV 4K will also let you enjoy other Apple services, including Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music. Plus, you also get the new Siri Remote control with a touch-enabled click pad to control your TV. And, if you’re like me, always losing your remote control, you should also consider buying a Tile Pro 4-pack that will make it easier for you to find your remote control, keys, bags, and more. This 4-pack is now available for $76 after receiving a 24 percent discount.

Apple TV 4K Apple’s 2021 Apple TV 4K is the perfect complement for Apple users who want to enjoy their favorite streaming services at home. It delivers an outstanding media experience and supports the most popular streaming services available.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera

We have also spotted Arlo’s Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera 2-cam security system selling for $480 after a 20 percent discount that will help you keep $120 in your pocket. This 2-camera security system includes two wireless cameras capable of recording 4K video with HDR, color night vision, 2-way audio, a 180-degree field of view, and more.

The Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight 2 Camera Security System comes in two different color options to choose from, including White and Black. Further, you get free local storage that will depend on the MicroSD card you put into your Arlo Smart Hub, you also get the chance to control this system with Alexa, but that means that you would also have to have any of Amazon’s smart Echo devices. I’d suggest you opt for the second-generation Echo Show 5, as it is now available for just $50 after the latest 41 percent savings. And you can get it for less if you also add promo code SHOWFTV55 at checkout.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera Keep an eye on your home with the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight 2 Camera Security System that features 4K video, HDR, color night vision, and more.

Cooler Master CK530 V2

Moving on to the gaming peripherals segment, we have also found some exciting keyboards on sale, starting with the Cooler Master CK530 V2, which is now available for just $56 after scoring a very attractive 41 percent discount. This means that you can take one of these cool tenkeyless keyboards home, and still save $39. This option comes with per-key LEDs with multiple lighting modes and effects to highlight all your dominating killstreaks, durable mechanical switches that will keep on working for up to 50 million key presses, and more.

And suppose you’re looking for something a little more expensive. In that case, you can also check out the BlackWidow Lite TKL Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard, which is now available for $72 after the latest 20 percent discount. This model features tactile and silent orange key switches, meaning that it will be perfect for gaming, just not so much for typing since these key switches are extremely sensitive.

Cooler Master CK530 V2 The Cooler Master CK530 V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard Red Switch with RGB Backlighting features a curved top plate, floating keycaps, and minimalistic design built with functionality in mind, and a comfortable wrist rest that will help you feel comfortable through extended gaming sessions.

Rolling Stones x V-MODA Crossfade 2

Finally, the Rolling Stones x V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are an amazing option for those who want a new pair of headphones. They are currently receiving a 21 percent discount that translates to $60 savings, leaving these beautiful headphones available for $220.

The Rolling Stones x V-MODA Crossfade 2 are available in three different options, one comes with the classic logo on a pair of black headphones, while the other two options come with the Tattoo Rolling Stones logo, and the other one comes with the Nofilter logo. Either way, you will be taking home a sexy-looking pair of headphones that will deliver up to 14 hours of non-stop music playback, dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers, and hi-resolution CCAW Japanese coil for Hi-Res Audio certification when used with cables or Qualcomm aptX audio codec for CD Quality wireless audio playback when used wirelessly. The original V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear headphones usually sell for $330, but you can also score a pair for $280 after the latest $50 discount.